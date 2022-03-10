Today's Racing News: Tizzard's Talkaboutit can produce the goods at Wincanton

Money Talk

Mark your card

At Carlisle in the 13:35, Irish trainer Gavin Cromwell will run the first of his two horses at this venue today with Silvertown 2.915/8. His other runner at Carlisle is Western Walk 6.511/2 in the 16:30. Keith Donoghue has made the journey over to ride both horses, and this is the first time Cromwell has visited Carlisle this season (just 11 runners in Britain this term).

In the 14:10 at Carlisle, Royal Arcade 3.55/2 has been crying out for a step back up in trip and today returns to Carlisle for which his form figures read 312, and his trainer has a 21% strike rate over fences.

At Southwell in the 14:20, Andrew Balding saddles Handicap debutant Al Qareem 3.55/2. The trainer is profitable to £50 for a £1 level stake with handicap debutants.

In the 16:39 at Southwell, jockey Kieran Shoemark and trainer Charles Hills have an 80% strike rate when partnering at this venue and today, team up with Spoof 8.515/2.

A market check is advised on Belle Jour 8.07/1 in the 15:10 at Wincanton, who showed modest form over hurdles but is switched to fences and has got Tom Cannon's services. When Tom Cannon and Chris Gordon team up in chase races, they have an 18% strike rate and plenty of winners at Wincanton.

In the 16:20 at Wincanton, Mrs Jane Williams has a 33% strike rate with her runners over hurdles at this venue and today saddles After The Fox 11.010/1.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

13:45 Southwell - Back From Dubai - Has won here three times (50%)

14:00 Wincanton - Ede'iffs Elton - Has won here three times (75%)

20:00 Newcastle - Serenading - Has won here three times (60%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

13:00 Carlisle - Glan Y Gors - Has won off 115 runs off 94

18:30 Newcastle - Katheefa - Has won off 73 runs off 59

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Chris Gordon who sends two runners to Carlisle. The trainer has made the 328-mile journey with The Ravens Return 5.59/2 and High Way One O Three 12.011/1, who run in the 13:00 "Hands And Heels" Handicap Hurdle.

Race of the day

We head to Wincanton for their 14:00 Handicap Chase, in which a field of eight head to post for a competitive heat.

No. 6 Truckin Away (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Micheal Nolan

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 122

Trucking Away wasn't a bad as the bare result suggests at Exeter last time out when failing to see out that marathon trip. The return to a sounder surface and back down to three miles are reasons to think an improved performance is likely. He is hardly progressive though, but on his day he is more than capable of making his presence felt in this company.

No. 2 Poppa Poutine (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 125

Poppa Poutine has been knocking on the door in recent events and has a steadily improving profile. He is better off at the weights with one or two of these rivals and was only narrowly touched off here on his penultimate start. He needs to step forward again but has valid claims to this thrown.

No. 4 Oscar Robertson (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Tom George

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 125

Oscar Robertson finished off his race at Hereford very strongly behind a course specialist, and he is interesting up against more exposed rivals today. Still, it's hard to know what Oscar Robertson will turn up, but it will be no surprise to see him play a hand in the finish with a strong pace likely to favour his chances. He is the classier horse in this field, and his excellent jumping will hold him in good stead around here.

Big race verdict

Plenty of these need to step forward, and given the amount of pace on in this contest it may pay to side with Oscar Robertson to score on the back of a fast finishing effort at Hereford. He won't be far away from the pace setters, but proved this mark was within reach last time behind a course specialist, and the drying ground is in his favour. Poppa Poutine is a clear second choice and is the biggest danger.

Timeform offer up three of their best

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Thursday.

Tizzard's to down Nicholls' hotpot at Wincanton

No. 5 Could Talkaboutit (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Colin Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

Heading to Wincanton today, I like the chances of Colin and Joe Tizzards' Could Talkaboutit 4.57/2 in the 15:45. He looks a good bit of value over the Paul Nicholls trained favourite Anenon 2.01/1, who had a tough race 21 days ago in deep ground at Sandown and may find this sharp two and a half mile trip on a quicker surface his undoing.

Could Talkaboutit has progressed with each run and, despite jumping poorly last time and being undone by a stop-start gallop behind the smart Doctor Parnasis, he emerged with plenty of credit.

He had a good deal left in the tank on that occasion, and the form looks solid for the grade. He is entitled to improve again today, and the drying ground will be in his favour. He looks the one most likely to take advantage of the favourite should he disappoint, but he may be good enough anyway.

He offers excellent value at the morning odds.

Final Word

