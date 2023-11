One bet on Friday

Last year's winner will enjoy a return to Newmarket

He will relish the ground

No. 5 (1) Max Vega (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

Hamish is respected under optimal ground conditions, but he has never raced here at Newmarket, and this unique undulating track could be a reason to take him on.

Max Vega - 11/112.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - won this race last year when outbattling Hamish at his favoured Newbury, but he looks overpriced to confirm the form returned to the track that saw him such a dominant winner of the Zetland Stakes a few years ago.

He relishes bottomless ground as the favourite but has infrequently had his optimal underfoot conditions. He needs to bounce back from a poor run in France last time, but it might be worth forgiving that, considering he ran below par there on his only previous visit.

Al Qareem's best efforts have come on a sounder surface but is a danger, while Ching Shih, King Of Conquest - who has stamina to prove - and Lone Eagle all look underpriced.

This market might have some moving to do, but Max Vega is no outsider here and arrives with a live chance to land back-to-back races, for which this surely would have been his ultimate target.

Any 8/18.80 or bigger makes appeal.