- Trainer: James Ferguson
- Jockey: Mickael Barzalona
- Age: 6
- Weight: 8st 9lbs
- OR: 91
Daryl Carter's Tips: 28/1 is a Darn big price for the 1,000 Guineas
Daryl Carter heads to Newmarket today for two selections and tips a 28/129.00 chance who is overpriced in the 1,000 Guineas...
-
Two Sunday selections
-
Back 28/129.00 chance for the 1,000 Guineas (4 places)
-
NAP Bague d'Or will be ready to fire at Newmarket
- Trainer: K. R. Burke
- Jockey: Clifford Lee
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
Ryan Moore Superboost (Ylang Ylang)
Ryan Moore was out of luck on City Of Troy in yesterday's 2,000 Guineas but the Betfair Ambassador holds leading claims of landing today's 1,000 Guineas aboard Ylang Ylang, and if you fancy the 3yo filly to finish in the top five today then you can back her at the super-boosted price of 6/42.50.
15:00 Newmarket - Back Bague d'Or @ 7/18.00 1pt e/w (4 places)
I've long been a believer that Bague d'Or - 7/18.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is well handicapped and worthy of a rating closer to 100, and turning up here fresh confidence can be taken with form figures 2211 when running after 85 days off or more, and now is the time to catch him.
The six-year-old saw the ground go against him when last seen in September at Doncaster, and he found the trip against him at York on his only other start last season when finishing with a powerful punch.
Today, he has ideal conditions with a drying track and his optimum trip, and the last time he had that, he bumped into Trawlerman when beaten one length at Goodwood. That winner is now rated 118 and won the Ebor next time out. That's a powerful form line, as was his victory over a twice subsequent winner at Ascot when giving a now 89-rated Berkshire Breeze 17lbs.
Today, he looks to have an ideal scenario and returns to Newmarket, where his form figures read 121. While both wins came on the July course, he handled this track well when a narrow second on his only visit. Mickael Barzalona is an interesting booking, and he makes plenty of appeal.
I'd make him more of a 9/25.50 chance as I have doubts over New London's stamina at this trip, so 11/26.50 or bigger is acceptable.
15:40 Newmarket - Darnation @ 28/129.00 1pt e/w
Fallen Angel was impressive as a two-year-old and rightly heads the market on the bare form, and confidence coming from the camp about her training in the lead-up to this race has been high. She is hard to oppose with the move up to 1m for the first time, and it will likely see her have an even better effect, given the strength of her finishing effort at the Curragh when landing the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes. She is priced correctly, though, and well-found at the head of the market.
The one who looked overpriced to my eye is stablemate Darnation - 28/129.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who may have been written off on the drying ground. Still, she was eye-catching on her debut on a sound surface, finishing powerfully, and she holds form lines that give her every chance of being competitive.
She dominated races last term, beating Carla's Way and Pretty Crystal at Goodwood. The former went on to win the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes next time, beating Shuwari and Ylang Ylang. That's strong form in the context of this race and ties in with the top of this market, while she effortlessly beat Sea The Fire at Doncaster in September.
The ground may be against her, but I am not convinced she needs it soft. However, if given a chance, she has to be interested in wild odds, and she is much overpriced in this contest.
Back her each-way at 20/121.00 or bigger, as she should be more like a 12/113.00 chance in my mind if fit and well the first time out.
Now Read: Ryan Moore: A lot going for Ylang Ylang ahead of 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket
DARYL'S P/L
2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) May 6TH
2024 P/L = +62.87 ROI 24.51%
BSP P/L = +51.2 ROI 19.94%
2024 P/L Ante-post = +8
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5
New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.