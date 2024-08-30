Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/2 Varian runner to score in style at Sandown

Varian's Spectacular Style rates a sound E/W play

King Of Cham can enhance good course record

Chance blinkers to spark Patrol into life

The one that looks overpriced is King Of Charm - 11/26.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is handicapped to have a say on his recent form and looks ready for this step-up in trip. He has only suffered narrow defeats in two outings at this Sandown venue, and his latest run here behind Von Baer has worked out well.

The winner went in again at Chepstow in the Racing League and is rated ten pounds higher, and the fourth bolted up at Kempton two starts later.

He couldn't get into the race, switching to the AW last time at Lingfeidl, but having returned to Sandown, he can play a strong hand in this company. Golden Myrrh is very interesting, but the tongue-tie and cheekpieces for the first time seem unneeded, having run very well 20 days ago, and that makes me a little concerned as a backer.

If the favourite underperforms, then King Of Charm can pick up the pieces. 4/15.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 15:30 Sandown - Back King Of Charm SBK 11/2

Min Huna scored well when landing a Windsor Novice last time out and looks to have been handed a fair opening handicap mark of 78 on that evidence. She is feared most, but the form of that is a little suspect, and she was best positioned, dictating a pace and had the stands rail to help.

Instead, Spectacular Style - 11/26.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is offered as a promising and overpriced alternative. The Roger Varian horse was entitled to need his first outing following a gelding operation and a 317-day break, and he looks well treated on his past form.

The hood worn on his seasonal return over a trip too short of 1m in a stronger race than this at Haydock is retained (he ran a little free last term), and he moves back to a more suitable distance of ten furlongs. He looked to blow up and needed the outing, but encouragement can be taken from how he ran on again at the finish.

Today's stiff uphill climb to the line should suit him, given he stays further than this, and from stall two, he is likely to be ridden forward. He can be forgiven for his final effort of the season last term when he suffered a slow pace in midfield and ran keenly. Still, he went off a 5/23.50 favourite for that Class 2 handicap won by Divina Grace, now rated 18 lb higher in the handicap, and the second is rated 20 lb higher.

There's almost certainly more to come from him now that he's race-fit and gelded, and today is a significant drop in grade. He was sold to Middleham Park Racing at the end of last year, and one suspects today has been his first target of the year.

He rates a confident each-way bet at 11/26.50 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 16:00 Sandown - Back Spectacular Style SBK 11/2

It's worth taking a small chance on William Haggas' Patrol - 6/17.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has the pedigree to be better than this level and now is fitted with the first-time blinkers, is down in grade and up in trip - all positives to expect an improved performance.

He didn't look comfortable on the Epsom track last time, but he finished his race well despite being outpaced at a crucial time. This yard has a tremendous record when fitting the blinkers, as I have mentioned multiple times in this column, and the booking of Harry Burns to claim three pounds off his back sees the selection seven lower than his opening rating at Leicester when a beaten favourite.

Burns is 2-2 for Haggas, and there is promise that he may be well-treated on his fourth in June when he turns out quickly for a handicap mark when chasing home the 87-rated Cavallo Bay.

He is worth a small flyer to take on Montbeliarde at 6/17.00 or bigger.