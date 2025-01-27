Daryl Carter's Tips: 3/1 Honeyball has the answer on Monday at Hereford

Handicap debut

On Monday, all eyes will be on Punchestown's 14:10 Mares Maiden Hurdle, where Maughreen makes her highly anticipated hurdle debut. The outstanding winner of a bumper 378 days ago will surely improve for the run, but if she can defy the absence, she will harden up in the Mares Novice Hurdle market. She was an advised 5/16.00 selection on this week's Cheltenham Festival Focus column, which you can read here.

At the same venue at 14:40, Port Joulain was the most tempting for a bet on Monday across the board. This a talented six-year-old who is slowly coming good for the Mullins camp. However, I would prefer to back him over 2m rather than this extended 2m3f trip. He has plenty of speed, but his stamina does not convince me, and he has put in two poor efforts at this venue, so I had to leave him alone. There are dangers. Sermandzarak was good in three starts here (won two), and the return to this venue could easily see him leave behind his Leopardstown run last time.

It looked too trappy to being laying out cash at short prices for a Monday.

Plumpton and Hereford both hold inspections on Monday morning, but should they go ahead, Morfee 11/26.50 in the 15:50 at Plumpton was the most interesting runner on that card. Unexposed over fences for a nine-year-old, and he holds a record of 1210 at this venue, he could yet have more to offer in a poor race. He must bounce back from three poor efforts this term, but returning to this track could do the trick.

Hereford wouldn't be my favourite hunting ground. Still, I am surprised that the Sportsbook is offering 3/14.00 Leave Of Absence, who is entirely unexposed as a racehorse and holds the most substantial hurdles form in the race.

The eight-year-old improved with every run during the 2021/22 season, including twice scalping the smart 140-plus rated Blow Your Wad. He made a very encouraging debut when he returned to the track from a 758-day break on his first start for Anthony Honeyball to go down only to Iberico Lord at Kempton. That was a well-run affair in which he contributed to the strong gallop and was just done for speed after the final flight by the winner (last year's Betfair Hurdle winner).

There must have been a lack of fitness on that first run for such a long time, and his trainer has been patient, offering him a two-month break before returning from the track. He has been handed an opening rating of 127, which looks more than fair on the balance. On just his third outing over obstacles, there's surely more to come.

A useful third in the 2022 Aintree Grade 2 bumper three lengths behind Lookaway, he still holds the potential to rate much higher. He is worth parting with some catch on a quiet Monday despite the competition for the lead in this race at 11/43.75 or bigger - I am a player.