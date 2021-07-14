Today's Racing News: Paris Longchamp takes centre stage on Wednesday

Plenty of racing today, but quantity over quality is the theme, with six meetings up and down the country.

Today's racing action comes from Lingfield, Uttoxeter, Catterick, Killarney, Yarmouth and Wolverhampton.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section will now highlight market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

15:40 Uttoxeter - Nevilles Cross 7/1 into 11/2

16:40 Catterick - Mehraki Star 50/1 into 14/1

17:45 Wolverhampton - Puchita 13/2 into 4/1

18:35 Yarmouth - Shamfizz 6/1 into 4/1

The market says no!

Which horses at the head of the market are on the drift on the Betfair Sportsbook this morning?

14:45 Lingfield - Meydan Rose 7/4 OUT 9/4

15:30 Catterick - Cottam Lane 2/1 OUT 11/4

Mark your card - Wednesday

The Betfair Sportsbook are paying extra places on six races today, and you can find them here.

Lingfield host a seven-race card meeting and punters can get off to a flyer by backing a three-year-old in the opening 13:00 Handicap.

This age group has won all five renewals of this race, and they are usually overlooked. Today there are four three-year-olds in the 12 runner field.

On the same card, none of the four trainers in the 14:45 who saddle newcomers has ever had a first time up two-year-old winner at Lingfield.

Yarmouth's closing race at 20:35 has been a gold mine for favourite backers over the years claiming six of the last seven.

In Ireland at Killarney, the 16:55 Irish EBF Median Sires Series is a race Aidan O'Brien used to start off the now 104 rated Sir Lucan on debut, and he saddles the well-bred newcomer Luxembourg.

At Uttoxeter, trainer Dan Skelton and jockey Harry Skelton have just the one entry/ride with Percy's Word in the 13:55 Read Hollie Doyle's Column On attheraces.com Maiden Hurdle. The trainer has a 27.6% strike rate, and the jockey has a 35.7% strike rate at this venue.

Hurricane in France

The 19:20 Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp looks like an excellent renewal.

Irish Derby winner Hurricane Lane heads the market in a race that Aidan O'Brien has farmed in recent years, and his representatives Wordsworth, Sir Lamorak and The Mediterranean will bid for a fourth consecutive win in the race - check out race of the day.

On either side of the feature event, there are two highly competitive Group 2's on the card at 18:45 and 19:55.

Timeform dreaming of a few points at Catterick

The Timeform team head over to Catterick to claim so cash for followers today.

Race of the day

Undoubtedly the hottest contest of the day comes from Longchamp in France with the 19:20 Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris, which will see a high-class field of 11 go to post.

No. 7 (7) Hurricane Lane (Ire) Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Recent Irish Derby winner Hurricane Lane is strong at the top of the market.

His excellent victory in the Irish Derby can be upgraded after coming from an unpromising position in a race dictated by the runner-up. In doing so, he showed he had a bright turn of foot and stamina in abundance.

There are very few negatives to his chances, although this race does come just 18 days after his Curragh victory, and this is his first time on French soil - but I am grasping at straws here.

He looks the most likely winner, although the price is short enough, and on the balance of his form, he wouldn't be one to run scared of and this race has enough depth to try and take him on.

No. 9 (11) Alenquer (Fr) Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Alenquer arrives on the back of a good victory at Royal Ascot in the King Edward Stakes. Still, arguably his most substantial form is his return run at Sandown when beating the Derby winner, Bahrain Trophy winner, and the Irish Derby runner-up.

However, his Sandown run may not be totally reliable given the above winners were making their season reappearance (as was he), and they had bigger targets down the line (he didn't).

This is his opportunity to back that up, and he has every right to continue his improvement, but on balance, he makes for a risky betting proposition and being drawn in stall 11 of 11 is no positive here.

No. 1 (1) Saiydabad (Usa) Trainer: Jean-Claude Rouget, France

Jockey: Christophe Soumillon

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Saiydabad did the best of those from off the pace in the Prix du Jockey Club behind St Mark's Basilica to be beaten just three lengths and lost his unbeaten record in the process.

It was an eye-catching run from a wide draw, and he seemingly looked as though he finished with running left after being denied a passage at a crucial stage.

A stronger pace will suit, as will the step up in trip, and he is open to more improvement than most in this field and offers some value over those at the top of the market.

Deadly Dudman back with an enhanced 28/1 double at Yarmouth

Our daily double tipster Al Dudman likes the look of two fillies at Yarmouth for a 28/1 double.

Jack to bounce back at Lingfield

He is probably not one for maximum faith, but it may pay to take a small chance on Jack Ryan 8.07/1 at Lingfield in the 15:55 Watch Free Race Replays On attheraces.com Handicap.

He shaped encouragingly well at Ayr last time over seven furlongs when denied a clear run on multiple occasions, but it has been evident for a long while now that he has been crying out for a drop back in trip.

No. 7 (8) Jack Ryan (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: John Ryan

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 55

He has been highly tried over seven furlongs and has now fallen to four pounds below his last winning handicap mark, so back in distance now could be the time to capitalise.

This will be just the second time since that victory (heavy) in which he has contested a race with soft in the going description, the other on his penultimate start when failing to see out the seven at Yarmouth when travelling smoothly.

This is not a strong contest, so it may pay to roll the dice.

Final Word

The excellent action over in France saves the day a little bit. There is plenty on, but like most, I am eager to get to tomorrow, Friday and Saturday when the best of the rest is on.

I have a couple of solid bets for the next few days, so hopefully, some good profit off Jack today to get us rolling.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

