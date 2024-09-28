Sunday Racing Tips: Andrew Asquith has two fancies who will relish ground at Epsom

Andrew Asquith has two selections on Sunday

Mark of Gold figures on a handy mark

Arkhalia Flynn has even more to offer

Mark of Gold represents a stable that has a very good record in this mile and a half handicap - won it four times since 2012 - and he looks potentially well treated back on the Flat on his return from a break.

His peak BHA rating on the level is 83 and he was last seen in this sphere when winning a two-mile handicap in heavy ground at Goodwood in May last year from a mark of 73.

Mark of Gold's last win came in a handicap hurdle over 21 furlongs from a mark of 136 at Kempton in February earlier this year and that form hasn't worked bad at all. It also came in soft ground, while all of his wins on the Flat have come with ease in the ground, so he will be very well suited by likely conditions.

The slight question mark is the drop back in trip, given he stays two miles on the Flat and even further over hurdles, but he is a two-time winner over a mile and a quarter, and forecast conditions will also place the emphasis on stamina.

Mark of Gold has also won after a break before, and he represents a stable that are in very good form at present. He is a very interesting runner from what looks a potentially lenient mark.

Recommended Bet Back Mark of Gold in the 15:30 Epsom SBK 13/2

Staying at Epsom, another horse who must run well is the Jack Channon-trained Arkhalia Flynn, who is chasing his fourth win of the season.

He has progressed well since being fitted with a hood, opening his account over seven furlongs at Haydock in July, where he displayed a nice turn of foot to be cosily on top at the line, and he wasn't suited by a steady gallop at Yarmouth next time.

Arkhalia Flynn confirmed himself on an upward curve when quickly resuming winning ways in soft ground at Ffos Las, always travelling well and comfortably drawing clear on his first try at a mile.

He did well to follow up in a muddling race at Windsor next time, again handling soft ground well and leaving the impression he was some way ahead of his mark given the manner he came through rivals to be readily on top at the finish.

Arkhalia Flynn went down fighting in his hat-trick bid at Haydock last time, producing another career-best effort in the process, just unable to repel the challenge of a very well handicapped rival in the closing stages.

He lost little in defeat that day, and he remains a horse to be very positive about. Forecast ground conditions should be no problem for him and, just 1 lb higher in the weights, he loos a very strong contender.