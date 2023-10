One bet at Fakenham

Can relish the drop in grade and finally break his duck over fences

P/L update!

No. 1 Llandinabo Lad SBK 5/2 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Tom Symonds

Jockey: David Noonan

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 120

Llandinabo Lad - 11/43.70 on the Betfair Sportsbook - needs to stop the rot, having fallen 13 pounds below his hurdle mark in six chase runs, but he shaped well on seasonal return, albeit in need of the run.

It's well worth forgiving that effort now down in grade into a Class 4 0-120 race for the first time, particularly given his form, even in defeat last season, is well above what's required in this contest today. In the hope that he steps forward for his seasonal return, he will take plenty of beating against this poor bunch, and he can register his first success since scoring in Listed company at Haydock two and half years ago.

This is a frail race, even though one or two make their chase debut. One of those is Aviles for Gary Moore, who already looks exposed and wasn't the strongest finisher last season. At the same time, Magistrato will seemingly do anything to get himself beaten these days and is very reluctant under pressure.

En Avant arrives on the back of a poor run at Worcester and attempts chasing again, but it didn't go to plan the first time. That leaves Gitche Gumme as the chief danger who did offer promise last season but needs to raise his game to defy this lofty mark against the selection just three pounds lower.

Back Llandinabo Lad at 9/43.25 or bigger, it will be truly disappointing if he can't land this contest.

15:45 Fakenham - Back Llandinabo Lad @ 11/43.70 Bet now

P/L Update

As per every month, here is the full P/L breakdown. Having seen tipsters all over the shop bodge and doge their profit and losses this season, I half thought, what's the point of going so in-depth? But in truth, it helps me throughout the season, and I hope some of you use it also. Hopefully, this monthly in-depth look will set the standard many must and should abide by - additional information on request.

Updated Yearly

Yearly Current Advised Stakes P/L = +123.42pts ROI 11.1%

Yearly Current BSP P/L = +114.7pts ROI 10.34%

Ante Post = +34pts (separate not included in the daily above)

OCT Advised Stakes= +53.18pts ROI 58%

OCT BSP +36.4pts ROI 39.81%

The best day of the week in October was Saturdays, with an ROI of 117.92%

Best Day of the week this year: Saturdays ROI 33%

Year broken down by month

Jan = -1

ROI = -1.76%

Feb = +45

ROI = +50.11%

March = +41.37

ROI =+35.36%

April = +31.16

ROI = +21.49%

May = -19

ROI = -14.14%

June = -22.9

ROI = -22%

July = -7.8

ROI -7.1%

Aug = +25.67

ROI = +19.90%

Sept = -18.65

ROI = -22%

Oct = +53.18

ROI = +58.13%

Monthly Breakdown to BSP

Jan = +26.5

ROI = +25%

Feb = +32.2

ROI =+35.8%

March = +42.7

ROI = +36.4%

April = +63.7

ROI = +43.9%

May = -24.9

ROI = -18%

June = -27.7

ROI = -27.01%

July = -12.3

ROI = -11.21%

Aug = +12.1

ROI = +9.38%

Sept = -32

ROI = -37.4%

Oct = +36.4

ROI = +39.81%

WIN BETS AND E/W BETS YEARLY

WIN BETS

Advised = +29.5pts ROI + 3.38%

BSP = +53.4 ROI +6.1%

E/W BETS

Advised = +93.7pts ROI + 39.87%

BSP = +61.3pts ROI +26.09%

Yearly by points staked

0.5pt win = +3 ROI 40%

1pt win = -51.9 ROI -12%

1.5pt win = +4.33 ROI 4.37%

2pt win = +37.05pts ROI 15.44%

2.5pt win = +9.62pts ROI 25.67%

3pt win = +12pts ROI 30.77%

4pt win = +15.5pts ROI 77.5%

0.5pt e/w = +10.25pts ROI 16.53%

1pt e/w = +3.6pts ROI 2.5%

1.5pt e/w = +75.45pts ROI 359%

2PT e/w = +4.4pts ROI 55%