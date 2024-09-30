Monday Racing Tips: Back 2/1 Shamardia to score at Wolverhampton
For the final time James Mackie fills in for Daryl Carter and has a sole selections for the action at Wolverhampton this evening...
James Mackie has a sole selection on Monday.
Shamardia can keep good run going
Wolverhampton set to suit the selection
17:25 Wolverhampton - Back Shamardia @ 2/13.00
Shamardia
- J: Raul Da Silva
- T: Ismail Mohammed
- F: 7649-6512
Shamardia is the one to beat in this Class 6 Handicap over 6F showing some really smart form during her last two runs.
The filly put it all together for the first time in her career at the start of September over 6F at Lingfield off a mark of 56.
Raised just 1lb next time over the same C&D she finished a narrow second to a well handicapped horse and only 1lb higher again this evening should go close.
This is not a strong event at all with next to nothing in the field having any form of note that could put them in contention.
Shamardia has a huge chance to get back to winning ways having been placed well in this one and looks to still be well handicapped.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
