Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

At 14:00 at Chepstow, jockey Dane O'Neil has his only ride of the day for trainer Charles Hills on Pontius 3.7511/4. The pair have an 18% strike rate when partnering.

Trainer Saeed bin Suroor has a 30% strike rate at Leicester with his three-year-old runners. Today he sends Game Master 3.7511/4 in the 14:40, and Hollie Doyle takes the ride - the pair boasts a 27% strike rate in the last five years.

In the 13:50 at Hamilton, sire Dragon Pulse has a 21.7% strike rate with his offspring running for the first time after a gelding operation. Today Howyadoin 4.57/2 is the qualifier.

In the 15:20 at Hamilton, Granit City Doc 13.012/1 is unpredictable but returns to the scene of three of his four career victories and has scored three times in June or July.

Jockey Sean Leavy heads to Epsom this evening for one ride on Acotango 7.06/1 18:40. He rides for Harry and Roger Charlton and has only had one ride for the trainer(s), and it resulted in an 11/1 winner.

Trainer David Menuisier has a 26.5% strike rate with last time-out winners. Today he saddles Caius Chorister 1.910/11 20:45 Epsom.

There's Group 1 action at 19:50 ParisLongchamp today, and Edgar Eldarov will bid to keep up Roger Varian's 32% strike rate in the last 14 days. Piz Badle and El Bodegon also represent the English and Irish, and runners from this side of the pond have scored in the last four runnings.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

15:00 Chepstow - Tawaafoq - Has won here four times (31%)

15:20 Hamilton - Granit City Doc - Has won here three times (16%)

19:40 Epsom - Otago - Has won here twice (40%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

14:00 Chepstow - Iconic Knight - Has won off 70 runs off 60

14:20 Hamilton - Ustath - Has won off 60 runs off 50

15:20 Hamilton - Granit City Doc - Has won off 71 runs off 60

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer's Charlie and Mark Johnston, who have made the 255-mile journey to Epsom with three runners. Asda 13.012/1 18:10, Camushdarach 7.06/1 18:40 and Gangway 3.7511/4 19:10.

Race of the day

Today's race of the day is Hamilton's 14:50, a competitive seven-runner Class 4 contest.

No. 1 (1) Jean Baptiste (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Roger Fell

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 82

Jean Baptiste is sat on a workable handicap mark and bounced back to form at Chester with a smooth travelling success, and the drop one furlong in trip is ideal at this more galloping track. He wasn't far behind Pisanello in the Thirsk Hunt Cup on seasonal return but shaped in desperate need of the run on the back of a 189-day break, and its hard to get away from his excellent run in the Cambridgeshire Handicap from the wrong side of the track in September off of four pounds higher in this lower grade.

His class 4 record on the turf now reads 145222, and this is one of the most straightforward assignments he has tackled for some time. He could easily get a soft lead to dictate fractions with the defection of Alpine Sierra.

He must go well with the cheek-pieces retained.

No. 2 (3) Pisanello (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.1 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 81

Pisanello was better than the bare result when doing best of those from an impossible position off the pace in the Carlisle Bell. He is better judged on his excellent second at York to an unexposed rival, and he was a blatant non-stayer over 1m2f twice prior to that this season.

His good third in the Thirsk Hunt Cup is a solid piece of form at this level, and he looks sure to improve on the back of his latest effort. The slight concern with him is his short stride pattern which might suggest that he is limited in his ability.

No. 4 (5) Solar Joe SBK 11/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 75

Solar Joe took advantage of the drop in grade at Pontefract and needed every yard off the 1m2f trip there off a very strong pace, so the drop back slightly in trip is no positive. Still, he has an unexposed profile which will prove popular, and he is open to further improvement. He may find a tactical race his undoing today.

Big race verdict

The vote goes to Jean Baptiste, who could get an easy time on the front end and will be a danger to all if allowed to gallop out. He could prove hard to pass with a good attitude and the stamina for further than this.

Final Word

I don't like to speak too soon, but it looks as though the tide has turned on the horrendous July losing run. My good pal Paul Kealy penned an excellent article in the Racing Post yesterday on the subject, which was very relatable and well worth a read.

Filling out the extensive excel spreadsheet last month felt like dagger after dagger as you try and convince yourself it's variance with every entry dropping a further point. Still, that's done and dusted, or at least I hope.

I skipped to the spreadsheet yesterday after a good 20/1 winning tip with Lalania at Yarmouth with renewed confidence.

A good reason to keep spreadsheets is to let yourself know that it's not as bad as you think. In June, I ended the month -35pts, but I had 11 horses beaten at an in-running low of 1.7 or less.

One hundred and eight bets with 19 seconds and nine thirds and 12 winners. That's a place rate of 37%, with the average odds over the month of 11.6/1. Not great, admittedly, but not as hopeless as the bad run will make you feel.

The evidence is always in detail, but the recent White Paper leaked by the Racing Post yesterday doesn't look as though it will go into anywhere near the depth an excel spreadsheet will, which is very worrying. However, even though the tipping record wouldn't accurately reflect the punting record, I am seriously concerned for the future of horse racing, but we can only try and be positive!

Until tomorrow, be lucky.



