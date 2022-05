Money Talk

Mark your card

Chester kicks off the first of their three-day May meeting today. A couple of horses today look to repeat their wins on this card from last season. Navello 7.513/2 won the opening contest last term and today runs in the 14:05, Paws For Thought 5.59/2 won the 6f handicap last year and today runs in the 16:45 over 7f.

In the 14:05 at Chester, jockey Paul Hanagan takes the ride on Vintage Clarets 8.07/1 and has a 33% strike rate in the last five years when riding three-year-olds at this venue.

The 14:40 Cheshire Oaks may be an Epsom Oaks trial, but it has only produced one winner of that contest in the last ten years - Enable.

The 15:10 Chester Vase is better known as a Derby Trial. Winners of this race have produced one winner and one second with a narrowly beaten fifth in the last ten years when running at Epsom. New London 1.68/13 is a short price to score and continue Charlie Appleby's dominance. He is a lovely mover, but interestingly, William Buick has had just one winner from 18 rides at Chester in the last five years.

At Fontwell today in the 17:35, Daryl Jacob rides for Nicky Henderson on Mount Pleasant 6.05/1, and together, they have a 25% strike rate. Henderson has a 33% strike rate here in the last five years.

At Kelso, Gordon Elliott looks to continue his raid on Britain with his flourishing partnership with Sean Bowen. He sends two runners here today, Bravo Team 2.111/10 in the 14:50 and Gun Runner Cash 1.84/5 in the 16:55.

Nico De Boinville travels to Newton Abbot today for four rides, but his best chances could be Falco Blitz 3.7511/4 in the 13:50. He takes on class dropped Rouge Viff 2.47/5, who has been beaten 179 lengths in his last five starts in graded company. He looks short enough in this market even with this drop back into a handicap and is a potential LAY bet today.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

16:45 Chester - Paws For Thought - Has won here twice (50%)

20:00 Kempton - Soar Above - Has won here eight times (36%)

20:30 Kempton - Cinzento - Has won here twice (50%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

15:50 Kelso - Joke Dancer - Has won off 134 runs off 123

19:50 Gowran Park - Eastern Racer - Has won off 71 runs off 61

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer John Joseph Hanlon for the second day running with three runners at Kelso. He saddles Dalileo 14:15, Yaiza 15:20 and The Hogan Stand 16:55.

Race of the day

Chester is our focus today, and we take a closer look at the 14:40 Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Cheshire Oaks.

No. 1 (7) Above The Curve (Usa) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.68 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Above The Curve looked right out of the top draw when scoring in good style at Leopardstown on seasonal return and was arguably unlucky not to make a winning debut at the same venue in October.

She took the scalp of today's rival Thoughts Of June, but the manner in which she circled the field to hit the front was eye-catching. The role of honour in that particular Maiden reads well, and it would be no surprise if she were by far the best horse in this contest down the line. Still, stamina is a doubt, given she is not bred for this extra distance today, but she remains one to be very optimistic about.

No. 7 (6) Night Battle (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Night Battle achieved very little when scoring at Lingfield on debut in a slowly run race, but it's to her credit that she was able to quicken up from the rear of the field and easily put her rivals to the sword. It was a spectacular debut without having all the bells and whistles of time figures, etc and the visual performance left a deep impression.

The experience will not be lost on her, which could prove her downfall, but it would be a shock if she were not to prove to be another very useful type with the form of her debut win tieing in with a few of these through collateral form lines.

No. 2 (9) Hello Jumeirah SBK 13/2 EXC 9.6 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Hello Jumeirah showed an excellent attitude to score at Kempton on debut, battling to the line. She will stay even further than this in time, and her form lines tie in with Night Battle, for which she comes out slightly inferior. The concern would be this sharp track, she didn't look a filly with pace at Kempton, and she may be staying on when the game is over. Still, she is another with a bright future.

Big race verdict

Above The Curve will prove tough to beat if seeing out this trip, but this can go to Night Battle, who is bred to be exceptionally smart and showed all the right signs on debut at Lingfield when things didn't go her way. She has a bright turn of foot and plenty of stamina, offering the perfect blend for a test around the Roodee, and she is open to significant improvement on that display.

Moore insight from Ryan on his Chester rides

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore discusses his four rides at Chester on Wednesday and it may be the first up that has the best chance of winning...

Pocket the profit at Chester

At Chester today in the 15:40, Pocket The Profit 4.57/2 is too tempting to ignore despite the obvious negatives. He is usually slowly away from the gates, which could be a cause for concern in stall seven, and it may prove he needs a stiffer test than this.

No. 4 (7) Pocket The Profit SBK 7/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 89

Still, on the evidence of his latest Newmarket fourth when doing best of those from the rear of the field when it paid to be on the pace, it's clear he is a well-handicapped horse on a steep upward curve and looks a winner in waiting off this mark in the eighties.

His Pontefract demolition job is likely to work out well, with the third already scoring next time (only runner since). His Newmarket form was replicated at the Guineas meeting, with the second and third filling the same spots on their next outing.

The manner in which he quickened up past horses at Newmarket in a matter of strides is simply too hard to ignore today. He will be coming home stronger than anything in this field, and although it may not be all plain sailing, he is certainly one to keep on side.

Final Word

It's strange running through the Chester card and not seeing trainer Tom Dascombe's name alongside some familiar silks - Hugo Palmer has taken over his role and, as such many of the horses at Manor House Stables.

Palmer is a fantastic trainer, and this is a great opportunity for him. Still, I thought Michael Owen's picture post when he was sitting in the chair at Manor House Stables with a comment saying, "While Hugo's at Newmarket, we thought we would do some Chester entries", was in bad taste even if it was tongue in cheek.

It's a post that immediately said to me that now Tom's out, we can get more involved in trying to place horses. For Hugo's sake, I hope that is not the case - there's nothing worse than someone constantly interfering when you are trying to do a job.

It will be interesting to see how Tom's former horses get on today. I for one, wish him all the best in future endeavours, and I suspect part of him is hoping for no winners for Manor House Stables this week - jokes.

