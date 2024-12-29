Daryl Carter's Tips: 3/1 Back Harrington's Mare for a repeat win, plus 8/1 Doncaster chance

Two Sunday selections

Jetara has likeable claims for a repeat win

Chance Erne River to bounce back

Jetara - 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - won this race in fine style last year and looks to have been trained for another crack. She clocked a strong time when running out a seven-length winner of this race last term, and that compared favourably to Ballyburns victory on the card.

A repeat performance will surely make her hard to beat, and returning to this intermediate trip for the first time since running second to Ballyburn in the Grade 1 Champion Novice at Punchestown in May is a positive move by connections. I am happy to entirely ignore her latest run in the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan, considering she was in-season, which is a plausible excuse.

She is unexposed at this trip and returns to Mares' only company on favouring ground, so there's plenty to like about a mare that is clear on ratings against this field despite the three-pound penalty.

Kala Conti is feared most ahead of the unexposed World Of Fortunes. Back the selection at 2/13.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 13:20 Leopardstown - Back Jetara SBK 3/1

Erne River - 8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has failed to complete his last four runs over fences, but he has never given the impression that fences are for him, and the return to hurdles is a positive move by connections.

The nine-year-old has fallen in the handicap to a very reasonable mark now, effectively running from a rating of 122. He returns to Doncaster, where he holds an excellent record. He might be the answer in a tricky race under Tom Broughton, who claims five pounds off his back.

He scored on this card last year over fences and was rated as high as 140 when last seen over hurdles in this sphere. He didn't get to show how the new headgear would work when unseating at the ninth last time, but he did score in newly fitted cheekpieces on this card last year, so another angle could be the new blinkers.

He looks worth chancing at a fair price, and followers should take no less than 7/18.00.

Recommended Bet 14:47 Doncaster - Back Ern River SBK 8/1

