Today's Racing News: Old favourites and an abundance of course regulars can pay the way on Wednesday

It's another busy day for punters with six meetings up and down the country, and the potential source of winners come from Bath, Brighton, Pontefract and Sligo this afternoon.

Keeping your focus this evening are meetings on the turf from Yarmouth and on the all-weather from Kempton.

Today, all meetings have seven races on the card other than Kempton's all-weather meet, which hosts eight.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section will now highlight market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

13:35 Bath - Tistaahal 16/1 into 9/1

19:00 Kempton - Kings Guard 3/1 into 11/4

18:15 Yarmouth - Aradena 10/3 into 11/4

The market says no!

Which horses at the head of the market are on the drift on the Betfair Sportsbook this morning?

13:52 Brighton - Street Parade 9/4 OUT 11/4

14:00 Pontefract - Possible Ambition 13/8 OUT 2/1

15:00 Brighton - Junoesque 15/8 OUT 85/40

Mark your card - Wednesday

The Betfair Sportsbook are paying extra places on five races today!

Specialist courses Bath and Brighton see a combined 23 individual previous course winners line up today, with four at Brighton having won more than four times.

14:25 Brighton - Pour La Victoire - Five wins

15:00 Brighton - Junoesque - Five wins

15:35 Brighton - Esspeegee - Four wins

16:10 Brighton - De Vegas Kid - Four wins

Trainer's zero in on targets

Sir Mark Prescott is out to claim a third victory in five years in the 15:55 at Bath with Alambrista.

Trainer Tony Carroll likes to target Brighton's 15:00. He has had a runner in the race every year other than 2013 and yields form figures of 1, 5, 2, 7, 7, 3 and 2.

Trainer John Gosden used Yarmouth's 19:15 Aeropak Fillies' Handicap for the handicap debut of Scentasia (went on to be rated 102) last term and uses the same race for Sweet Enough on her handicap debut.

Pontefract regulars

Jockey Mr Patrick Millman has won the last two runnings of the 14:00 Solutions4Cleaning Handicap (For Gentleman Amateur Jockeys) at Pontefract on 10/1 and 25/1 shots and rides Quoteline Direct today.

Mr Orange will run in the 17:30 at Pontefract for the fourth year running a race that he won last year off a 13lbs higher handicap mark and is worth watching in the betting.

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights three horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

13:52 Brighton - Shamshon - Has won off 81 runs off 71

15:45 Pontefract - Mikmak - Has won off 82 runs off 60

16:30 Bath - Spirit Warning - Has won off 89 runs off 68

Timeform hoping to strike first blood at Sligo

The Timeform team head to Ireland to offer up their three best bets of the day!

Race of the day

Lots of attention on Brighton today as they hold a fascinating seven-race card with arguably the most interesting the 13:52 Cazoo Handicap, which features five well-handicapped horses.

No. 3 (4) Street Parade SBK 3/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Michael Attwater

Jockey: William Carson

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 71

Street Parade cashed in on a much-reduced mark of 68 when scoring at Sandown last time, and it's no surprise to see him popular at the top of the market, given he has been rated as high as 101.

That win came in the re-applied cheek-pieces which are retained today, and should they have the same desired effect, he must go close off this three pounds higher mark.

However, he may be seen to best effect on a straight course with clear sailing, given he tends to find trouble in running when coming off a bend, and he is no good thing to back up his recent effort.

No. 1 (1) Second Collection SBK 16/5 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 75

Second Collection has an excellent record at Windsor, so it was no surprise to see him bounce back at that venue last time with a creditable third in a good class three event.

This represents a drop in grade and on the balance of his form, which includes having today's rival Michaels Choice in behind, he should be making his presence felt.

This is his first attempt at Brighton, and he will play hostage to fortune with his hold up style of running but must be feared.

No. 2 (5) Boom The Groom (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 10

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 75

Boom The Groom has little chance in a hot class three at Bath on his latest start, which came just eight days after an excellent second here at Brighton and he is better judged on that effort now dropped back in grade.

His latest second here took his form figures to two and two at this course, and that effort can be significantly upgraded given he had competition for the lead and was forced wide around the home bend.

That form puts him in with a big shout, and with a lack of pace on in this race, he may get his own way on the front end despite being drawn widest of all.

It's been five years since his last turf win, but the ten-year-old looks to be running into form and now may be the time to catch him, so he is worth a small recommended bet at the prices.

Cleary eyeing-up a 14/1 Nunthorpe bet

David Cleary looks at life after Battaash in the sprint division and looks to exploit the market with a 14/1 shot.

Final Word

The Racing League is back tomorrow at Doncaster, which means I will have a tipping column out, and I am sure it will go better than last week at Newcastle, so keep an eye out for that linked in tomorrows Daily News column.

The straightforward Mother Earth claimed victory in yesterday's Group 1 in Deauville, but my god, have you seen a worse ride on Primo Bacio?

Andrea Atzeni has thrown in the odd shocker from time to time, but this took the biscuit as he ran himself into trouble and then back out for no apparent reason.

You could argue and say the horse was far too keen off the slow early pace, and the ground didn't quite suit her, but she is fast becoming a cliff horse who you continue to make excuses for.

Price dependant, she may be worth one more try on fast ground, perhaps back at York - spoken like a true Clifford.

