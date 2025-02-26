Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/4 Follow him in again to claim cash at Kempton

Two Wednesday selections from top tipster Daryl Carter

Return to hurdles can see the best of Hurricane

Back Follow Your Heart to land a fifth Kempton success

There must be more to come from the unexposed Hurricane Highway - 7/18.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who, despite being a dominant point-to-point winner, has seen his jumping let him down over fences, and the move back to hurdles can see him progress.

The seven-year-old chased home the bright Springwell Bay here on his only visit over 2m3f on his last start in this sphere, and he had looked highly progressive. He hasn't been disgraced over fences; this mark is well within reach on a going day now into a 0-120. The angle combines the return to hurdles and the three-mile distance in this discipline for the first time and the return to a flat track.

He is bred to relish a stamina test, so there's good reason to expect improvement from a lightly raced unexposed horse having just his fourth hurdle outing. This race is for the taking, so he appeals at 5/16.00 or bigger.

There is no reason to abandon Follow Your Heart - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who scored with plenty in hand 14 days ago over course and distance and overcame the run of the race from an unfavourable hold-up position.

The seven-year-old is back in good form, and he likes this venue. He has recorded four victories at Kempton; a two-pound rise is irrelevant to his chances of obtaining another win on that evidence. Billy Loughnane takes over in the saddle and was successful on him in October over course and distance, and he has plenty in his favour from a fair draw to rack up another course and distance win.

A few of these are worth keeping on the radar, including Zero Carbon, once the headgear is refitted. However, that remains off today, which is offputting, while the remainder has something to prove.

Back the selection at 11/43.75 or bigger.