Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Wednesday

Dundalk
Timeform bring you three to back at Dundalk on Wednesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Dundalk on Wednesday...

"...he is a horse going the right way..."

Timeform on Donoch

Donoch - 14:30 Dundalk

Donoch is another horse to improve since joining the Denis Hogan yard and he looks the one to beat again following his win at this course last time. He showed further improvement to open his account, travelling well and showing a good attitude to hold on in the closing stages. The drop back in trip shouldn't be a concern, and he is a horse going the right way. Goes in first-time cheekpieces now.

Hale Bopp - 15:40 Dundalk

Hale Bopp shaped well in a useful maiden at Naas in the summer and duly built on that experience when getting off the mark on all-weather debut over this course and distance in October. He showed improved form and always looked in control, travelling well and always holding the runner-up in the closing stages. There should be even more to come from Hale Bopp now, and he should be up to defying a penalty under this accomplished apprentice.

Taylored - 16:15 Dundalk

Taylored displayed ability in a trio of maidens in recent months and was much improved when making his handicap debut at this course last week. He was beaten only by a short-priced favourite on that occasion, leaving the impression he is well up to winning races from this sort of mark. The drop back to six furlongs could help and a big run is expected.


Smart Stat

No Nay Yellow - 16:45 Dundalk

£15.50 - Padraig Roche's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Donoch - 14:30 Dundalk
Hale Bopp - 15:40 Dundalk
Taylored - 16:15 Dundalk

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

