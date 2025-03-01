Daryl Carter's Tips: 22/1 Back Bob at Newbury plus 11/2 chance to grind out Grimthorpe

Timeform Superboost

Recommended Bet Back Grey Dawning to Win 13:45 Kelso SBK 1/1

This is competitive, but Willie Mullins' Chart Topper--4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--looks like good value to continue his unbeaten run over hurdles. After a dominant display at Wetherby, he arguably sets the form standard.

He devoured the ground to clear away from the 12-rated Peso in a race run at a sound gallop, and there was plenty to like about how well he quickened off a strong clip. He covered far more surface area than the runner-up as his rider took him the scenic route on the first half circuit and effortlessly cleared away.

This is much deeper than that contest, but the runner-up was rated 125 and a previous ten-length winner, and that was the selection's first run since August. He should relish a drying surface today, and his bumper form is far superior to what any of these have achieved over hurdles.

Patrick Mullins is doing the rounds to get a winner at every UK course, and he used one of his allotted professional rides today to score at Kelso for the first time. His comments following his run at Wetherby were eye-popping.

Mullins expressed, " As a bumper horse, we thought he'd be a 140-plus horse; his first hurdles performance could have been that, and that looks like it could have been that. He could go to the spring festivals, but we'll probably keep him going in the summer, and he could be a Galway and Listowel horse."

Those comments match the visual performance, and the time backs up those claims. He must go well; I expected him to be a clear favourite. 11/43.75 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 14:55 Kelso - Back Chart Topper SBK 4/1

This is a cracking contest, but the firm vote goes to Nigel Twiston Davies' Weveallbeencaught - 11/26.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who bounced back to form, returned to his original yard at this venue last time, and looks ready to kick on.

The yard likes to target this race, so one suspects this has been on their mind since his January victory, and on the balance of his form, he is handicapped to have a big say. The return to more forward tactics under Tom Bellamy benefitted him positively, and all of his victories have come when ridden on the gallop. Sam Twiston-Davies is expected to pop him out, and being on the pace at Doncaster in big-field handicaps is a strong advantage (4-5 have made the running).

Weveallbeencaught must have taken some confidence from his return to his former yard and recent win. Under optimum conditions and a drying forecast, he rates a confident bet to land the spoils in his recently applied headgear.

Hi record on a sounder surface reads well, and he has an unexposed chasing profile to think he could be arriving on an upward curve. Twig has likely been saved for one crack over fences, but he might be in the grip of the handicapper, so it's Some Scope - last year's runner-up - that is feared the most, but he must bounce back from a poor effort last time. 4/15.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 15:15 Doncaster - Back Weveallbeencaught SBK 11/2

There is a big day in Tellherthename - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - and that could easily be today, having seemingly been kept back for a significant handicap. Now, with Jonjo O'Neill, Ben Pauling called this horse "as good as I've had" following his impressive wins as a novice, and he might now be ready to fulfil his potential for his new connections on favourable drying ground.

The six-year-old shaped very well in the Grade 1 Fighting Fifth at Newcastle for his new yard after a 263-day break on his only start this season, and he is entitled to improve on that. The form of that race has seen the runner-up finish second in the former Betfair Hurdle at Newbury and the fifth go on to Graded success at Ascot.

It's also worth considering that he slammed Nicky Henderson's useful staying hurdler Lucky Place by 14 lengths on the bridle last term and had a hard-fought battle with the Grade 1 chaser Jango Baie. On the balance of the evidence, he must be better than this rating of 137, and he improved significantly for his seasonal debut last term.

He has drying ground conditions in his favour and should be ridden on the sharp end of this gallop. He has almost certainly been lined up for something and has a County Hurdle entry, so the big bonus prize for winning this and a Festival race could have been the long-term target.

That's all guesswork, but he is well treated if putting it all together, and he has optimal conditions, so he gets the vote at a fair 5/16.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 15:30 Kelso - Back Tellherthename SBK 5/1

With Iroko's defection to Kelso, it's easy to turn to one of the less exposed runners at the top of the market, Vincenzo or Billytherealbigred. However, I don't think either is thrown in off their current ratings, and the latter was able to dictate the race at Cheltenham last time, with the eventual winner worthy of an upgrade.

Still, if allowed his own way, I am sure Billytherealbigred will be tough to beat. I want to take an E/W stab on Booster Bob - 22/123.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who ran a strange race for this column at Chepstow last time under Sean Bowen, never being put in the race and never asked for a maximum effort.

That's not typically Olly Murphy's MO, but I suspect he has targeted this race. The move up in trip on all known evidence is a big positive, as is the Newbury long home straight and the soft ground.

He has recently had a win operation and an excellent staying-on second to Doyen Du Bar at Aintree in the mist over 2m. Doyen Du Bar was second to Vincenzo at Sandown recently, and that form doesn't give him much to find. His hurdle form is right up there with the best of these.

Maybe I am barking up the wrong tree, and he is just an enigma, but he certainly wasn't all out at Chepstow last time, and this mark is well within reach on the evidence of his chasing debut at Ffos Las, which has produced the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth winners since.

Booster Bob, if on a going day, must rate a big player in a race full of exposed horses. He is overpriced at 12/113.00 or bigger with four places on offer.

Kandoo Kid would win this, but Paul Nicholls' comments suggest he won't be given a hard time, and it seemed like a pre-race warning from the Betfair Ambassador.