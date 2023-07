Cheek-pieces could prove key to the Fox getting back in the box

Back using the Betfair Exchange and BSP

Blinkers saw him bounce back to form, and he is well handicapped

No. 3 (5) Fantastic Fox SBK 2/1 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 92

Fantastic Fox's - [BSP] on the Betfair Exchange - ability to win in this grade off of a rating in the 90s has never been under question, but his attitude has. He has tended to "run on again" behind horses far too often and has been frustrating when looking reluctant to go through with things. His latest run at Epsom was a good example when well supported as the favourite behind the winner and today's rival Austrian Theory. Still, fitting the cheekpieces for the first time could make a big difference.

Roger Varian doesn't have the strongest stats for fitting this headgear (14%), but this is one horse who should benefit from it. There have been multiple occasions where Fantastic Fox has looked intimidated by rivals which have affected his finishing position, and while admittedly, the hopes of a revival are pinned somewhat on the headgear working, he does also return to the scene of his seven-length Maiden victory in May of 2021, and any easing in the ground will play to his strengths.

Rain is due at Hamilton on the already good to soft surface, which should suit him, so an improved performance could be on the horizon. This race is effectively a 0-90, and I'm happy to take on Eilean Dubh in the first time tongue-tie - that's not been a positive angle for Karl Burke runners - although I admit he ran his best race of the season at Sandown last time and returns to the scene of his victory last May.

He could prove the main danger ahead of last year's winner, Austrian Theory, who has a good record on tracks with downhill finishes and represents a yard with a fine record in this race.

Fantastic Fox's opening 2/12.94 Sportsbook odds are a little short for my liking, I was expecting closer to 7/24.40, so the advice is to back him at BSP on the Betfair Exchange.



Parisiac - 3/13.95 on the Betfair Sportsbook - bounced right back to form at Lingfield when doing things the hard way down the centre of the course from what would typically be a poor draw racing away from the golden highway against the rail.

That run was worth a good upgrade, and clearly, the fitting of the first-time blinkers has sparked him back to life, so he looks worth keeping on side with plenty of scope in his rating of 76, having been rated as high as 89 this time last year.

Providing the headgear continues to work, he should have plenty more to offer and looks like a solid favourite here. Back him no shorter than 3/13.95.