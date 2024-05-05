Daryl Carter's Tips: 28/1 is a Darn big price for the 1,000 Guineas

Two Sunday selections

Back 28/1 29.00 chance for the 1,000 Guineas (4 places)

NAP Bague d'Or will be ready to fire at Newmarket

Ryan Moore Superboost (Ylang Ylang)

Ryan Moore was out of luck on City Of Troy in yesterday's 2,000 Guineas but the Betfair Ambassador holds leading claims of landing today's 1,000 Guineas aboard Ylang Ylang, and if you fancy the 3yo filly to finish in the top five today then you can back her at the super-boosted price of 6/42.50.

No. 10 (9) Bague D'or (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: Mickael Barzalona

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 91

I've long been a believer that Bague d'Or - 7/18.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is well handicapped and worthy of a rating closer to 100, and turning up here fresh confidence can be taken with form figures 2211 when running after 85 days off or more, and now is the time to catch him.

The six-year-old saw the ground go against him when last seen in September at Doncaster, and he found the trip against him at York on his only other start last season when finishing with a powerful punch.

Today, he has ideal conditions with a drying track and his optimum trip, and the last time he had that, he bumped into Trawlerman when beaten one length at Goodwood. That winner is now rated 118 and won the Ebor next time out. That's a powerful form line, as was his victory over a twice subsequent winner at Ascot when giving a now 89-rated Berkshire Breeze 17lbs.

Today, he looks to have an ideal scenario and returns to Newmarket, where his form figures read 121. While both wins came on the July course, he handled this track well when a narrow second on his only visit. Mickael Barzalona is an interesting booking, and he makes plenty of appeal.

I'd make him more of a 9/25.50 chance as I have doubts over New London's stamina at this trip, so 11/26.50 or bigger is acceptable.

No. 3 (6) Darnation (Ire) SBK 28/1 EXC 38 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Fallen Angel was impressive as a two-year-old and rightly heads the market on the bare form, and confidence coming from the camp about her training in the lead-up to this race has been high. She is hard to oppose with the move up to 1m for the first time, and it will likely see her have an even better effect, given the strength of her finishing effort at the Curragh when landing the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes. She is priced correctly, though, and well-found at the head of the market.

The one who looked overpriced to my eye is stablemate Darnation - 28/129.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who may have been written off on the drying ground. Still, she was eye-catching on her debut on a sound surface, finishing powerfully, and she holds form lines that give her every chance of being competitive.

She dominated races last term, beating Carla's Way and Pretty Crystal at Goodwood. The former went on to win the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes next time, beating Shuwari and Ylang Ylang. That's strong form in the context of this race and ties in with the top of this market, while she effortlessly beat Sea The Fire at Doncaster in September.

The ground may be against her, but I am not convinced she needs it soft. However, if given a chance, she has to be interested in wild odds, and she is much overpriced in this contest.

Back her each-way at 20/121.00 or bigger, as she should be more like a 12/113.00 chance in my mind if fit and well the first time out.