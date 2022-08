Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

In the 14:00 at Lingfield, trainer Kevin Phillippart De Foy has a 36% strike rate (4-11) with two-year-olds and saddles Shawasha 51.050/1. The trainer has an overall strike rate of 24% at Lingfield, and his runner, despite finishing last on both outings so far, is bred to be useful.

In the 15:30 at Lingfield, trainer Archie Watson saddles the newly gelded Archiano 9.08/1, and he has a 32% strike rate with runners the first time after a gelding operation (11-34).

Sir Mark Prescott saddles up another handicap debutant today in the 16:05 at Lingfield with Glenister 2.47/5. The trainer has a 20% strike rate with horses running first time in a handicap.

Interestingly, regular stable jockey Luke Morris heads to Nottingham for one ride for Sir Mark Prescott in the 15:15 on Gordons Aura 2.68/5, which could be a hint in itself to which has the best chance.

The tongue-tie and cheek-piece combination is something that has worked well for trainer William Haggas in recent years - backing his last 50 runners with this combination would have seen a 28% strike rate. Today Good Measure 3.55/2 gets the treatment at 17:55 at Chelmsford.

Jockey Paul Hanagan makes the journey to Carlisle for one ride. He rides Sacred Jewel 11.010/1 at 18:50.

In the 19:25 at Carlisle, Trumble 2.68/5 is 20 pounds well in on his AW rating for this seasonal return on turf and has only had four starts on turf. Carnival Zain 3.55/2 is looking for a fifth win from seven starts.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

15:00 Lingfield - Cappananty Con - Has won here three times (12%)

16:05 Lingfield - Agent Of Fortune - Has won here four times (21%)

18:50 Carlisle - John Kirkup - Has won here twice (50%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

17:10 Carlisle - Just Hiss - Has won off 82 runs off 66

19:05 Chelmsford - Bayston Hill - Has won off 67 runs off 57

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer's Daniel and Claire Kubler with their runner Helm Princess in the 20:35 at Carlisle. They have made the 286-mile journey for this their sole runner on the card. The pair have a 50% strike rate at this venue (3-6).

Race of the day

Today's feature race is Nottingham's 15:50 Conditions Stakes, where a field of five head to post in this tricky contest for punters.

No. 5 (3) Audience SBK 11/10 EXC 2.18 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

Audience will prove popular on this drop back to the minimum trip for the first time in his career. He showed some early dash at Newmarket over six furlongs last time and was flying too high in the Jersey Stakes over seven at Royal Ascot. This is much calmer waters today, but the trip is an unknown, and he does come up against some seasoned and improving sprinters.

The Gosden yard is not one you would associate with sprinters; he has looked tripless thus far. He is not one to be taking a short price about but he does have an air of class about him.

No. 2 (2) Night On Earth (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Frederick Larson

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

Night On Earth was a no-show last time at Doncaster, but he is quickly turned around for this contest, and his record returning to the track within seven days is 40% (2-5). He is the sole pace angle in this race, and he could easily dictate, and despite having a bit to find at the weights, it could be his ideal scenario.

On the flip side, he has had plenty of opportunities over this trip, and he is vulnerable at the finish to a stronger finisher.

No. 4 (5) Whenthedealinsdone SBK 15/4 EXC 5 Trainer: Roger Teal

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Whenthedealingisdone worryingly bled in the Stewards Cup over six furlongs, and this quick turnaround of ten days will be a first for him. He has had excuses this season, and should he bounce back to last term's best efforts over five furlongs, he will be a danger to all.

He rates a risky proposition, but an intriguing one dropped into calmer waters for the first time this season. He had Burning Cash behind at Ascot when denied a clear run, and this small field scenario could work out well for him.

Big race verdict

This revolves around Audience and whether he has the ability to quicken with seasoned sprinters. The gut feeling is to take him on, and Whenthedealinisdone could surprise a few now in calmer waters with his three-length defeat to Mountain Peak at Ascot setting a useful standard in this contest. The drop back to the minimum trip outside of group company for just the second time since scoring readily at Goodwood last July is a positive, so he gets a tentative vote.

It's snap, stamp and spirit for Timeform at Chelmsford

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Chelmsford on Tuesday.

Daryl hoping Balding's 10/1 chance can dazzle at Newbury

It's a jam-packed Saturday of racing to look forward to this week with nine free-to-air races from Ripon, Newbury and Newmarket. On hand with an early ante-post look is Daryl Carter...

Final Word

It's now the "cool" thing to say that the Racing League is great for racing but "not for me". Four members of a certain organisation have come out this week and suggested that the Racing League is excellent for racing with great prize money and competitive racing fields, but they still said that the competition is not for them.

None gave a reasonable answer as to why it's not for them. It's the "in" thing to do in racing to jump on the bandwagon when something is not overly popular. In turn, I thought I would speak to a few punters - proper ones. The overwhelming response was that the races offer excellent value in the competitive fields where they can find an edge.

The shortest price favourite in the opening week of the Racing League was 13/8 chance X J Rascal with the other shorter priced favourite at 9/4.

The racing is no different from a Saturday card, and it's easy to ignore the team aspect that's in the background and predominantly spoken about after the race has finished. Punters don't care about the team aspect - they are there to win money. The Racing League is providing them with competitive racing and a refreshing change from the four-runner fields usually seen on a Thursday evening.

Not only does the Racing League warm the appetite of serious bettors, but it attracts the casual racegoer with its light-hearted approach and relatability to the team managers. Trainers seem thrilled competing for excellent prize money, so it really is benefitting everyone - other than the cool kids.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7