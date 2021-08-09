Today's Racing News: Menuisier's Stay Coul smashed up at Windsor this Monday

It's a quieter day than usual with just the five meetings and the action comes from Wolverhampton on the all-weather and Ayr on the turf this afternoon. Ballinrobe is your go-to meeting for Irish action, while Windsor and Ripon are the focus for evening punters.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section will now highlight market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

15:35 Ayr - Nikhi - 14/1 into 11/2

16:35 Ayr - Bulls Aye - 6/1 into 3/1

17:05 Windsor - Glamorous Crescent 7/2 into 5/2

19:35 Windsor - Stay Coul - 17/2 into 9/2

The biggest market mover is Stay Coul for David Menuisier, who was as big as 14/1 at the opening show last night and has been backed from 17/2 this morning into 9/2 second favourite.

The three-year-old has been off for 74 days since his eye-catching run at Sandown, in which he finished ahead of General Lee and will appreciate any rain that falls over this new trip that is sure to suit.

The market says no!

Which horses at the head of the market are on the drift on the Betfair Sportsbook this morning?

14:10 Wolverhampton - Mushirif 5/2 OUT 3/1

15:20 Wolverhampton - Tyson 7/4 OUT 85/40

18:55 Ripon - Barn Owl 7/4 OUT 9/4

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook are paying extra places on five races today!

Ayr's 15:35 QTS British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes looks a good contest on paper with Merlin's Lady 4.03/1 - a full sister to the smart Hunting Horn making her debut.

At Windsor, trainer Tom Ward is profitable to back blind operating at a 20% strike rate, and he has two runners - 18:05 Dansemai 23.022/1 and 18:35 Cuban Musketeer 11.010/1.

At Ripon, trainer Alice Haynes has sent one previous runner to the course and will look to enhance her one for one 100% record with Josies Kid 4.03/1 in the 17:55 British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes.

Also, at Ripon in the 18:55 Follow @Riponraces On Twitter Handicap Barn Owl, Grantley and Carrigillihy all put their 100% course records on the line in taking on favourite Chalk Stream.

Barn Owl's trainer Roger Charlton is operating at 28% in the last 14 days.

Today's furthest traveller

William Haggas has travelled 360 miles to Ayr with Kolisi, his sole runner on the card at the Scottish venue in the 15:00 Big Al's 50th Birthday Handicap.

The trainer has two short-priced horses running on Monday for those looking for a double up. 15:00 Ayr - Kolisi and 18:55 Ripon - Chalk Stream.

The Betfair Sportsbook double pays 5.78/1.

Horses for courses

This section highlights three horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

15:00 Ayr - Dream With Me - Has scored twice in two starts (100%).

17:05 Windsor - Who Told Jo Jo - Has scored twice (33%).

19:05 Windsor - Lawn Ranger - Has scored twice (50%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights three horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

16:05 Ayr - Oriental Lilly - Has won off 65 runs off 55

16:35 Ayr - Get Knotted - Has won off 89 runs off 75

20:25 Ripon - Mikmak - Has won off 82 runs off 57.

Timeform Chasing That Dream at Wolverhampton

The Timeform team head to Wolverhampton in search for Monday money!

Race of the day

The 16:35 QTS Handicap Class 5 Handicap at Ayr looks like an intriguing contest for a Monday, and as the betting suggests, it's a wide-open affair.

No. 9 (6) Corndavon Lad (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 11 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Paul Hanagan

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 58

Corndavon Lad has to be taken seriously, given he has failed to finish outside of the first three in his last four starts, including three runs at this venue and a course win back in April.

He caught the eye at Hamilton last time, running on strongly from off the pace and returns today off a short break.

He is unproven on ground slower than good, so he will have questions to answer should it soften - perhaps the reason for the morning drift.

No. 5 (3) Bulls Aye (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Iain Jardine

Jockey: Andrew Mullen

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 77

Bulls Aye is the unexposed three-year-old in the field in receipt of 7lbs from his elders and arguably brings the strongest piece of form into this race from his course and distance run last time in a competitive Class 3 race.

This represents a big drop in grade into Class 5 company, and he could be the answer should he handle the rain-softened ground.

No. 1 (7) Get Knotted (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 75

With most of these unproven on the surface, now could be the time to catch the well-handicapped Get Knotted, who has a real liking for this Ayr venue.

The nine-year-old was unsuited by the drop back to seven furlongs here last time and lacked the pace to get involved on fast ground but caught the eye, staying on strongly at the finish.

He looks to have conditions spot on today for the first time since scoring here in 2015 off a handicap mark of 83.

The ground, the trip, and the track are all reasons to see an improved performance, and this is his first attempt down into a Class 5 race, so all in all, it is easy to recommend a filthy each-way bet.

Get ahead of the field with a first look at the York Ebor Festival

York's Ebor Festival kicks off in just nine days and what a belter of a meeting we have in store. If you haven't seen the ante-post markets yet, it may be worth a glance to get ahead of the field, and you can find those here.

There looks to be plenty of early value. Perfect Power will be firmly on my radar should he line up in the Gimcrack Stakes, and he may be able to get compensation for his Goodwood disaster.

The City Of York Stakes is always an excellent renewal and is a race that has alluded Charlie Appleby. However, I will be all over Creative Force and Space Blues if they both line up like a fat kid who is starved of cake.

The Ebor is the blue ribbon event and looks more like a group race at this moment. Live Your Dream is the 9.08/1 fav, but I am looking way down the list at Noel Meade's Layfayette at 26.025/1, who is crying out for a mammoth trip.

What a week we have in store!

Final Word

It's a fresh new week, so get up and go get them. A positive mindset and outlook will be key today to set you up for the remainder of the week.

So whatever you are doing today, do it with passion!

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

