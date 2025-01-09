Daryl Carter's Tips: 14/1 Saturday NAP lined up for a repeat Kempton pot

Annsam can land "his" Gold Cup

Martator can de-throne Pic D'Orhy

This can go to Annsam - 14/115.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has been set up for a return to fences with two prep spins over hurdles the last twice, and on both occasions, he caught the eye running well for long periods.

Today represents a return to fences and his third start of the season. Catching him for the third time following a break has been an angle in the past and has seen form figures of 11111. Therefore, it's possibly no coincidence that he returns to the more significant obstacles for this target, a race he won in 2023.

The selection also has a record on genuine soft ground over obstacles reading 01111 outside of graded handicaps, and his right-handed record reads six wins from 13 starts.

He is handicapped to have a say, having been raced once over fences since scoring off today's rating when carrying 12st2 in the Boyne Cup at Ludlow in April 2023.

He looks well worth taking a chance within this 0-145, where he will likely attack from the front and play catch me if you can. He may not be the force of old, but he has everything lined up to prove that he retains plenty of ability, and he may be the best-handicapped horse in a race where we know lots about his rivals.

I have always liked Annsam, and today, the conditions are right to see him profitable for followers. So, even at the age of 10, he is worth chancing in an open race.

Back the selection at 10/111.00 or bigger.

Pic D'Orhy showed clear signs of regression for me when scoring at Ascot on the 23rd of November, having made hard work of beating the 128-rated Hidden Depths despite dictating the entire race for the duration. On the same card that day, Martator - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - ran over the shorter trip of 2m, and he came off best on the speed figures.

It's worth putting a line through the selection's latest run in a messy race where he was outpaced early and posted wide for much of the contest. Today's softer ground conditions should prove right up his street, and he has a brighter turn of foot than Pic D'Orhy, so the smaller field and slacker gallop should suit him well.

He has plenty to find on official ratings, but one suspects that the Nicholls horse has piqued, and there may be further progression in the Venetia Williams eight-year-old, who has improved leaps and bounds this season and maybe catching the Nicholls horse at the right time. Hitman has never been a fan of going right-handed (yet to win) and is another who may have his best days behind him.

The speedy Martator gets the vote to come out on top of Pic D'Orhy, and with Hitman, a possible non-runner, if the going is deep, take any 11/43.75 or bigger.