Today's Racing News: It's Wetherby Wednesday as jumps action returns

That's right, today's focus meeting for the race of the day is Wetherby, where they host a good looking jumps season-opening card, and National Hunt fans will also have one eye on Punchestown, where Cheltenham Festival hero Galvin makes his return to action.

Elsewhere across the country, flat fans can get stuck in at Nottingham, Bath, which hosts a competitive Listed Fillies event, as well as Kempton.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

15:50 Nottingham - Zebelle 15/2 into 11/2

16:15 Bath - Sea Sylph 10/1 into 13/2

17:30 Kempton - Clam The Stars 6/1 into 9/2

20:00 Kempton - Dark Crocodile 16/1 into 17/2

The market says LAY!

Which horse is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to Lay?

15:15 Nottingham - Kolisi - 11/4 OUT 10/3

The morning market is suggesting Kolisi as a lay bet. Three other rivals in the market have seen support while Kolisi takes a drift at the top of the betting.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Useful Cheltenham County Hurdle sixth Third Time Lucki 1.910/11 returns to action in the 14:13 Mary Lofthouse Supporting Spinal Research Novices' Chase. He makes his chase debut for Dan Skelton, who has a 28% strike rate at Wetherby.

He will take on the smart Pay The Piper, who will appreciate going back left-handed and has match practice under his belt after his reappearance second at Perth 20 days ago.

SP favourites have scored in six of the last ten of the 14:48 Micky Hammond "Back On Track" Novices' Hurdle at Wetherby. Micky Hammond runs Not What It Seems 13.012/1 in the race he sponsors today, which is more of a fun fact rather than anything else.

The 2021 Cheltenham National Hunt Chase winner Galvin makes his return to action for Gordon Elliot in the competitive 16:05 Irish Daily Star - Best For Racing Coverage Chase. Elliot has targeted this race previously and has won the race six times in the last ten years.

There's Listed action over at Bath on the level today 16:15 British Stallion Studs EBF Beckford Stakes with no winner rated lower than 94 in the last five runnings, and three-year-olds have taken two of the five races. Abstinence 3.7511/4 and Brunnera 8.07/1 fit the bill.

William Buick narrowed the gap in the Jockey Championship to just four yesterday after riding a treble at Leicester, and today he has a full book of rides at Nottingham, including four for John Gosden, for which he has a 28% strike rate at this venue.

William Buick is currently 7/4 with Betfair to land the Jockey Championship.

Jim Crowley has a 75% strike rate when riding for trainer Charlie Fellowes at Kempton. Today they partner with Rouge Et Noir 8.515/2 in the 18:30 Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Nursery Handicap.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

14:30 Bath - Cherish - Has won here three times (50%)

14:30 Bath - Ruby Cottage - Has won here twice (25%)

16:25 Nottingham - Wrenthorpe - Has won here four times (80%)

17:55 Bath - Plansina - Has won here twice (29%)

18:00 Kempton - Soar Above - Has won here seven times (41%)

19:30 Kempton - Los Camachos - Has won here three times (60%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

16:55 Nottingham - Dark Shot - Has won off 76 runs off 65

17:00 Kempton - Brazen Belle - Has won off 71 runs off 57

20:00 Kempton - Chloellie - Has won off 60 runs off 50

Form Watch

This section highlights a trainer, owner or jockey who is in excellent current form and their runners or rides for the day.

Trainer William Haggas is operating at a 27% strike rate in the last 14 days. Today he has four runners at Nottingham and two at Bath and could be a trainer worth following on both cards.

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Nigel Hawk from his base to Wetherby with New Reality 2.255/4 in the 13:38 Olicana Park 'Dingham Dash' Juvenile Hurdle. The trainer has a 28% strike rate at this venue.

On the flat...

Trainer David O'Meara is the furthest traveller and makes the 269-mile journey to Kempton with Brazen Belle 4.216/5 in the 17:00 Unibet New Instant Roulette Handicap. This horse is also highlighted in the "Weighted To Go Well" section, and the trainer has booked James Doyle, for which the pair have a 20% strike rate and are profitable £33 to a £1 level stake when partnering.

Race of the day

Wetherby is the focus for today's race of the day, and it's the 16:33 Peter Beaumont Memorial Handicap Chase that is in focus.

This is a tricky track for any Novice to negotiate with the railway fences in the home straight testing a horse's jumping ability, so it's no surprise that those who have performed well continue to do so at this track.

Two unexposed Novice Chasers typically head today's market, so it looks like a good opportunity to find some value, especially with a good clip looking likely.

No. 3 Prince Escalus (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 2.56 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 128

Prince Escalus made an encouraging chase debut when third at Market Rasen two weeks ago, and the drop back in trip looks a good move on that evidence.

He made a few niggly errors at his fences once tiring, but nothing that would have caused him to lose any chance in the race.

He is entitled to come on for that experience, but two exposed horses finished well clear of him in the end, and it remains to be seen if he is quite up to this level today.

It would be no surprise if he attempted to make all of the running today.

No. 5 Across The Line (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 124

Any Dan Skelton Novice Chaser needs to be respected and Across The Line reached a good level of form over hurdles last season without looking like one of the yard leading lights.

He left the impression once tackling fences that he would have more to offer, and his unexposed profile will make plenty of appeal to most punters.

Dan Skelton dominated the Novice Chase division by sending his runners from the front last term, but this one is unlikely to get a soft lead and may be best watched on chase debut.

No. 2 Some Reign (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Rose Dobbin

Jockey: Conor O'Farrell

Age: 10

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: 136

The market has underestimated the chances of standard setter and ten-year-old Some Reign.

He has an excellent record at this track on good to soft or better with form figures of 2F31, and his fall came when looking like a commanding winner over today's rival Ballvic Boru.

He has been off the track for 178 days, but three of his four wins under rules have come when fresh.

His hold up style of racing will be suited to today's field, and he is only three pounds higher than his Carlisle win back in April, which came off a break.

He may not be improving, but he might not have to in order to take advantage of some inexperienced horses.

Timeform hoping Urban Artist can reap the rewards of a drop in grade

The Timeform team head to Bath and offer up three of their best bets of the day.

Final Word

When it comes to the National Hunt season, much of my time is spent on Novice Chasers. I have produced many pieces of Novice Chaser analysis focusing solely on jumping techniques and using mistakes made at fences to gauge whether winning distances flattered victors or were worth upgrading those in behind.

Some people, of course, dismissed it as nonsense, but it works tremendously well without it being an exact science.

For the first time yesterday, I saw a trainer who, when interviewed, suggested that it was good his horse made a mistake at the second last and called it "survival instincts".

He couldn't be more right. It's great seeing a Novice jump round foot perfect, but when it happens on debut, from a punters point of view, you learn very little about the horse unless the runner-up has made a fair few errors and finished within a reasonable distance to the winner.

Survival instincts separate the professionals from the amateurs in the Novice Chase division.

You don't want to punt a horse that's been foot perfect all season only to find out in your time of need he has been running on empty, and one speed bump is enough to halt him in his tracks.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7

