Daryl Carter's Tips: 3/1 A Gentle play on Sunday

I may have been overactive with the selections on Saturday, but it didn't pay off with only one winner. I was kicking myself with a few I also had a mind change on. The one that sticks out is Alsakib, who had improved with each run this season and faced lots of rivals who had something to prove. We were on him at Royal Ascot, and there was no reason to abandon him, particularly for a horse like Chesspiece, who looks gone at the game after a dreadful run.

Another is Al Shabab Storm at Chester. That's where I am happy to admit I can improve greatly - following through with horses, so I'd like to think I am not exposed just yet, and there is more to come.

There were some big eye-catchers on Saturday. Starting in the opening five furlongs sprint at Ascot. Albasheer seems to be constantly unlucky, and Saturday was the same story, having been continuously denied a clear run, but there is a big prize in him, and he looks in rude health. You couldn't win if you were drawn low in the opening five-furlong handicap (Albasheer drawn 5), and that might take the gloss off the victory of the improving Fair Wind, who will likely be towards the top of the market in the Stewards Cup at Goodwood. It's not a reason to discount him, but perhaps it's an angle to look into when Haymaker, Albasheer, and Brave Nation look to reoppose.

A bunched finish in the Summer Miles Stakes at Ascot shouldn't take the shine off the performance of Quddwah, who travelled all over his rivals and kicked away inside the final furlong. His finishing effort was a little tame this time as Ancient Rome tried to run him down, but he did enough to confirm himself as a smart prospect - a Group 1 winner in waiting? He has only had four starts, but not on this evidence. Ancient Rome has been much better when coming from off the pace, and he is one to keep in mind for Goodwood, having given weight and a beating to some solid performers last year in the Chesterfield Cup Handicap.

Later on the Ascot card, Ziggy continues to frustrate, but his jockey had him travelling widest of all for the entire circuit, covering far more ground than anything else. He just failed to peg back a more prominent racer dropping out of Listed and Group company for the first time in Britain since winning at Ascot in 2021--hindsight is a wonderful thing. Ziggy did the best of those held up and is worth another chance.

When you're having a bad day, you're having a bad day. I scrapped Kodi Lion in the Ascot finale due to the many selections I already had. That was the first of many mistakes. He won with any amount in hand in a good field, and the winning margin will stop the handicapper from going mad. He looks like one to follow for Charlie Fellowes. I must admit, I do prefer it when there are just three strong meetings on rather than five or six.

At Newmarket, it was a huge performance from First Conquest to get up late in the day in a first-time hood. He finished powerfully over Treasure Time, which clocked good sectionals (better than Ancient Truth) in his penultimate start. In turn, it's not this race I want to focus on to find an eye-catcher. It's through a form line of Treasure Time. The horse to keep on the side is Jack Channon's Jungle Mac, who pushed the William Haggas horse close at Newmarket last month and is rated just 82 and was behind Al Shabab Storm (he won again on Saturday) when unsuited by Chester - that's one in the bank so keep it quiet.

In Truth, Ancient was brilliant in the Superlative Stakes. He is still learning and green under pressure, but he was only getting going at the line. I'd have Ancient Truth as a strong contender for next year's 2,000 Guineas--although plenty of water must pass under the bridge yet.

The July Cup could have produced a star sprinter. Despite being strong in the market, Inisherin didn't have the pace to cope with proper sprinters when push came to shove. As suspected, the Commonwealth Cup form doesn't look strong. Jasour was given a poor ride, but I guess that is the trainer giving instructions, having been frustrated with him pulling hard - why not just stick a hood on? We know he is best from off the pace. Winner Mill Stream loves Newmarket with form figures of 1222 and the largest beaten distance of only 3/4 of a length. I wouldn't be keen on him following up with his form tailing off towards the back end last year, but this was a sound performance. Vandeek needs to go up in trip now and I don't know what to make of Inisherin.

Gutted is an understatement following my confidence with Carrytheone in the Bunbury Cup. I can't bash Ryan Moore too much for the ride, as he has done me a fair few good turns to win races I perhaps shouldn't have. Klondike comes to mind. Still, it was a frustrating watch, but the winner was very good, and he is unexposed. That's all I will say about this race; it's still raw.

With the three-year-old sprint form not being well represented at Newmarket, it was a different story at York with Starlust. He could be top-class over five furlongs. However, if history is anything to go by, I can guarantee they will try six again. That would be a mistake. However, we will see him in the Nunthorpe if they are clever.

York's John Smith Cup had plenty of eye-catchers. Remaadd, Epic Poet, Tony Montana, and Dual Identity are all horses to keep onside going forward under the correct conditions. Enfjaar was a worthy winner and has always held the potential to be a smart horse, but he was certainly aided by being on the rail. That play has been made many times before to good effect, and Jack Mitchell is a fabulous rider. The ride on Botanical was not as savvy.

There's lots more to pick out of Saturday's racing, but I'd thought I better put in a little extra work after Saturday's performance.

Dan Skelton's Gentle Connections--3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--was a big eye-catcher at Bangor 36 days ago when putting in her best effort over fences in three starts to date. Given that came after a long absence, there's good reason to think improvement can follow.

The seven-year-old finds herself very well treated on her hurdles form and hasn't stood much racing. There's good reason to think she can improve on her most recent effort under Harry Skelton. Having won as far as 2m5f over hurdles, the move up in distance over fences is likely to suit and is a good angle for improvement.

She is unexposed in this sphere, and horses like that at the Class 5 level are few and far between, particularly one from a powerful stable. She looks like a fair price in this company at 3/14.00, and I expect market support to come.

Unwanted Attention has been getting the hang of things lately and is feared the most, but Gentle Connection has the potential to be rated far higher than this mark of 105, and today looks like the time to catch her.