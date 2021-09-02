Today's Racing News: Salisbury sizzles and Haydock is dry?

Haydock is miraculously dry, yes dry today and that's a good description of their small runner fields for the first of their three-day meeting.

There's racing across the country from Salisbury, Sedgefield, Chelsmford, Dundalk, Clonmel, and Newcastle for the Racing League this evening.

Let's get stuck into to today's cards, punting angles and worthy daily news.

Money Talk

13:45 Sedgefield - Caddyhill - 11/4 into 2/1

14:20 Sedgefield - Constancio - 7/2 into 3/1

15:30 Dundalk - Phantom Power - 10/3 into 5/2

16:20 Haydock - Deep Snow 5/1 into 7/2

The market says LAY!

Which horses at the head of the market are on the drift on the Betfair Sportsbook this morning?

19:55 Chelmsford City - Mount Marcy 7/4 OUT 2/1

The market suggest Mount Marcy as the lay, with at least three others backed in the market against. He is the sole runner in the race not to receive any market support this morning.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

In the 13:00 Byerley Stud Racing Excellence Apprentice Handicap at Salisbury, it's worth notifying punters that whips will be carried but NOT used.

Richard Hannon and William Haggas go head to head at Salisbury in the 14:00 Bob Mccreery Memorial British EBF Quidhampton Maiden Fillies' Stakes as their representatives renew rivalry from their meeting at Newbury last month.

Persist 3.02/1 and Hamseh 3.55/2 look like the pair to focus on - Hannon had two winners on this card last term and personal preference would be for the latter.

The hot 14:35 Ire Incentive Scheme Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury has produced useful horses over the years and will surely have a ripple effect on the 2022 1,000 Guineas market - If you like something here, back it at a big price in the ante-post market.

Hit the right notes at Haydock

Trainer Andrew Balding will look for back to back wins in the opening 14:10 Racing TV Maiden Stakes with Mellow Magic 3.7511/4

The three runner race at Haydock 15:45 British EBF Conditions Stakes looks the ideal set-up for the sole front runner Azano 3.55/2- six of the last ten winners have made the running.

Trainer combo Simon and Ed Crisford will look to keep their fine form (39%) going with their sole runner on the Haydock card Without A Fight 2.56/4 in the 16:55 Watch Racing TV Handicap.

They have booked Adam Kirby, who has won two of his nine rides for the team.

Jockey James Doyle could have a good day at Chelmsford with strong chances. Three are shorter than 3.55/2, and he has one for John Gosden, although the trainer is zero from his last 12 at Chelsmford City.

Jockey Hayley Turner leads Jack Mitchell by seven points in the Racing League jockey title. The top three jockeys in the Racing League will share a pot of £50,000, but don't let that affect your punting - please!

Sedgefield Stats

At Sedgefield Dr Richard Newland runs Lord Schnapps 4.03/1 in the 13:45 and Forecast 5.04/1 in the 14:20 and the trainer has had ten winners from 33 runners at this venue.

Jockey Henry Brooke and owner outfit, the Brian Ellison Racing Club have a 75% record together and they partner up with Snookered 5.59/2 in the 14:20.

Jockey Harry Bannister operates at a 40% strike rate when teaming up with Michael and David Easterby and they partner with Pardon Me 1.9010/11 in the 14:55.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

15:05 Salisbury - Silent Flame - Has won here twice (100%)

19:05 Newcastle - Fashion Free - Has won here twice (33%)

19:55 Chelmsford - Rhubarb Bikini - Has won here twice (40%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

17:25 Haydock - Thorntoun Care - Has won off 67 runs off 55

18:25 Chelmsford - Shifting Gold - Has won off 66 runs off 56

18:25 Chelmsford - Agent Of Fortune - Has won off 76 runs off 56

19:35 Newcastle - Brains - Has won off 82 runs off 69

Form Watch

This section highlights a trainer, owner or jockey who is in excellent current form and their runners or riders for the day.

Jockey William Buick is riding at a 23% strike rate in the last 14 days and has ridden five winners from his last eight rides.

Today he has four rides at Haydock. 14:10 Tall Order, 15:15 New Kingdom, 15:45 Al Suhail and 16:20 True Scarlet.

The four-timer today pays 24.75/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Keith Dalgleish with Misty Ayr 26.025/1 in the 14:35 at Salisbury. He has travelled 397 miles.

Race of the day

Salisbury's 14:35 re Incentive Scheme Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes looks an absolute belter! Plenty of fillies' in here will likely feature prominently in the fillies' classic season next term, so it's worth keeping a close eye on.

No. 11 (2) Tardis SBK 11/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

I like the chances of Tardis in here, who looked out of the ordinary when picking up strongly to win a valuable Newbury Listed race last month from an unpromising position.

That was a big step forward. The form has been boosted, and it's highly likely she has been running over a trip too short on the balance of the evidence, so this step up to 6f could see her in an even better light.

She is drawn well and holds the strongest form in the race, so there are very few negatives to her chances, and the only question is, how good could she be?

No. 4 (11) Intelligentsia (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Dangers are aplenty, however, including the Queen's Intelligentsia, who was very impressive on debut at Newbury to beat a subsequent Group winner. Still, the form of that may not be as black and white as it seems, with a 76 rated filly back in third.

She was around four lengths slower than the 103 rated winner later on the same card, Caturra, who finished behind the Newbury Listed runner-up to Tardis at York next time.

That form line ties Intelligentsia in with Tardis and suggests she has a bit to find, but she is open to significant improvement after just one start and is the main danger to the above.

No. 10 (1) Romantic Time SBK 40/1 EXC 50 Trainer: William Stone

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Those looking for something at a big price to make the frame may look to Romantic Time, who has Hollie Doyle on board, and she only has three lengths to find with Tardis at the top of the market.

She still looked green at Newbury and was better than the bare result after suffering a denied passage. The step-up in trip will certainly suit, and she holds each-way claims.

Timeform head to Haydock with three of their best bets

The Timeform team continue to bang in the winners and are at Haydock today.

Three at double figure odds as we wave bye, bye to the Racing League

The Racing League comes to an end today, and I have five worth considering including three at double figure odds.

Dudman onto a winner with his daily enhanced double?

Al Dudman continues to find value in big priced daily doubles and today's comes from Salisbury.

Final Word

The Racing League comes to a close this week, and many will be glad to see the back of it. The racing was good, the concept, not so much.

The Racing League has taken plenty of heavy criticism from all corners of horse racing, including on social media.

I am not a fan of the team aspect or the cringe-worthy commentary with the team names mentioned at every opportunity. It felt like they were trying to force the team names down the viewers' throats in an attempt to brainwash them to remember.

I am afraid the team side of things just doesn't work in an individual sport, and you can't get more individual than horse racing, tennis perhaps?

Murray wins his match and scores ten points, Federer wins his match, and now the team have 20 points? It has no impact on the actual match itself because they would have played or raced, in this case, the same without the points system, so it's irrelevant if the team aspect does not affect what happens in the race or the match in this example.

Plenty needs a re-think for the concept to work, but any new and innovative ideas to boost the popularity of horse racing should be welcomed and credit to them for the attempt.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

