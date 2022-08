Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

In the 15:20 at Yarmouth, trainer Saeed bin Suroor has an 18% strike rate with horses running first time in a handicap. He saddles Game Master 3.7511/4.

In the 15:30 at Salisbury, Rose Of Kildare 3.55/2 could have her final race today. She is in foal to 2,000 Guineas winner Kameko. In that race, Frankie Dettori has his sole ride of the day on Climate 2.47/5.

Jockey Ryan Moore heads to Yarmouth today for two rides. He has a 25% strike rate at this venue and is worth keeping on side. 14:50 Bellstreet Bridie 2.915/8 and 15:55 Baileys Liberty 3.55/2.

The Moore double pays 10.09/1

At Beverley at 15:40, trainer Mark Johnston runs Qipao 4.57/2 and has a 22% strike rate with his three-year-olds at this venue. A three-year-old has won the race for the past two years.

In the 19:25 at Kempton, John Butler saddles Brains 11.010/1, and he has a 52% ROI when running horses the first time he picks up from other yards.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

13:30 Salisbury - Bolly Bullet - Has won here twice (67%)

15:10 Beverley - Harry Love - Has won here twice (33%)

15:40 Beverley - Ugo Gregory - Has won here three times (43%)

Furthest traveller

Charlie and Mark Johnston are the day's furthest travellers. They made the 265-mile journey to Salisbury with their runner Rose Of Kildare 3.55/2 at 15:30.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is at 15:00 at Salisbury, where a small field of five head to post in a little competitive contest.

No. 1 (3) Leuven Power (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 81

Leuven Power makes just his second start in a handicap and caught the eye, finishing strongly at Newmarket last time behind a well-handicapped winner. He looks fairly treated on that evidence and drops in grade today and returns to the scene of his seasonal return victory.

The step up to 1m should bring further improvement given his run style, and there are lots to like about this easy-to-back favourite.

No. 5 (1) Greg The Great SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Eve Johnson Houghton

Jockey: George Downing

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 68

Greg The Great is improving at a rate of knots and is a winner of three of his last four starts. He steps up in grade today but could easily have more to offer. The quality of the contests he has scored in lack depth, but he is an interesting rival the favourite must fend off.

No. 3 (5) Duelist SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 75

Duelist is a steady improver, hasn't delivered on the promise of his two two-year-old runs, and is now fitted with blinkers for the first time. That's no surprise given his high-head carrige, but he needs this new headgear to spark a jolt of improvement to be involved.

Big race verdict

A good race and this could be fought out between Greg The Great and Leuven Power. The preference is for Leuven Power, who has been found a good opportunity to score dropped in grade and up in trip with improvement highly likely now at 1m.

Timeform with their Ffos Las deadly duo

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Ffos Las on Wednesday 10 August.

Final Word

The Racing League is back tomorrow, so keep an eye out for the selections coming later this evening.

From next week I am slightly taking the foot off the gas with the daily news column and will be handing over the reins to the excellent Al Dudman, who has been a regular cover. He will tackle the column on a Monday and Tuesday while I will continue on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Alan will be an excellent addition to the column and bring a fresh look - he is also a pretty good judge!

Until tomorrow, be lucky!

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7