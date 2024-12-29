Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: 3/1 Back Harrington's Mare for a repeat win, plus 8/1 Doncaster chance

Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter likes Jetara at Leopardstown.

Daryl Carter has two selections on Sunday. He looks to Leopardstown for his NAP and says there is a chance a Doncaster course lover will bounce back...

  • Two Sunday selections

  • Jetara has likeable claims for a repeat win

  • Chance Erne River to bounce back

13:20 Leopardstown - Back Jetara @ 3/14.00 1pt (NAP)

Jetara - 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - won this race in fine style last year and looks to have been trained for another crack. She clocked a strong time when running out a seven-length winner of this race last term, and that compared favourably to Ballyburns victory on the card.

A repeat performance will surely make her hard to beat, and returning to this intermediate trip for the first time since running second to Ballyburn in the Grade 1 Champion Novice at Punchestown in May is a positive move by connections. I am happy to entirely ignore her latest run in the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan, considering she was in-season, which is a plausible excuse.

She is unexposed at this trip and returns to Mares' only company on favouring ground, so there's plenty to like about a mare that is clear on ratings against this field despite the three-pound penalty.

Kala Conti is feared most ahead of the unexposed World Of Fortunes. Back the selection at 2/13.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet

13:20 Leopardstown - Back Jetara

SBK3/1

14:47 Doncaster - Back Erne River @ 8/19.00 1pt

Erne River - 8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has failed to complete his last four runs over fences, but he has never given the impression that fences are for him, and the return to hurdles is a positive move by connections.

The nine-year-old has fallen in the handicap to a very reasonable mark now, effectively running from a rating of 122. He returns to Doncaster, where he holds an excellent record. He might be the answer in a tricky race under Tom Broughton, who claims five pounds off his back.

He scored on this card last year over fences and was rated as high as 140 when last seen over hurdles in this sphere. He didn't get to show how the new headgear would work when unseating at the ninth last time, but he did score in newly fitted cheekpieces on this card last year, so another angle could be the new blinkers.

He looks worth chancing at a fair price, and followers should take no less than 7/18.00.

Recommended Bet

14:47 Doncaster - Back Ern River

SBK8/1

Now Read: More Horse Racing Tips Here.

Recommended bets

DARYL'S P/L

2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) End Of Year review

2024 P/L = +76.80 ROI 7.05%

BSP P/L = +31.5 ROI 2.89%

2024 P/L Ante-post = +1.33

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Grand National Tips

Grand National 2025 Cheat Sheet: Best bets plus Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore

  • Max Liu
Grand National at Aintree tips cheat sheet
Grand National Tips

2025 Grand National Tips: Kevin Blake gives his 1-2-3-4 verdict for the Aintree feature

  • Kevin Blake
Betfair tipster Kevin Blake
Grand National Tips

Grand National Tips 2025: Katie Midwinter's runner-by-runner guide and 1-2-3-4-5 prediction for the big one

  • Katie Midwinter
Katie Midwinter

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    2025 Grand National Tips: Kevin Blake gives his 1-2-3-4 verdict for the Aintree feature

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls Grand National Day Runners: Five in the big one but Kandoo Kid can be very competitive

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore Grand National Day Preview: Minella Indo is in great form

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Grand National Festival Tips: Rhys Williams has a Clever 18/1 bet on day three

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Aintree Grand National Meeting Saturday Tips: Iroko to star in huge odds Lucky 15

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Aintree Day 2 Tips

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Aintree Day 1 Tips

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Mullen it over

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

A Red Letter Day

  • Editor