Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

In the opening 13:00 at Nottingham, Juliet Sierra 2.47/5 will prove tough to beat after an eye-catching debut at Newmarket. She represents a trainer with form figures with two-year-olds between 5f and 6f of 12122 from his last five runners.

At 14:00 at Nottingham, William Haggas sends Holocene 2.47/5. He has a 27% strike rate with three-year-olds here this season and a 33% strike rate in the last five years.

The Haggas/Burke Nottingham double pays 3.0 2/1

Tom Marquand rarely rides a three-year-old debutants at Nottingham for William Haggas. He has only ridden one of his last 16, so Star Legend 5.04/1 at 14:30 must be of interest for a trainer that is 18% with such horses here.

In the 16:10 at Yarmouth, Media Guest 4.57/2 will look to enhance his good course record. He has form figures of 2122.

At 18:36 at Sandown, an exciting clash awaits between Arrest 2.01/1 and Desert Order 2.26/5. Both looked potentially useful on debut, and it's a race not to be missed!

The Racing League is back!

The Racing League is back, and so is Daryl Carter as he looks to build on last year's profitable attack on this competition with four bets to kick off week one...

In the 20:32 at Ayr today, trainer Chris Wall sends his second runner to the Scottish venue in five years. Handicap debutant Commander Hector 3.02/1 is his sole runner on the card. He has scored with two of his last five runners at this venue for a profit of £55 to a £1 level stake.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

16:40 Yarmouth - Anglo Saxson - Has won here twice (33%)

19:10 Doncaster - Sound Of Iona - Has won here three times (60%)

20:40 Doncaster - Good Birthday - Has won here twice (100%)

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Chris Wall with his handicap debutant Commander Hector in the 20:32 at Ayr. Wall has made the 359-mile journey today - see the mark your card section.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is the 19:15 at Sandown, a small field but competitive affair with just five runners and a favourite that could either be shockingly priced or thrown in.

No. 1 (2) Frantastic SBK 7/4 EXC 2.82 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 87

That favourite is Frantastic, who is a brother to Cracksman and returns to the track on the back of a short break after disappointing in the Classic Trail here 104 days ago. He makes his handicap debut off of an opening mark of 87, and it's hard to weigh up whether that is stiff for him or not.

His debut form has worked out well, but it was a slowly run race, and there are mixed messages about those in-behind. He won readily at Newcastle, but again it was a slowly run affair, and the form is pretty worthless.

He looks the part and is a potential improver, but, like his brother, he may want softer ground than this and his short price is not justified.

No. 2 (4) Cosmic Desert SBK 11/4 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 87

There's little to separate Cosmic Desert and Maytree Respite from their meeting here 15 days ago. Still, the former deserved an upgrade after pulling so furiously, and he was in desperate need of a stiffer test of stamina. The latter had the run of the race and now looks held by the handicapper, but there is further improvement to come from the Charlie Appleby runner, and their persistence could pay off today under William Buick.

Big race verdict

This is tricky because, visually, Frantastic has given the impression that he could be smart, but the evidence suggests he has it all to prove today. Conservative has little chance of seeing out this new trip and will find better opportunities, while Stevenson similarly doesn't look well handicapped. Cosmic Desert should get a stronger test today, and he could have the sharper turn of foot, so he gets the vote to break a run of placed efforts.

Timeform offer up three of their best at Brighton

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Brighton on Thursday.

Final Word

Many times on social media, I see people getting over-excited that a horse has been backed the evening before racing from a huge price into almost single figures with comments like, "It's now 16/1!!!" and, "it's 10's with one firm, it's been smashed."

Yesterday at Yarmouth was a prime example of why the market moves overnight (unless the market has been formed for a couple of days like at the big meetings) are irrelevant.

Trainer Christine Dunnett's Idiopathic was backed on the Betfair Sportsbook from 66/1 into 8/1 overnight and across the board but drifted wildly during the day out to a high of 500/1, an SP of 200/1, and a BSP of 820!

The trainer is 0-30 with two-year-olds in the last five years, so it's strange why this overnight plunge took place - he finished a well-beaten 10th.

Still, the moral of the story is don't get excited by moves when there is little liquidity in the market. The most reliable gambles I seem to recall are those that have steady, continuous support throughout the day - these might be nibbled overnight but not plunged.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.



Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7