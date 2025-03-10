Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: 16/5 Moon can chime in to build the Cheltenham bank roll

Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter likes Moon Chime at Stratford.

On the eve of the Cheltenham Festival, Daryl Carter has two Monday selections from Stratford, and he says his NAP has plenty in his favour...

Racing... Only Bettor. Cheltenham Day 1. Watch Now!

14:20 Stratford - Back Sainte Doctor @ 5/16.00 1pt

The mare Sainte Doctor - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has been on my radar all season, but she only produced her best efforts in the spring with form figures of 112116 between March and April throughout her career.

She bounced back to form last time with a strong victory at Fakenham, coming to hand a little earlier than I expected, but she is a well-handicapped mare with some useful form lines.

The move up to 2m6f for the first time should suit her well, and the drying ground is another positive. This Class 4 race is her level, and she is building towards a more significant effort, so it's worth keeping her on side at 3/14.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet

14:20 Stratford - Back Sainte Doctor

SBK5/1

15:20 Stratford - Back Moon Chime @ 16/54.20 1.5pt (NAP)

Moon Chime - 16/54.20 on the Betfair Sportsbook - came there to win his race at Ludlow last time, trading at 1.162/13 in running before hanging left and throwing away the race. He may have needed that first run since October, and the absence suggests there may have been an issue, but with that under his belt and the return to a left-handed track, he gets a good vote of confidence.

The seven-year-old is relatively unexposed and should appreciate today's drying ground. His Cheltenham Bumper third and Maiden and Novice hurdle form is enough to see him defy his opening rating of 116 on his third handicap outing.

Another positive is his return to Stratford, where he was a dominant bumper winner in a race that has worked out tremendously well. He is expected to care for today's rivals in good style. Any 11/43.75 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet

15:20 Stratford - Back Moon Chime

SBK16/5

Recommended bets

DARYL'S P/L

2025 overall P/L = Next update (monthly) April 1st (FULL BREAKDOWN)

2025 P/L = +57.9 ROI 46.51%

BSP P/L = +42.7 ROI 34.32%

2025 P/L Ante-post = -2

JAN = +28.18 ROI 45.46%

JAN BSP = +11.1 ROI 17.92%

FEB = +29.72 ROI 47.56%

FEB BSP = +31.6 ROI 50.59%

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI

2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts

