Daryl Carter's Tips: 15/8 Ayr improver appeals on a quiet Monday

Nab Wood can strike at Ayr

The day's best bet comes with the improving Nab Wood - 15/82.88 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is entitled to improve for his encouraging seasonal return and has optimal conditions to strike in a winnable race.

Nicky Richards' eight-year-old was a firm improver last season and returned at Kelso with an eye-catching effort to run on into sixth, having been given too much to do from the rear of the field.

There was promise in his latest run that there was still better to come, and he couldn't have been helped by running into - head-on - a large, loose piece of a hurdle around the midway point. Today, he takes on mainly exposed rivals who look held by the handicapper in a lesser race.

The selection makes just his third outing in handicap company. He is the only runner in the race on an upward curve who will appreciate today's soft ground conditions, and nearly all his rivals hope the ground will dry out.

Small claims can be made for all in this race, so take no shorter than 15/82.88, but on a quiet day, he looks like a solid play at a fair price to continue his improvement at a venue he finished off powerfully on his visit last season.