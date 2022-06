Today's column will focus entirely on the action at Epsom with the Derby, our race of the day in this Saturday special.

Mark your card

No favourite has won this contest in the last 10 years.

Trainer William Haggas has only had two winners from 21 runners in the last five years at Epsom. He runs Grenoble 13.012/1.

In the last five years, trainer Charlie Appleby has had a 42% strike rate at Epsom. He saddles Blue Trail 5.04/1.



Three-year-olds have an excellent record in this contest, likely down to the 12 pounds weight for age allowance received. Majestic Glory 10.09/1, Flash Betty 51.050/1 and Rolling The Dice 51.050/1 are the only three-year-old runners.

Freddie and Martyn Meade have their first runner on a joint licence with Technique 9.08/1. Meade's sole winner at Epsom in the last five years came in this race in 2018.

Four-year-olds in this contest priced 6/1 or shorter have the following form figures: 211373562103134.

Trainer Charles Hills has a 22% strike rate when partnering with Jim Crowley. Today they combine with Mutasaabeq 3.7511/4. The trainer also has a 21% strike rate with older horses in Group 1, 2 or 3 races.

Mokaatil 11.010/1 will bid for back to back wins and has a 75% strike rate at this venue.

Fourteen of Mike Smith's 37 runners over five furlongs on turf in the last five years have placed in the first three. Today he runs Mulzim 34.033/1.

Only three three-year-olds have run in this contest in the last 10 years. None since 2013 when Smoothtalkinrascal was beaten a neck. Live In The Dream 8.07/1 is the sole three-year-old today.

William Buick and Alan King team up for a repeat bid with Midnights Legacy 6.05/1, who scored in this race last year, and the jockey and trainer partnership boast a 47% strike rate!

Solent Getaway's 6.05/1 jockey Harry Davies is 1-1, so 100% , here at Epsom.

Four-year-olds have won the last four runnings and six of the last eight.

Three of Punchbowl Flyer's 34.033/1 seven wins have come when reverting back to six furlongs from either seven or five furlongs. Today he returns to six furlongs from seven at Goodwood last time.

At the time of writing, Many A Star 6.05/1, Nelson Gay 6.511/2, Commanche Falls 7.06/1, Regional 8.07/1 and Bergerac 10.09/1 all head the market and represent trainers who have had just one winner between them from 41 runners at Epsom.

Kevin Ryan (1), David O'Meara (7), John Quinn (4) and Eve Johnston Houghton (6) are the only trainers in this contest to have had a winner at Epsom in the last five years.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

15:45 Epsom - Mokaatil - Has won here three times (75%)

16:30 Epsom - Nahaani - Has won here once (100%)

16:30 Epsom - Royal Patronage - Has won here once (100%)

17:15 Epsom - Arenas Del Tiempo - Has won here once (33%)

17:15 Epsom - Solent Gateway - Has won here once (50%)

17:15 Epsom - Midnights Legacy - Has won here once (100%)

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Michael Dods who has made the 265-mile journey from his base to Epsom with his sole runner Commanche Falls 6.511/2 in the 17:50.

Race of the day

Today's race of the day is the 16:30 Epsom Derby, and the high-class renewal features 17 classic hopefuls.

No. 2 (12) Desert Crown SBK 9/4 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Desert Crown has recorded the highest racing post rating on a start prior to the Derby with his excellent 120 in the Dante at York on seasonal return. With improvement expected from that run after "only just being ready", he could prove very tough to beat, and the bookmakers are taking no chances with his skinny odds.

He looked excellent in the Dante. Although I am not convinced that it will prove to be the strongest form when looking back at the end of the season, he has to be respected, given the progression from one start to the next. I couldn't put you off him.

No. 15 (9) Walk Of Stars SBK 16/1 EXC 19 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Walk Of Stars has progressed with each run and was undone by inexperience when intimidated at Lingfield in the Derby trial. Any cut in the ground will benefit him, as will this extra half-a-furlong, and that experience is unlikely to be wasted on him.

There's more to come from this fine stamp of a horse, but the concern is this will come too soon in his education, and he may prove a better four-year-old than three. Still, he has a bit of class about him.

No. 7 (8) Masekela (Ire) SBK 50/1 EXC 100 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Masekela is the forgotten horse in the field after shaping in need of the run at Newmarket on seasonal return. He is the only one to have gotten close to European Champion Juvenile Native Trail. He is bred to improve as a three-year-old, and for this step up in distance and he could provide a bit of value at huge each-way odds.

Big race verdict

An absolute belter, and there's something to recommend most runners in the field, but Walk Of Stars has given the impression we have not seen the best of him yet.

There were plenty of positives to take from his Lingfield run, notably how he handled the undulating track, and that will hold him in good stead here. Star Of India shouldn't be underestimated and has taken some of my cash along with the wildly over-priced Masekela, who is the each-way play.

Final Word

And breathe! That's all from me, folks, for another week or so as I now clock off for a bit of time off in Ibiza. Keep an eye on my Twitter, as there may be one or two during the week where I have to do a video because they're too good to pass up.

What's next? Well, it's Royal Ascot as soon as I am back so the hard work will start immediately! I really can't wait for this meeting. I have some strong opinions, so see you on the flip side!

Be lucky.



