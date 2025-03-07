Daryl Carter's Tips: 10/1 Play the W/O market to cause a Storm at Exeter
Daryl Carter has one Friday selection at Exeter and looks to play in the W/O market at 10/111.00...
-
Play the W/O market at 9/110.00
-
Unexposed
-
Handicap debutant
-
15:10 Exeter - Back Cornish Storm W/O King Of The Lak @ 10/111.00 1pt
It's difficult to find reasons to take on King Of The Lake, who still has more to offer from this lowly handicap rating, and the only Achilles heel is the quick turnaround of seven days. Still, it's best to remove him from the state of play and look to Cornish Storm W/O - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook.
The six-year-old won well enough in a lesser race than this last time, but he had run very well at Taunton when he was just picked up by the smart Doyen Quest in the closing stages. That race recorded an excellent circuit time, making this unexposed hurdler of interest in handicaps.
He makes his handicap debut from a rating of 117, which looks steep. Still, after four outings over hurdles and only 14 career starts, there's bound to be further improvement. He has finished every race with running left, and this stiff Exeter track could see him in a better light as he will eventually stay much further than this.
He gets the narrow vote at a high price on a day when I found it difficult to make cases for anything outside the favourites.
Back the selection no shorter than 9/110.00 W/O King Of The Lake.
Recommended bets
DARYL'S P/L
2025 overall P/L = Next update (monthly) April 1st (FULL BREAKDOWN)
2025 P/L = +57.9 ROI 46.51%
BSP P/L = +42.7 ROI 34.32%
2025 P/L Ante-post = -2
JAN = +28.18 ROI 45.46%
JAN BSP = +11.1 ROI 17.92%
FEB = +29.72 ROI 47.56%
FEB BSP = +31.6 ROI 50.59%
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI
2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts
