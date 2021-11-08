Today's Racing News: Quality over quantity on Monday at Kempton and Carlisle

There is only a handful of meetings on Monday, but there is some good quality racing from Kempton and Carlisle over the sticks while all-weather fans are in for a treat with two meetings at Wolverhampton and Newcastle.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

15:30 Kempton - Hawthorn Cottage - 13/2 into 9/2

15:55 Wolverhampton - True Romance 7/1 into 15/4

16:20 Newcastle - Soaring Star - 7/1 into 9/2



The market says LAY!

Which horse is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to Lay?

15:00 Kempton - Calva D'Auge 5/2 OUT 3/1 (and drifting)

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Favourites at Carlisle over hurdles have a 52% strike rate.

Trainer Nicky Henderson is a rare visitor to Carlisle. He has only had two runners at this venue in his entire career and has scored with one of those (50%). Today he saddles two runners. 13:00 Emir Sacree 8.515/2 and 14:40 Father John 5.04/1.

Trainer Venetia Williams does very well at Carlisle with an overall strike rate of 25%. She has one runner today in the 15:10 Watch Irish Racing On Racing TV Handicap Chase Frenchy Du Large 2.26/5, and the trainer has a 26% strike rate with her chasers at Carlisle.

Aidan Coleman is a jockey to keep on side over hurdles at Carlisle. He operates at a 38% strike rate in this sphere and today rides two over hurdles. 12:30 Hidor De Bersay 3.0 2/1 and 14:40 Captain Biggles 2.5 6/4 .

Cheddleton 8.515/2, who runs in the 14:10 Durdar Graduation Chase at Carlisle, has a 56% strike rate under today's jockey Sean Quinlan.

At Kempton in the 13:20 Free Racing TV For A Month Novices' Handicap Chase, Sopran Thor 1.910/11 is your odds on favourite but is 0-4 right-handed, and Gary Moore has had just 19 winners from 292 runners at Kempton (7%).

Trainer Sam Thomas has a 29% strike rate at Kempton, scoring with two of his seven runners at the venue. Today he saddles the well-supported Our Power 4.57/2 in the 14:30 Start Your RacingTV Free Trial Now Handicap Chase.

Jockey Adam Wedge has a 21% strike rate over fences at Kempton and today rides Ballinsker 19.018/1 in the 13:20 and Court Royale 34.033/1 in the 14:30.

Trainer Charlie Appleby has a 46% strike rate with his three-year-olds at Newcastle. Today he saddles Toromona 3.55/2 in the 15:45 Betway Novice Stakes.

Richard Hughes has a 20% strike rate with two-year-olds at Wolverhampton and today saddles Aussie Banker 15.014/1 in the 13:10 Coral Proud To Support British Racing Maiden Stakes.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

12:10 Wolverhampton - Peachy Carnehan - Has won here six times (29%)

14:30 Kempton - Fairway Freddie - Has won here twice (40%)

14:40 Wolverhampton - Tricolore - Has won here twice (67%)

19:30 Newcastle - Muatadel - Has won here twice (18%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

12:10 Wolverhampton - De Bruyne Horse - Has won off 63 runs off 52

15:40 Carlisle - Dr Des - Has won off 120 runs off 106

19:30 Newcastle - Oakenshield - Has won off 75 runs off 52

Form Watch

This section highlights a trainer, owner or jockey who is in excellent current form and their runners or rides for the day.

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Colin Tizzard. He makes the long 327 mile journey from his base to Carlisle with War Lord 8.07/1 in the 14:10 Durdar Graduation Chase.

Race of the day

Carlisle's 14:10 Durdar Graduation Chase is today's focus, and with a strong field of six runners, this race doesn't lack any depth. It's a competitive race on paper, but those more experienced runners, Gumball, Cheddleton and Elvis Mail, all saddle penalties, and it's today's favourite and Novice Minella Drama who comes out on top at the weights.

However, this has been a race that has seen favourites disappoint on a number of occasions.

No. 4 Minella Drama (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.14 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Minella Drama barely put a foot wrong last season over hurdles seeing defeat just three times. One on seasonal return, one by a neck to Faivoir and the other came over 2m4f to the exciting My Drogo.

He has continued to improve for his trainer at every step and made a promising start over fences when scoring in good style at Uttoxeter. He left plenty to work on with some novicy jumping, but that didn't stop him from running out an eight-length winner.

He jumped out to the right throughout, for which this right-handed track should correct or at least allow him to lose less ground at his fences, and he will likely improve a good deal in the jumping department for that outing.

He is a very likeable type, has a good point to point runner-up effort to Sir Gerhard under his belt and is entitled to improve a good deal for his seasonal return.

He offers very few negatives, although this is a tougher assignment, so his jumping will need to be on point today.

No. 3 Gumball (Fr) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Paddy Brennan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

Gumball is a very interesting runner in this field, and he could prove tough to catch if exploiting those with less experience from the front under his usual tearaway antics, although those tactics can't be guaranteed starting out for a new yard.

He made a good start to life over fences last season, which included a comfortable victory over today's rival Cheddleton at Uttoxeter, and a repeat of that effort would see him go very close.

He does have some jumping frailties, but the fact he ploughed through most of his fences on debut at Uttoxeter last season and still looked like going close to beating Fussil Raffles before eased off, suggests he has a fair engine.

It must be remembered that he looked the winner over Eldorado Allen at Cheltenham last season when well clear before coming down at the second last flight, and these easier fences at Carlisle will certainly help.

His last effort over fences came in a Grade 1 at Aintree when third to Shishkin, and he jumped much better than he had previously on that occasion and comfortably had Elvis Mail held before that one came down.

He should be making his presence felt on this easier assignment, and looks a good bit of value at the prices with a soft lead likely should connections adopt similar tactics to last season.

No. 5 War Lord (Ger) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Colin Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Warlord looks the only other realistic danger to the two at the top of the market, and Colin Tizzard does make the long journey with his chase debut winner.

That form was given a boost by the runner-up at Chepstow next time, and he was comfortably on top at the line.

The harder they go, the better for him, given he stays further than this 2m, but he does have a bit to find on the balance of his form, although he is open to further improvement in this sphere.

Timeform dance their way to Kempton

The Timeform team offer up their NAP, NB and each way shout at Kempton today.

Read Timeform tips here.

Missed it? Cheltenham Festival Focus

If you missed the first in my series of ante-post columns for the Cheltenham Festival yesterday, then don't fear! I will post in this column every Monday.

Yesterday I took a long-range view at the National Hunt Chase.

Read Daryl's Cheltenham Focus column here.

Wedge and Annsam underestimated at Kempton

It's always dangerous to have a punt in a Pertemps Handicap, but the market in the 15:00 at Kempton has underestimated the claims of Annsam, who is one of two I have bet in the race, the other Boreham Bill.

No. 5 Annsam SBK 16/1 EXC 16.5 Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 130

Annsam is the more favourable of the two at the prices, though, and the six-year-old reverts back to hurdles for his seasonal reappearance off a workable handicap mark of 130 - five pounds lower than his chase mark.

He was highly progressive when last seen in this sphere, scoring in good style off of a handicap mark of 118 before going over fences.

He was excellent in three chase starts this time last year and would have been two for four if given a more vigorous ride by Conor Ring on his second outing at Ludlow.

Adam Wedge jumps back on board today, and he has scored on this horse the last three times he has rode.

The ground may be faster than ideal, but he was a good to firm Maiden winner at Wincanton many moons ago, and today's slight step up in trip should counter-act that to a degree.

There's plenty to like about his upwardly mobile profile, and this race tends to go to a younger horse. Jersey Wonder is feared the most, with many having little mileage in their handicaps marks.

Final Word

Great to get the Cheltenham Focus column started yesterday, and things really start to ramp up this week with Cheltenham's November meeting on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It's come around quick! Punchestown on Sunday is always a good card also, so keep those eyes peeled for any potential ante-post bets.

The action starts to come thick and fast, and we are entirely in National Hunt mode now, and it's very exciting!

That's all for Monday, until tomorrow, be lucky!

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7

