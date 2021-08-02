Today's Racing News: Windsor's excellent Monday meeting can rid the sour aftertaste left by Goodwood

Today's racing has something for all, with meetings from Kempton and Newcastle on the all-weather, Ripon, Windsor and Carlisle on the turf, while Ireland hosts two meetings at Cork and Naas.

First, let's take a look at those market movers on Monday. Who are the Betfair customers backing and shying away from today?

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section will now highlight market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

13:57 Ripon - Little Miss Dynamo 4/1 into 3/1

15:50 Kempton - Miss Zenlingus 33/1 into 16/1

16:40 Naas - Palace Rock 14/1 into 6/1

17:37 Newcastle - Bobby Dalton 25/1 into 16/1



The market says no!

Which horses at the head of the market are on the drift on the Betfair Sportsbook this morning?

15:42 Ripon - Intrinsic Bond 2/1 OUT 11/4

16:33 Newcastle - Raise The Roof 6/4 OUT 2/1

Mark your card - Monday

The Betfair Sportsbook are paying extra places on eight races today!

Kempton's card looks like a tricky affair, but it may pay to keep your punting eyes on the 14:05 British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes. Trainer John Gosden used the race in 2019 to introduce Miss Yoda, a subsequent Listed winner who went on to be rated 107. He saddles newcomer Natasha.

David O'Meara likes to target today's Ripon card, and in the 14:32, he is looking to land the race for the fourth time and has short-priced favourite Morty, who wears a first time hood. The trainer has six runners on the card today.

Tim Easterby is also another to keep an eye on at Ripon, but Mark Johnston is also looking for a fourth win in the 16:12 with a three-year-old as he saddles 21.020/1 shot Art Dealer.

Here come the girls

Carlisle's eight-race card today is for Female Pro and Amateur riders only, the only meeting of the year dedicated exclusively to female jockeys. The venue will celebrate all things fashion and racing throughout the evening, including the style awards hosted by BBC Radio 1's Scott Mills.

Weighted to go well

Three horses running today that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

Newcastle 14:53 - Lofty has won off as high as 70 and runs off 54 today.

Ripon 16:12 - Rum Runner has won off 82 and today runs off 70.

Windsor 19:45 - Bellevarde has won off 73 and today runs off 60.

Mark Johnston is yet again the furthest traveller across the meetings today, sending Realms Of Love to Windsor making the 238-mile trip.

Timeform out to claim Monday money for punters

Timeform head to Ripon today to try and get the week off to a flyer.

Race of the day

The 18:45 Fitzdares Sprint Series Final Handicap looks a belter of a sprint race for a Monday evening. Competitive as hell and tricky to find the winner but easily the most intriguing race, with six of these having run at Goodwood on Saturday.

No. 2 (5) Edraak (Ire) SBK 16/5 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 100

Edraak comes here fresher than most and has looked right out of the top drawer on occasions, including when scoring on both visit's to this venue to take his record to two from two.

He clearly saves his best for Windsor, which means he is dangerous even off this career-high handicap mark of 100, but a step into class two company asks a new question.

He has to be a major player.

No. 11 (7) Capote's Dream (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Tom Ward

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: 88

Capote's Dream has been behind Edraak previously but took his form to a new level at York last time when coming from an unpromising position and from the wrong side of the track to score over a subsequent Stewards Cup Consolation winner.

That was a career-best performance, and a three pounds rise given the way the race has worked out, looks very lenient.

He does have a course win to his name, and after just ten starts on turf, there could be a good deal more to come yet and he must play a leading role and will saddle my cash.

No. 3 (8) Total Commitment (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Simon Hodgson

Jockey: William Carver

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 95

Total Commitment is one of the six who ran just two days ago, and he put in a career-best in a first-time visor to finish fourth in the Stewards Cup.

He has bits and pieces of form that suggest this mark is undoubtedly within reach, and should he should be making his presence felt should this not come too soon, and the visor continues to have the positive effect.

Stop acting surprised at Goodwood brawl

I am local to the Goodwood area, and every year the meeting is a reason for groups of lads who have no interest in horse racing whatsoever to go and have a good lash-up - and you can't tell me otherwise because I know a lot of them.

It's an annual thing. Half or most don't even watch the racing. They simply don't care.

It's a venue outside in the sun where big groups can get away with drinking to the nines and acting out with a lack of security to keep them in check.

It's one of the reasons I don't go to my local track for one of the best meetings of the year because I know the type of people that go.

Horse racing needs to stop acting so shocked and surprised at the thought of violence or drugs on the course because, news flash, it's become widespread.

More security, fewer numbers and segregated areas are the only way to stop this nonsense from continuing.

Still, I can guarantee you I will be writing the same thing next year after Glorious Goodwood because they secretly want this drinking culture clientele.

Otherwise, they would have already done something about it, so it's time racecourses make up their mind what's important and stop leaving us with a sour taste after some fantastic top-class racing that continues to be overshadowed by mindless idiots.

Dudman hoping to kick the week off with a 33/1 double!

Al Dudman is hoping Gale can blow away rivals at Ripon to kick start the enhanced daily double.

Final Word

Battaash has run his final race. The great speed machine will finally enjoy his retirement at the age of seven after finishing seventh in King George at Goodwood, a race he had won four times prior.

A wonderful horse, but I am not ashamed to say I let out a great sigh of relief knowing I would not be on the wrong side of the horse again from a betting perspective.

He was an outstanding animal on his day and almost untouchable, but what Battaash would turn up was anyone's guess some days. Eagerly watching him in the prelims, undecided whether to back or lay him depending on his behaviour will not be sorely missed, but his excellence will.

With that sigh, though, came a respectful nod to the TV and a small smile on the side of my face as he was washed down for the last time on track.

Simply an acknowledgement to say - good game, old fella, good game.

Follow DarylCarter7 on Twitter