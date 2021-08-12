Today's Racing News: Salisbury sizzles as cash comes for Megallan to take Group honours

It's Thursday, and the racing is tasty stuff to get stuck into today with meetings from Salisbury, Ffos Las, Beverley, Leopardstown, Tramore and Chelmsford.

The Racing League is back this evening at Lingfield on the all-weather surface - read my tipping column right here.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section will now highlight market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

15:55 Ffos Las - Tinchoo 4/1 into 11/4

16:05 Salisbury - Megallan 5/2 into 2/1

16:05 Salisbury - Solid Stone 13/2 into 11/2

19:45 Tramore - Bring The Bacon - 6/1 into 11/4

The market says no!

Which horses at the head of the market are on the drift on the Betfair Sportsbook this morning?

15:10 Beverley - Eeh Bah Gum 3/1 OUT 7/2

16:40 Salisbury - Timeless Soul 5/2 OUT 3/1

17:10 Salisbury - Zikany 11/4 OUT 7/2

Mark your card - Thursday

The Betfair Sportsbook are paying extra places on five races today!

Salisbury's feature race, the 16:05 D & N Construction Sovereign Stakes, has been won by a three-year-old just three times in the last ten years, but John Gosden is one for one with such horses, and has Megallan 3.02/1.

In contrast, the 16:40 British EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap has been won by three-year-olds eight of the last ten years. The average rating of those horses is 70, so it may pay to look towards the bottom of the weights - Horsefly 13.012/1?

Hollie Doyle is again at Ffos Las for a full book of seven rides, and if you like weight for age, three-year-olds receive 11lbs off their elders in the 13:35 Wasdell Group Handicap. They are yet to win the race in three runnings and have finished 9th, 2nd and 3rd.

Over at Beverley in the 14:35 EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes trainer Kevin Ryan has been a dominant force in the race, scoring five of the last six runnings and finished third in the race last term. He has Cardiff 5.59/2.

Horses for courses

This section highlights three horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

16:55 Beverley - Bit Of A Quirk - Has won six times (38%)

20:52 Chelmsford - Engrave - Has won four times (40%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

15:30 Salisbury - Rania - Has won off 73 runs off 60

19:08 Lingfield - Brains - Has won off 82 runs off 69

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is Mark Johnston from his base 262 miles to Salisbury with Notation 19.018/1 who runs in the 16:40.

Timeform in backing Belief over in Ireland

The Timeform team offer up their three best bets at Leopardstown today.

Read Timeform tips here.

Race of the day

The 16:05 Construction Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury is the race of the day and has a competitive field of ten for this Group 3 prize.

No. 9 (4) Megallan SBK 7/4 EXC 3.15 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

Three-year-old Megallan heads the market for trainer John Gosden, who scored in this race with his only other three-year-old entry in 2019.

An excellent second in the Dante Stakes behind Derby third and now dual Group 1 winner Hurricane Lane was his best run to date, and things didn't quite go his was next time in the French Derby on unfavoured soft ground.

The return to a sounder surface for which he has only had three runs looks a huge positive, and the weight for age allowance puts him top of the pile on ratings here.

The drop back to a mile with the likely strong pace on offer in this company is a good move, and he is the least exposed in the field, so it's tough to find negatives.

No. 6 (9) Sir Busker (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 7.8 Trainer: William Knight

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Sir Busker disappointed last time on Ascot's round mile, and it may be a case that he is seen to best effect at that straight course in particular.

He needs to bounce back, but the quicker ground will be in his favour, and should he run to the level of his penultimate start when beaten just two lengths by Palace Pier, he will take some stopping.

No. 1 (3) Oh This Is Us (Ire) SBK 25/1 EXC 28 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

Oh This Is Us is having a fine season and looks slightly over-priced in this company as the outsider of the field despite the penalty.

He continued his fine form at Chester last time and was second on his only visit here at Salisbury in this race in 2018.

He may prove vulnerable to younger legs, however, but should have the race run to suit.

Ferguson filly to get us off to a flyer in the Racing League

Three selections from myself for tonight's Racing League at Lingfield!

Read my tips here.

Final Word

I will be hoping for some better luck with the Racing League Tips this evening. I've personally been on a shocking run of seconds across the board, and it's been hell, but the one saving grace is that it has happened at this time last year and the year before, so there is something about the last week in July and the first couple in August that seems to want to punish me.

Someone asked me on Twitter how do I cope with bad runs? I won't lie, I can have a right hissy-fit.

I want to win, and I am passionate about what I do.

There is no point in doing anything in life if you're not going to throw 110% into it, but with that comes frustration when something out of your control doesn't go your way.

It just means you care, but as long as you're disciplined, things can turn around.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

