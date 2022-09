Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Trainer John Gosden is out in force today all over the country, but he has a 67% (2-3) strike rate with two-year-olds at Beverley and a 100% (1-1) record since partnering with son Thady. Together they saddle Foretell 7.06/1 in the 15:27.

The rain has been falling at Sandown, which shouldn't inconvenience the son of Cracksman Elwasme 7.06/1 in the 14:25. He was an eye-catcher at this venue on debut for Andrew Balding. Owner Saeed Suhail has had a 27% strike rate here in the last five years.

Backing trainer Charlie Appleby's first time out two-year-olds in a hood would have returned a loss of £10.56 from his last 50 runners. Today he has the favourite Striking Star 2.35/4 in the 15:00 at Sandown, who may be worth taking on. Hydration 9.08/1 represents trainer Harry and Roger Charlton, and they have booked Richard Kingscote, who has a 43% strike rate on their two-year-olds (3-7).

Sandown's feature contest, the 15:35 Chasemore Farm Fortune Stakes, has favoured three-year-olds in the past. Bayside Boy 2.47/5 is the only one who heads the market and gets first-time blinkers. You would have lost £28.66 backing all of Roger Varian's three-year-olds wearing blinkers since 2012. His last winner in this headgear running above class 4 company was in 2015 (class 2 race).

In the 14:45 at Yarmouth, two horses have Group 1 entries down the line. Favourite Obelix 1.910/11 made a promising debut at Newmarket and Survival 10.09/1, who has a Derby entry. This looks like a race to follow for the future.

Yarmouth handicap debutant double

Trainer William Haggas has a 23% strike rate with handicap debutants, and today, he saddles the promising Lattam 2.35/4 in the 15:55 at Yarmouth, who looks to have gotten in lightly off this opening rating of 89.

In the 17:00 at Yarmouth, it would be highly surprising should handicap debutant Cancan In The Rain 3.02/1 not prove better than his opening rating of 78. He scored over seven furlongs last time, but the drop to six on this slower ground should not be inconvenient.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

14:10 Yarmouth - Priscilla's Wish - Has won here four times (44%)

16:10 Sandown - New Heights - Has won here twice (67%)

17:05 Beverley - Zihaam - Has won here six times (19%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

13:50 Sandown - Sir Benedict - Has won off 82 runs off 64

14:10 Yarmouth - Company Minx - Has won off 68 runs off 53

17:05 Beverley - Zihaam - Has won off 73 runs off 56

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Fergal O'Brien who has made the 309-mile journey to Kelso with two runners today. He saddles Mortlach 1.75/7 in the 15:40 and debutant Blue Clover 1.910/11 in the finale at 18:45.

O'Brien has a 38% strike rate at Kelso, and Jockey Paddy Brennan makes the long journey for one ride in the last on Blue Clover 1.910/11 18:45.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is the 15:20 John Musker Fillies' Stakes at Yarmouth, where a highly competitive field of 14 head to post in this Listed contest, including last year's winner for Sir Michael Stoute. The Betfair Sportsbook is offering an extra place on this race!

No. 5 (7) Ville De Grace SBK 13/8 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Ville De Grace was authoritative when scoring here last term and took her record to 1-2 at this venue, but she also boasts a 100% record with cut in the ground and is 2-3 at this distance. She sets a lofty form standard on multiple pieces of form, including her seasonal return neck defeat to Dreamloper in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket (although you could easily argue the winner has improved leaps and bounds since then).

Ryan Moore gets on well with her, and it's probably best to forgive her two efforts at York, where she has underperformed on both occasions. Her record now reads 2113521 outside of the Knavesmire venue, and she is undoubtedly the one to beat.

The slight concern for her backers is that she is well found in the market and has now been off 125 days and missed her latest engagement at Deauville in Group 1 company.

No. 14 (2) Sound Angela SBK 11/4 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jefferson Smith

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

She is probably the right price as of this morning, but Sound Angela is highly progressive, and she was more than a shade unfortunate not to win in Deauville last time when denied a clear passage on multiple occasions. She romped home on handicap debut off an opening rating of 84 at Newcastle, leaving her rivals for dust, and that form has worked out remarkably well.

The step up in trip will almost certainly bring about further improvement, and while she needs to take another step forward, she is going the right way for powerful connections who have form figures with horses in this race priced 8/1 or shorter of 11215.

She must be high on any shortlist.

No. 9 (6) Mise En Scene SBK 6/1 EXC 10 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

Mise En Scene took an age to get going at Sandown last time, and she won't want to find herself too far back at this track, but she has solid claims now stepping up in distance. Backers will likely know their fate with her after a furlong, given a poor position can see a horse lose all chance at this venue.

Still, she wasn't disgraced in the Group 1 Fillies' Mile last year on her second start after a break and connections thought enough of her to send her to the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf. Her Goodwood win in the Prestige Stakes suggests she has a bit of class, but we may not see the best of her until she tackles middle-distance races.

Big race verdict

This is a belter! Sound Of Angela is fancied to build on her Deauville effort from a good draw in stall two which will likely see her gain a prominent position on many of her rivals and hopefully first run. Ville De Grace sets a useful standard but not a surpassable one, and Mise En Scene could run on into a place late in the day if getting the luck in the run.

Timeform offer up three of their best

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Sandown on Wednesday.

Final Word

While there are some good races today with the likes of Yarmouth's Listed Fillies' contest and the Sandown feature, racing ramps up a gear from tomorrow as Ayr's Gold Cup meeting gets underway from 13:20.

The Racing League's final meeting at Newcastle takes place tomorrow evening, and Friday sees Newbury's two-day meeting kick start with the Dewhurst on Saturday, the blue ribbon event.

I am currently on my third downturn of the year (Jan, July and now Sept), which is frustrating! Prairie Falcon traded at 1.8 in the running yesterday at Redcar and finished on the bridle.

The fast-finishing Fox Hill couldn't get me one over the line, and Hollie Doyle shunned the rail that Romantic Time desperately needs at Yarmouth. This month, I had Prydwen trade at 1.25, Love De Vega at 1.01 and Eshaada at 1.5, all beaten, but positivity is the key and Sound Of Angela - touch wood - can end the drought!

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

