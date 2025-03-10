Daryl Carter's Tips: 16/5 Moon can chime in to build the Cheltenham bank roll

Cheltenham Day 1 Superboost

Last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle winning combination, Henry de Bromhead and Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore, have another good chance of landing the Cheltenham Festival curtain raiser with the lightly raced Workahead.

The 7yo was incredibly impressive when thrashing William Munny - also in this race - at Leopardstown on Boxing Day and for this contest you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 4/91.44) to finish in the top five. To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Workahead to finish Top 5 in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle (13:20) SBK 1/1

The mare Sainte Doctor - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has been on my radar all season, but she only produced her best efforts in the spring with form figures of 112116 between March and April throughout her career.

She bounced back to form last time with a strong victory at Fakenham, coming to hand a little earlier than I expected, but she is a well-handicapped mare with some useful form lines.

The move up to 2m6f for the first time should suit her well, and the drying ground is another positive. This Class 4 race is her level, and she is building towards a more significant effort, so it's worth keeping her on side at 3/14.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 14:20 Stratford - Back Sainte Doctor SBK 5/1

Moon Chime - 16/54.20 on the Betfair Sportsbook - came there to win his race at Ludlow last time, trading at 1.162/13 in running before hanging left and throwing away the race. He may have needed that first run since October, and the absence suggests there may have been an issue, but with that under his belt and the return to a left-handed track, he gets a good vote of confidence.

The seven-year-old is relatively unexposed and should appreciate today's drying ground. His Cheltenham Bumper third and Maiden and Novice hurdle form is enough to see him defy his opening rating of 116 on his third handicap outing.

Another positive is his return to Stratford, where he was a dominant bumper winner in a race that has worked out tremendously well. He is expected to care for today's rivals in good style. Any 11/43.75 or bigger is acceptable.