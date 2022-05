Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

At Sedgefield at 15:00, trainer L J Morgan has booked Adam Wedge for the ride on Wheres Maud Gone 2.47/5. Together they have a 20% strike rate, and this is the trainer's only entry of the day.

At Sedgefield in the 16:00 finale, trainer Donald McCain saddles Hidalgo De L'Isle 2.47/5, and his yard has a 31% strike rate in bumpers at this venue (18-58).

At Chepstow in the 13:15, trainer Patrick Chamings hasn't had a winner for 124 days, but his Darvel 10.09/1 makes his turf debut for the yard, and at this venue, Chamings has a 21% strike rate. Formerly with Kevin Ryan and rated 84, Darvel looked like a useful prospect at two.

In the 14:10 at Beverley, trainer Kevin Ryan has a 16% strike rate with first time out two-year-olds at this venue and today saddles Professor Pesca 4.57/2. Kevin Stott has ridden three of his eight winners and is on board today.

In the 15:10 at Beverley, Teruntum Star 34.033/1 will bid for back to back wins in this race, and he was only 11/2 last term. Market shortener?

Trainer Marcus Tregoning and Dane O'Neill have a 23% strike rate from their last 50 runners on the all-weather. Today they partner at Lingfield in the 20:15 with Meadram 3.55/2.

In the 20:30 at Newcastle, trainer Anthony Brittain has a 20% strike rate with horses running first time after a gelding operation. Today he runs Dalglish 15.014/1.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

14:20 Chepstow - Bezzas Lad - Has won here twice (67%)

18:30 Newcastle - Dragons Will Rise - Has won here four times (67%)

20:15 Lingfield - Noble Peace - Has won here six times (22%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

15:20 Chepstow - Thegreyvtrain - Has won off 60 runs off 48

17:10 Lingfield - Mr Mac - Has won off 57 runs off 47

18:15 Lingfield - Bungledupinblue - Has won off 62 runs off 47

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Evan Williams who has made the 281-mile journey to Sedgefield with four runners on the card. Williams has a 22% strike rate at this venue.

Race of the day

Today's race of the day is Newcastle's 20:00, and it's a race that could throw up one or two very useful types, so it's wise to highlight it for future purposes.

No. 2 (3) Razeyna (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

Bred to improve with distance, Razeyna quickened up well on debut over today's seven-furlong trip when scoring at Newbury in April and represents a trainer with a 31% strike rate at this Newcastle venue.

The form of her Newbury win has been given a boost by the runner-up scoring at odds-on next time and the time figure married up well with the 88 rated winner on the card.

Seh saddles a penalty here, but a repeat would be enough to see her in the mix. She will be seen to the best effect once over further.

No. 1 (4) Monaadah (Usa) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: -

Monaadah is also penalised for his ready win on debut from a wide draw at Meydan and looked thoroughly professional, quickening away from his rivals effortlessly. That form looks strong, and the third has given it a boost next time, and he should improve a good deal.

He is the sole representative from the yard at Newcastle today. Connections have made the 245-mile journey, and his trainer has a 25% strike rate at this venue (41% here in 2021).

He will be spot on for this today.

No. 8 (5) Tothenines (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Sam James

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Tothenines has been on the radar since his eye-catching debut behind the useful Gubbas, and that form sets the standard. He shaped as though he would improve for the run on seasonal return at Doncaster, and he is not out of things here.

The slight concern is that he is due for a handicap mark after this outing, and there could prove to be one or two potential Group horses in this field today.

Big race verdict

This market has proved interesting. Frustrating has been backed 150/1 into 14/1 overnight, while support has also come for Willem Twee. Still, Monaadah looked potentially very useful at Meydan and given the authority of that win and the time figure performance; he is hard to ignore.

Reader's Questions

This section offers the opportunity for readers to have their say. If you would like to ask something about the day's racing, future racing, betting, or just make a statement, comment on Twitter @Darylcarter7.

tough question to ask and I don't mean it as a swipe at you I know u put in the hard work to provide us info but :



With all the social media blogs / podcasts and tipsters is it killing the ante post game ?



Well regarded tipster mentions a horses name he goes 33/1 - 3/1 fav -- Michael Walker (@Michael23758582) May 9, 2022

Thanks for your question @Michael23758582. Long term, no, short term, definitely yes!

Long term, it's hard for anyone to have a serious effect on the market, and as soon as that particular horse is beaten, then the market disregards it anyway, so it's more of when you play rather than what you play.

The short term is a different story even outside of the ante-post markets. The problem is that tipping columns are going out earlier and earlier, especially during this flat season when we have markets pricing up two days before racing, such as Chester last week and York this week. It seems to be a tipster race who can get their column out first - and it's a frustrating race to be in because you either get it out or lose the price! A domino effect. In terms of ante-post, yes, the more people mentioning a horse, the more notice bookmakers will take of it and shorten - still, you want to be on the ones that people are not talking about.

Dudman at the double 17/1!

Final Word

As you can see, this week, I have tried to introduce a new "Reader's Questions" section so that you can air your frustrations or ask a racing question about the day or week ahead so we can pick up some of the subjects that matter to the readers.

If you want to get in touch, just comment on my pinned post on Twitter (below), and the comments will filter in this column each day.

Hopefully, it's a good idea! I've already seen one rather rude question that made me laugh but is inappropriate for this column.

Have a great day, and be lucky.

