Today's Racing News: The man, the myth, the legend - welcome back, Tony

Friday's racing sees a busy day for punters with four flat meetings up and down the country and over in Ireland. Newcastle and Dundalk are the two all-weather cards, while Haydock and Redcar take to the turf for flat action.

Jumps fans will be heading to Fakenham and Uttoxeter, where both tracks hold competitive six race cards.

The man, the myth, the legend

Before we get started today, I wanted to highlight Tony Calvin's recent eye-opening and touching column that he was generous enough to write on his return to Betting.Betfair.com.

Eye-opening: Because he lays bare the moment he found out he had stage three melanoma - a form of skin cancer.

Touching: Because it shows that even the toughest of men can be vulnerable.

Generous: Because he probably didn't want to share his story knowing Tony, but has done to help others that are potentially at risk.

Thank you for sharing Tony.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

15:30 Haydock - Splendent 16/1 into 10/1

16:25 Redcar - Dream A Little 15/4 into 5/2

16:40 Haydock - Superior Force 15/2 into 11/2

The market says LAY!

Which horse is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to Lay?

16:25 Redcar - Cape Sunset 11/10 OUT 5/4

With strong morning market support for Dream A Little, the market suggests laying Cape Sunset.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Trainer Richard Fahey will look to keep up his fine record on this Redcar card today and land the 13:30 Yorkshire Jump Racing Is Back EBF Novice Stakes for the third consecutive year with his debutant Fourth Time Lucky 8.07/1.

The trainer also runs Liberated Light 6.511/2 in division two of the race at 14:05.

Three-year-olds have won four of the last seven of the 14:40 Sam Hall Memorial Handicap at Redcar. Big Boy Bobby 3.55/2 is the sole runner that fits the bill in today's race.

Trainer Roger Varian is two from six at Redcar in 2021 and has a 29% strike rate at this venue. He sends just one runner in the 15:15 Market Cross Jewellers British EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes. Divine Jewel 2.757/4.

At Haydock, no horse priced shorter than 10/1 has won the 14:20 Download The Casumo App Handicap. Air Raid 6.05/1 bids for back to back wins in the race, but on paper, it looks like one of the most competitive races of the season.

It could be a big day in the Jockey Championship title race today with both William Buick and Oisin Murphy heading to Haydock. Buick has eight rides while Murphy has five, and with the gap closed to just two wins between the pair, that could make a big difference.

At Newcastle, jockey Rowan Scott and owner Mrs Wendy Burdett have a 40% strike rate when teaming up, and they have Prince Ali 9.08/1 in the 17:00 DFE Electrical Handicap.

Skelton's Uttoxeter dominance to continue?

Dan and Harry Skelton partner with Rock Legend 3.55/2 in the 13:55 Cazoo British EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle. They will attempt to win the race for the fourth time in the last five years.

Trainer Peter Bowen will look for back-to-back wins in the 15:40 May And Jacobs Handicap Chase with Dalkingstown 9.517/2 at Uttoxeter.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

14:20 Haydock - Cold Stare - Has won here three times (30%)

15:50 Redcar - Absolute Dream - Has won here twice (33%)

19:30 Newcastle - Cuppacoco - Has won here twice (18%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

15:50 Redcar - Magical Effect - Has won off 73 runs off 59

15:50 Redcar - King Of Tonga - Has won off 83 runs off 64

19:30 Newcastle - Oakenshield - Has won off 75 runs off 54

20:30 Newcastle - Beachwood Emily - Has won off 60 runs off 49

Form Watch

This section highlights a trainer, owner or jockey who is in excellent current form and their runners or rides for the day.

Trainer Charlie Longsdon has had five winners from his last 14 runners in the past 14 days. Today he saddles Midnight Jewel 2.01/1 in the 15:23 Watch Fakenham Replays On attheraces.com Novices' Handicap Hurdle at Fakenham.

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Brian O'Rourke with Delahoussaye 3.55/2 in the 18:30 DFE Telecom & Security Installations Nursery Handicap at Newcastle. He has travelled 284 miles, and this is the trainers first runner at the course.

Race of the day

We head to Haydock for their 16:05 Casumo Mane Event Handicap. A competitive Class 3 event that sees a maximum field of 14 go to post.

Three and four-year-olds have dominated this race, with that age group winning eight of the last nine runnings.

No. 1 (5) Imrahor SBK 13/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 89

Imrahor is by far one of the most interesting runners in this event, representing trainer Hugo Palmer who boasts a 24% strike rate here at Haydock. When partnering up with James Doyle, they are profitable to back to the tune of £23 from a £1 level stake.

The four-year-old is completely unexposed and ran with promise on seasonal return in a hot Class 2 race at Newbury when shaping as though he needed the run.

Goodwood last time was all wrong for him, and he had the widest draw to overcome so that can be easily forgiven, especially as he was last off the bridle.

Today's race is a drop in grade into Class 3 company, and from a good draw, he can be expected to bounce back at this more conventional track.

At the prices, he is hard to ignore for each-way play.

No. 8 (3) Ffion SBK 6/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: David Loughnane

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 83

Ffion has been frustrating for punters but returns to the scene of her two best performances earlier this term, and the step back up to a mile looks a positive move by connections.

She has been a model of consistency for most of the season, but she has had plenty of chances now off what looks like a workable mark.

Excuses are wearing thin, and she looks a vulnerable favourite at the time of writing and will need to take a big step forward to land this competitive heat.

No. 4 (12) Twisted Reality SBK 13/2 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 88

Twisted Reality remains unexposed after just four starts, and money has come for her in the market on this drop back to 1m from 1m4f.

It's not certain that this trip will suit her despite winning on debut in a weak enough race over this distance, but the more this contest on soft ground turns into a test of stamina, the better her chances.

She is drawn in stall 12, which could pose an issue, but the booking of Oisin Murphy is eye-catching at a time when every winner counts for the jockey.

Ready, steady, Bake - Timeform head to Haydock

The Timeform team offer up three of their best bets at Haydock today.

Hamish to slam his rivals on super Saturday

Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday looks nothing short of spectacular. I hope that William Haggas can get off to a flyer by landing the opening 13:25 Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup with the exciting Hamish.

No. 3 (1) Hamish SBK 11/2 EXC 7 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Favourite Trueshan won't get his ideal bog conditions on Saturday, and either way, him and Stradivarius had a right ding dong battle just 14 days ago in Paris, and that is sure to have left its mark on the pair.

The selection only has a neck to find with Trueshan from their meeting at Newbury last October over 1m5f. Hamish travelled all over him that day before tiring close home - likely due to the quick ten-day turnaround from his impressive handicap win off of a mark of 98.

He is the fresher horse here, and although there is a slight concern about the bounce factor, you couldn't help but be impressed with his excellent victory off a long lay-off at Kempton over Hukum, who in turn gave the form an emphatic boost next time.

He is open to vast improvement now stepping up to this 2m trip for the first time and has shaped like a dour stayer on multiple occasions, including here at Ascot in the Hardwick Stakes on his penultimate run.

This division has lacked a spark and strength in depth for the past few years, and the new kid on the block, Hamish, can be the one that re-ignites the fire.

Final Word

A weekend to savour, so make sure you have everything sorted before 13:00 on Saturday because you won't want to miss the racing at Ascot - it's outstanding!

The end of the flat season means that this column is now out of its infant stage and into its teenage years.

There has been a lot of juggling around over the past five months trying to bring you the right content for the day to day racing and provide as much info as possible, and hopefully, now we have found the right formula.

Have an excellent weekend. Until Monday, be lucky.

