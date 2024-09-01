Daryl Carter's Tips: 2-1 OJ can go back-to-back at Brighton
Daryl Carter has one Sunday selection from Brighton: a recent course winner, whom he expects to continue his resurgence following the fitting of the blinkers...
One Sunday selection
Recent well-handicapped course winner can go in again
Back OJ Lifestyle @ 2/13.00
15:32 Brighton - Back Oj Lifestyle @ 2/13.00
Oj Lifestyle (Ire)
- J: Tom Queally
- T: Gary & Josh Moore
- F: 43-086351
There's little to get excited about on Sunday, but this looks like a good opportunity to get with OJ Lifestyle--2/13.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--who put his race to bed over course and distance 24 days ago with authority and may be ready to rack up a sequence.
The four-year-old has been a slow burner for Gary and Josh Moore, but he took a sizeable step forward in fitting the blinkers last time, and he is expected to continue his progression.
He holds plenty of handicap scope on past form, with an original opening handicap rating of 90 back in November 2022, so a recent five-pound rise shouldn't be enough to stop him from going in again.
He steps up from a Class 6 contest into a Class 5 contest, but the differential is just three pounds, with this a 0-68. The average rating of his rivals in that Class 6 contest was 63.4, and today, it is 65.7. So, while he needs further improvement, he landed that contest with the minimum fuss at the line. He stayed strong and handled this Brighton venue exceptionally well on his first visit.
He gets the vote, hoping that the blinkers continue to encourage a resurgence, having already held a couple of these on a recent outing at Epsom. Back the selection at 2/13.00 or bigger.
Read More Horse Racing Content Here.
Recommended bets
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
