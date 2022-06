Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

In the 13:35 at Leicester, owner George Strawbridge has Australian Angel 3.02/1, and he has had three winners and one second from 11 runners with trainer Andrew Balding this year for a 27% strike rate. His horses have been running at a 50% strike rate (2-4) in the last 14 days.

In the 14:45 at Leicester, trainer William Haggas saddles handicap debutant Amanzoe 4.03/1, and he has a 28% strike rate with fillies in handicaps at this venue.

It's the Queen's Jubilee, but King's in power at Leicester

In the 15:20 at Leicester, King Power Racing sponsors the contest and has two runners. Roach Power 3.55/2 and Mr Stanley 34.033/1. The former looks very interesting after bumping into a subsequent winner last time.

In the finale at Leicester, the 16:25, King Power Racing saddles three of the six runners. Under The Fox 3.55/2 could prove to be the pick of those runners after an eye-catching run on return at Thirsk.

Hamilton's 14:36 is their feature contest, Strike Red 10.09/1 returns to the scene of his last turf victory, and trainer Richard Fahey has a 25% strike rate here this season.

Jockey Jim Crowley heads to Redcar today for two rides, but it's his runner Kidwah 1.68/13 for William Haggas that should be of most interest in the 15:02. On three-year-old fillies, the trainer and jockey combination is 33%.

Jockey Frankie Dettori will head to Chelmsford today for two rides. He hasn't been at this venue this season but has a 46% strike rate in the last five years. His runners go in the 19:40 Spinaround 4.57/2 and 20:40 Queen Of The Skies 3.55/2.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

13:52 Redcar - Hajjam - Has won here three times (43%)

14:36 Hamilton - I'm A Gambler - Has won here three times (100%)

19:10 Chelmsford - Bayston Hill - Has won here five times (29%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

15:11 Hamilton - Poet's Dawn - Has won off 83 runs off 70

19:10 Chelmsford - Bayston Hill - Has won off 67 runs off 57

20:10 Chelmsford - Vivency - Has won off 70 runs off 60

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer S Woods who has made the 361-mile journey to Hamilton with his sole runner on the card Savvy Knight 2.68/5 in the 16:55. This is his first runner at this venue for five years.

Race of the day

Today's race of the day is Redcar's 16:45 Zetland Gold Cup Handicap. A cracking race every single year and with a strong field of 12 runners, you can forgive me for advising two bets in this contest.

No. 11 (12) Lightening Company (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Ben Haslam

Jockey: Paul Hanagan

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 85

Lightening Company is of interest from a handicapping perspective, and he has been highly progressive in just three starts this term. He was a hostage to fortune at Newcastle when a narrow second in January but took his form to a new level here at Redcar when scoring in April, and that race has seen the second, third and fourth multiple subsequent winners.

He ran a scorcher at York on his latest start when denied a clear run but caught the eye, staying on strongest of all at the finish. This step up in distance today should prompt further improvement, and simply on the balance of his last two runs, he has to be better than a mark of 85.

No. 12 (2) Highwaygrey SBK 11/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: James Sullivan

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 2lbs

OR: 78

Highway Grey was a blatant non-stayer at York over 1m4f on his latest run and was hardly finishing like his usual steam train self over the same trip at Thirsk. Still, he caught the eye and travelled extremely well under tender handling, and that race could not have worked out better.

He finished an excellent third in this contest last year off an 11 pounds higher handicap mark, and it's been clear that connections have targeted a repeat bid with him.

The drop back in distance today is a big positive to his chances, and other than his reappearance run (where he shaped in need), his last effort at this trip came behind Living Legend at Pontefract, who is now 18 pounds higher in the handicap.

A strong pace here would suit, and he has to be on any shortlist off of this reduced handicap mark.

No. 5 (3) Baryshnikov SBK 11/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: David & Nicola Barron

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 94

Baryshnikov is feared. He won with plenty in hand at Chester and has been firmly on the upgrade this term. This new mark should prove to be within reach, but he could just find one or two better handicapped.

Big race verdict

I've sided with Highway Grey and Lightening Company, who both have plenty of scope in their handicap marks, and both have plenty of positives today. If pushed, Highway Grey would be the slight preference, but backing them both each way with four places on the Betfair Sportsbook should see you right.

Timeform looking to King Power's fox for NB victory

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Leicester on Thursday.

Final Word

News broke yesterday that Eydon will miss the Derby, and there was strangely plenty of noise about a general 20/1 chance, similar to that as if a second favourite had come out. If you were planning to back Eydon, let me tell you, it might have just saved you a few quid.

I tipped and backed him for the 2,000 Guineas, for which he ran a very creditable fourth. Still, there was nothing about the performance that screamed he wanted a step up to 1m4f, nothing, and I tried to convince myself he wanted it for a good while.

So many pundits wanted to be on this horse. It made me think I must have missed something, but the more people I saw fancy it, the more I thought I must be right.

It's so strange/fantastic that so many people can see this game completely differently. A good example is the racing post comments on Highway Grey today at Redcar, which read, "No signs of a revival this spring, and Bollin Joan looks his yard's best shout".

Yet Highway Grey is 11 pounds lower than last year's third, and returning to today's 1m2f trip for the first time outside of a break since chasing home, one now rated 18 pounds higher in the handicap. Should that not be enough to see him go close?

One of us is wrong, that's for sure. For both of our sakes, I hope it's not me.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.



