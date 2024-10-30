Daryl Carter's Tips: 3/1 Improving Qirat can notch Listed glory at Nottingham

Two Wednesday selections

Qirat should relish this test at Nottingham

Chance Roger to dash through the mud down in grade

The heavy ground at Newton Abbot was enough to keep my cash in my pocket for the most part today. I was tempted to get involved with the opening Class 3 contest and favoured Harry Fry's Hymac before I saw any prices.

I felt it might be a big ask for One Big Bang to give away a ten-pound penalty, but Hymac has needed the run both years, and I suspect he is prepping for something else over much further over fences. Kruger Park was described as a "fun horse" by Paul Nicholls in his Horses in Training Brocheur, and he heads over fences following this race, but he could be the answer.

Speaking of Class 3 contests, this jumps season, I've decided not to advise or back any horses in lower grades than Class 3 from here on in. If there is no Class 3 or above jumps action, I will use this column to give you a feel for the day's racing.

It's been a frustrating start. Unfortunately, the midweek action is filled with uncompetitive racing, forcing me to look at shorter-priced horses than I typically like to back--and as a result, going against some I shouldn't. As the season gets going, I am sure the prices will be bigger, but midweek, for now, followers may have to settle for less and shorter-priced selections.

In an open contest, it's worth taking a swing with Dashing Roger - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who ran no sort of race at Ascot earlier this month on return from a break but has a poor record on the straight track at that venue and had no chance from stall 13 on his penultimate start at Epsom in May.

Instead, perhaps his latest run was a prep race in an attempt to land another victory at this venue. Today's scenario is more suitable: a drop into Class 4 company for the first time since scoring here last year, and his best performances have come at the back end of the year.

Kieran Shoemark in the saddle is positive on this front-runner, and the record of the selection on the soft ground outside of a seasonal or mid-season break reads four wins and two seconds from 11 starts. He also seems best in smaller fields, so everything is in place for a big performance.

Let's Dream is clearly challenging to train, but he has potential and is rated as the chief threat. 7/24.50 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 13:35 Nottingham - Back Dashing Roger SBK 7/2

This is a wide-open race, and small cases can be made for most, but the unexposed profile of Qirat - 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is a big draw in this race and with a strong pace set up, he could be the answer.

The three-year-old has yet to convince that he genuinely wants a 1m. Still, on close inspection of his races it shows that he is outpaced during the mid-section over seven furlongs and being a half-brother to Arc winner Bluestocking, he is well worth a try back over 1m under his favoured soft ground conditions. His ratings on soft or worse are progressive, and he left the impression at Ascot last time that he needed further, having been outpaced by Mirsky, who raced side-by-side before he powered away from that horse at the finish and passed five rivals inside the final furlong.

There's also a good argument to suggest he was racing on the unfavoured part of the track.

This is a step up in grade, but Sparks Fly and Miss Cantik are likely pace setters to ensure this is a good gallop. Today, is the ideal scenario for the selection is to prove he is a pattern horse. 3/14.00 or bigger is fair.