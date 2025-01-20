Daryl Carter's Tips: 15/8 Ayr improver appeals on a quiet Monday
Daryl Carter has one selection on a quiet Monday and looks to a progressive improver at Ayr to improve on his seasonal return...
-
Improving
-
Race fit and on an upward curve
-
Nab Wood can strike at Ayr
-
Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival
14:52 Ayr - Back Nab Wood @ 15/82.88 1pt
The day's best bet comes with the improving Nab Wood - 15/82.88 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is entitled to improve for his encouraging seasonal return and has optimal conditions to strike in a winnable race.
Nicky Richards' eight-year-old was a firm improver last season and returned at Kelso with an eye-catching effort to run on into sixth, having been given too much to do from the rear of the field.
There was promise in his latest run that there was still better to come, and he couldn't have been helped by running into - head-on - a large, loose piece of a hurdle around the midway point. Today, he takes on mainly exposed rivals who look held by the handicapper in a lesser race.
The selection makes just his third outing in handicap company. He is the only runner in the race on an upward curve who will appreciate today's soft ground conditions, and nearly all his rivals hope the ground will dry out.
Small claims can be made for all in this race, so take no shorter than 15/82.88, but on a quiet day, he looks like a solid play at a fair price to continue his improvement at a venue he finished off powerfully on his visit last season.
Now Read: Cheltenham Festival Focus Week 13 Here with TWO handicap bets at 14/115.00 and 16/117.00
Recommended bets
DARYL'S P/L
2025 P/L = Next update (monthly) Jan
2025 P/L =
BSP P/L =
2025 P/L Ante-post = 0
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI
2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Sophia's can star at Southwell in Sunday double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Sophia's can star at Southwell in Sunday double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: D'orhy the Pic of my eight at Sandown
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Racing Tips: Kevin Blake's Sandown selections from 9/4 to 11/2
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Rachael Blackmore Saturday: Lombron has a lovely light weight in Gold Cup