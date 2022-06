Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section today highlights market moves between 17:00 Thursday and 9:00 am Friday.

Mark your card

Epsom kicks off their two-day extravaganza at 14:00. Over the last few days, serious market support has seen Keep Bidding cut from 10/1 into 3/1. Trainer Ralph Beckett has had a 38% strike rate with two-year-olds at Epsom (3-8).

Six of the last ten winners of the 14:35 at Epsom have been priced at less than 10/1.

In the 15:10, Pyledriver 2.89/5 will bid for back to back wins in the Group 1 Coronation Cup as he faces five rivals. Hukum 6.511/2 could prove his biggest danger. Jim Crowley takes the ride and has a 24% strike rate for Owen Burrows and is profitable at £38 to a £1 level stake.

In the last four runnings of the 17:45 at Epsom, there have only been six three-year-olds entered, and four of those ran in the 2018 renewal and two in last year's contest which saw a winner. They receive 10 pounds weight for age allowance, and there are just two running today. Pocket The Profit 10.09/1 and Nuvolari 6.05/1.

Today, trainer William Haggas has a 26% strike rate with first time gelded runners, and he saddles King Fairy 5.04/1 20:26 at Doncaster.

Trainer Sir Mark Prescott has a 23% strike rate with handicap debutants and today saddles Captain Howse 8.515/2 in the 20:40 at Bath.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

14:35 Epsom - Corazon Espinado - Has won here four times (40%)

15:45 Epsom - Soto Sizzler - Has won here three times (60%)

15:45 Epsom - Victory Chime - Has won here twice (67%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

17:15 Catterick - How Bizarre - Has won off 68 runs off 55

17:45 Epsom - Lord Rapscallion - Has won off 94 runs off 82

17:45 Epsom - Orbaan - Has won off 100 runs off 87

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Karl Burke with his runner Honey Sweet 15.014/1 in the 17:10 at Epsom. He has made the 256-mile journey, with this his only runner on the card.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is the 16:30 Epsom Oaks, where a field of 11 head to post for a cracking renewal.

No. 2 (5) Emily Upjohn SBK 6/4 EXC 2.64 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Emily Upjohn heads the market after an impressive victory in the Musidora at York to maintain her unbeaten record and clocked a useful time figure and a visually impressive performance. She is undoubtedly a useful horse, but her bare form needs significant improvement now, tackling a field of this quality.

She could easily scoot away from her rivals on this first step up to 1m4f with improvement likely, but this is her toughest test to date, and she may not even be the best horse in her own yard. She looks short enough in the market.

No. 5 (6) Nashwa SBK 10/3 EXC 5.2 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

John Gosden has no back number in Nashwa, who has looked right out of the top draw in her two starts this term and in contrast to her stablemate, Emily Upjohn, has serious depth to her form this season. She effortlessly scored at Newbury under no more than a hand and heels ride from Hollie Doyle, and the way she settles in her races will give her every chance of seeing out this 1m4f distance.

She should be high on any shortlist.

No. 1 (10) Concert Hall (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 14.5 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Concert Hall has been crying out for a step back up in distance, and this trip is highly likely to unlock further improvement from the classy daughter of former winner Was. She was outpaced in the Irish 1,000 Guineas but did her best work late in the day, and that would have provided a perfect springboard into this contest.

She is strangely not the pick of Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore, but she has a class edge about her, and we are yet to see her best.

Big race verdict

I've taken a dim view of the Chesire Oaks form, which involves Thoughts Of June and Moon De Vega. A few good judges have highly touted the latter, but she went into the race rated just 80 and has been given a 15-pound rise in the weights to 96 for (albeit unlucky in running) finishing a six-length fourth. The third, Typewriter, went into the Cheshire Oaks rated 79 and has also been given a rise in the weights to 96 despite having been beaten in a handicap previously by five lengths, so that pair may have it all to do.

Tuesday is a June foal, and she may not be as forward as a few of these and she hasn't been crying out for this distance (although she is bred to appreciate it). With The Moonlight is interesting along with the big priced Kawida who was narrowly behind her at Newmarket but the preference is for Concert Hall and Nashwa - both hold excellent claims.

Carter's Saturday Epsom through the card verdicts

It's Derby Day, and here to run through all of the racing action with a through the card tipping piece, including a 33/1 NAP, is Daryl Carter...

NAP Oh This Is Us can capitalise on a falling handicap mark

Oh This Is Us is turned out quickly in the 14:35 World Pool Handicap at Epsom after looking a little unlucky in the running at Chester on Saturday behind the prolific Bordman. Last year's Group 3 Diomed Stakes winner is now rated 16 pounds lower and into a handicap at this venue for the first time since scoring in 2018 off 108.

No. 7 (14) Oh This Is Us (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 9 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 92

His other three runs at this venue consisted of Listed and Group placed finishes, and his latest Chester performance suggested he was ready to strike off this reduced handicap mark. This contest is more like a 0-95 rather than the advertised 0-105, with one runner rated 98.

When returned within seven days, Oh This Is Us has a 57.1% strike rate (4-7) with an A/E of 3.54. The remarkable stats significantly increase when returning in handicaps to 66% (4-6) with a 213% ROI.

Revich will be the one to give him the most to think about, and he is feared.

Final Word

