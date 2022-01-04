Today's Racing News: Red to leave rookie status behind in Hereford feature

Just the three meetings today, but there are plenty of angles for punters looking for a wager, and we take a closer look at the hot Novice Chase at Hereford.

It's low graded action at Lingfield today with all races, either Class 5 or 6, so it could pay to look at the more high profile yards. Charlie Appleby sends two runners to Lingfield, both in the 15:10 Novice Stakes, and he will look to enhance his 34% strike rate with three-year-olds. He saddles, Montesecco 4.03/1 and Yukon Star 6.05/1.

At Lingfield, trainer Rebecca Menzies is the furthest traveller making the 296-mile journey for her sole runner, Metal Man 4.57/2, in the 13:30 Handicap. She will be looking for her first winner at Lingfield.

At Newcastle, Roger Varian has the highest strike rate at 23% amongst all the trainers that send runners today. Tyrrhenian Sea 1.330/100 looks to have a strong chance under a penalty in the 16:00 Novice Stakes.

The 12:45 Conditional Jockeys' Novices' Handicap Hurdle at Hereford looks like a competitive opening contest. Nicky Henderson's Brilliant Present 3.7511/4 makes her handicap debut off a shallow opening handicap mark of 104 for which she will surely leave behind in time. However, the tight track does have to be a concern for her backers. It might pay to look further down the betting at Sinister Minister 23.022/1, who has a strikingly similar form line to the favourite or Merry Mistress 7.513/2 who is a course lover.

In the 13:15 Juvenile Maiden Hurdle, useful flat recruit Big Boy Bobby 3.55/2 will make his hurdling debut, but Line Of Decent 3.412/5 should be making his presence felt after a promising start in this sphere at Newbury.

Trainer Dr Richard Newland has a 36% strike rate over hurdles at Hereford, and his only entry of the day is Art Of Diplomacy 6.05/1 in the 13:45 Handicap Hurdle partnered by Sam Twiston-Davies, for which the pair have a 23% strike rate.

Trainer Alan King does very well with his chasers at Hereford 38%, and he sends Jerminnie Green 19.018/1 in the wide-open 14:50 Free Replays On attheraces.com Handicap Chase.

Trainer Rebecca Menzies has been operating at a 33% strike rate in the last 14 days. Today she saddles Metal Man 4.57/2 mentioned in the mark your card section, as well as three runners at Newcastle with Ranger Bob, fancied in the overnight markets 7/1 into 11/2 in the 16:30 Handicap.

Race of the day

We head to Hereford today for their cracking 14:15 Novices' Chase in which seven useful horses go to post. Call Me Lord for Nicky Henderson is ten pounds clear on official ratings. The two outsiders of the field Osprey Call and Soldier Of Destiny, both make their chasing debut along with Dan Skelton's Calico, who returned to form over hurdles last time.

No. 4 Red Rookie SBK 13/8 EXC 2.68 Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Red Rookie heads the betting, and rightly so, given how well he looked to be travelling in a stronger contest at Ascot before his departure.

He was in the process of improving on the back of an excellent second at Chepstow in a race that has worked out exceptionally well, and he looks a natural chaser. He will surely leave this handicap mark behind him in time, so judging him on his official rating in this Novice contest could prove dangerous.

Backers would surely prefer that this was run on a left-handed track given his tendency to adjust to the left at Ascot, but he is easily the most promising Novice Chaser in today's contest.

No. 2 Call Me Lord (Fr) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: James Bowen

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

As mentioned, Call Me Lord is ten pounds clear on official ratings, but that has been earned over hurdles rather than fences. However, he did shape with a good deal of promise on chase debut at Uttoxeter once warming to the task, and the switch to a right-handed track will be in his favour.

He has by far the strongest hurdle form coming into this contest and is much better suited by today's weights than his latest run, so it's hard to believe any layers of his will be overly confident they can get him beat.

He was due to run at Leicester earlier this week in a weaker contest, but he is the class act in this field, and his price is rather appealing.

No. 1 Calico (Ger) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Calico always seems to be backed in his races, but he has failed to deliver on his earlier promise and is in the process of becoming disappointing, so he will need this switch to fences to bring out a chunk of improvement.

That being said, chase debutants from this yard should always be respected, although he may be best watched after showing clear signs of wind issues which not even the recent tongue-tie fittings have resolved.

Big race verdict

This is a hot contest and Call Me Lord may be the value option in the race. However, the significant potential of Red Rookie, who must prove he is none the worse for his recent fall at Ascot, is hard to ignore.

He is simply a much better jumper than the above mentioned, and connections clearly think a good deal of him. Whether it is today or not, he is a winner in waiting in this sphere, so he gets the vote.

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Hereford on Tuesday.

Final Word

It's a quiet enough Tuesday today, but the initial entries were made for Sandown's Grade 1 Tolworth Hurdle on Saturday. They included the very promising Constitution Hill, who sits second in the Supreme Novice Hurdle betting for Nicky Henderson.

Given the depth of Saturday's race at this stage, it's quite possible we could see an overreaction in the markets should he win impressively. However, be warned this race is another British race that is a Grade 1 in name only, with the highest-rated horse in the field, the 135 rated Might I, for which Constitution Hill has already trounced.

Mr Glass is an interesting addition to the race, but he drops back from 2m6f and shouldn't have the speed to get involved. Datsalrightgino is on the upgrade after a good performance at Cheltenham. He, along with Shallwehaveonemore, could prove the dangers, particularly the latter, who looked a useful type when scoring in his bumper at Ascot.

Nicky Henderson also has First Street entered, but he will surely run in the handicap later on the card.

If there is a bet in the race, it could be wise to play Shallwehaveonemore without the favourite on the day in the Betfair Sportsbook market. He has produced some useful time figures to date and has been underestimated in the current betting.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7