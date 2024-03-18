Horse Racing Tips: Back 13/2 Pozo Emery to strike at Southwell

One selection for James Mackie on Monday

Should be well handicapped on old form

Ex-Paul Nicholls trained animal can go close

No. 1 Pozo Emery (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 7 Trainer: L J Morgan

Jockey: John Kington

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 108

Pozo Emery for trainer Laura Morgan looks underestimated in the 16:30 betting market and has plenty in his favour. He can go welland rates a bet at 13/27.50.

Formerly trained by Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls and having a peak hurdles rating of 129, he now races off a mark of 108 which should seem extremely well handicapped if retaining his old form.

Making his debut for the yard at the back end of 2023, he was pulled up on his first two starts, but on his third start for Morgan he showed much better form to finish third in a Claiming Hurdle at Leicester.

He improved again when last seen at Sandown finishing second behind a nice type for Roger Teal over two miles and those two runs were definitely a step back in the right direction.

He steps back up in trip which should bring more improvement having given his best RPR over a similar distance and now down to a career low mark of 108, 5lb lower than his second last time, it looks as though the handicapper has been lenient.

He wears a tongue-strap and cheekpieces for the first time in his career and with the Laura Morgan yard currently running at a 20% strike-rate for the last two weeks, there looks to be plenty of positives in his favour.

Soft ground should be no issue and all signs today lead to another improved run in what looks an ordinary event at Southwell.

The 13/27.50 could be too big a price.