Daryl Carter Tips

Monday Racing Tips: Back 2/1 Shamardia to score at Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton Racecourse
James Mackie has a sole selection at Wolverhampton this evening

For the final time James Mackie fills in for Daryl Carter and has a sole selections for the action at Wolverhampton this evening...

  • James Mackie has a sole selection on Monday.

  • Shamardia can keep good run going

  • Wolverhampton set to suit the selection

17:25 Wolverhampton - Back Shamardia @ 2/13.00

Shamardia is the one to beat in this Class 6 Handicap over 6F showing some really smart form during her last two runs.

The filly put it all together for the first time in her career at the start of September over 6F at Lingfield off a mark of 56.

Raised just 1lb next time over the same C&D she finished a narrow second to a well handicapped horse and only 1lb higher again this evening should go close.

This is not a strong event at all with next to nothing in the field having any form of note that could put them in contention.

Shamardia has a huge chance to get back to winning ways having been placed well in this one and looks to still be well handicapped.

Recommended Bet

Back Shamardia in the 17:25 Wolverhampton

SBK2/1

Now read more horse racing previews on Betting.Betfair.com

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Two double figure prices to follow in Down Royal 272/1 each-way double

  • Alan Dudman
Down Royal Racecourse
Horse Racing Tips

Monday Racing Tips: Solar Aclaim well in under a penalty say Timeform

  • Andrew Asquith
Windsor racecourse
Horse Racing Tips

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday include 17/2 Roscommon tip

  • Katie Midwinter
Jumps Racing

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Monday Racing Tips: Back 2/1 Shamardia to score at Wolverhampton

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Two double figure prices to follow in Down Royal 272/1 each-way double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Two double figure prices to follow in Down Royal 272/1 each-way double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Monday Racing Tips: Solar Aclaim well in under a penalty say Timeform

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ryan Moore Sunday Curragh Rides: Heavens Gate looking to get back on track in Group 3 Weld Stakes

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Saturday ITV Racing Preview - Newmarket, Haydock & Curragh | Racing Only Bettor |

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Friday Newmarket ITV Racing Preview | Racing Only Bettor |

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Cheltenham Festival is not a Charity | Weighed In |

  • Editor
Weighed In

101 for Galileo

  • Editor