Daryl Carter's Tips: 18/1 Back Cap for one last Saturday hurrah

I will add to this column later on Thursday, but I can already see price movement in the selection who opened at 20/121.00 top price across the board with the Sportsbook.

No. 12 Cap Du Nord (Fr) Trainer: Christian Williams

Jockey: Tristan Durrell

Age: 11

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 126

Cap Du Nord - 18/119.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - caught the eye at Doncaster in the Sky Bet Chase when he latched back on to the bridle at three out just as his rider stopped short of asking for maximum effort once his winning chance had gone.

In my opinion, he could have finished an awful lot closer there and returned to a right-handed track for the first time since going off as a 7/24.50 favourite for this race last year off 132 - he could be about to shine for one last hurrah.

The 11-year-old won this race in 2022 and showed more spark last time in refitted cheek-pieces, and there may be an angle in the retention of those.

Interestingly, his form figures at the second time of asking in refitted cheek-pieces read 133051, and he was backed at Doncaster last time into 11/112.00.

On the back of his run at Doncaster last year, he won at Ascot, and on the back of Doncaster in 2022, he won this race. Today sees the ideal set-up, and with the course suggesting it could dry out to good to soft, he will have plenty in his favour.

At a big price, he looks worth siding with at 16/117.00 or bigger with Tristan Durrell in the plate called upon because of the light weight. I expect him to go off at single-figure odds.

Bowtogreatness is on the radar for a big handicap, but I hope this scenario won't be to his liking and is one for the Aintree meeting in a few weeks. Forward Plan is highly progressive and appeals greatly, having gone close in the aforementioned Doncaster race.

