Today's Racing News: Gary Moore hoping to enhance his Fontwell strike rate with class dropper

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

In the opening 13:00 at Fontwell, jockey David Maxwell has a 37% strike rate at this venue, and he rides For Langy 3.55/2.

Jockey Sean Bowen has just one ride today at Fontwell on Gin Coco 3.55/2 in the 15:15. He partners with trainer Harry Fry and the pair have a 19% strike rate this season.

Trainer Venetia Williams and jockey Charlie Deutsch have one runner out today, Eleanor Bob 2.35/4, in the 15:50 at Fontwell. This season, Williams has a four for six 67% strike rate at Fontwell.

In the 15:25 at Catterick, Da Vinci Hand 2.01/1 is turned out quickly under a penalty and will look for back to back wins at the course.

Trainer Donald McCain has a healthy 24% strike rate in bumpers at Catterick. Today he saddles Upagainstit 2.77/4 in the 17:40.

At Lingfield in the 13:50, jockey Oliver Stammers has a strike rate of 50% when riding for Sylvester Kirk. Today they partner with Cicely 4.03/1.

At Kempton in the 18:00, Daniel Tudhope has an 18% strike rate at this venue and today rides for owner Clipper Logistics and has a 70% strike rate at this venue for the owners. He rides True Icon 3.55/2.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

15:35 Lingfield - Unforgiving Minute - Has won here seven times (44%)

17:30 Kempton - Mels Flyer - Has won here twice (100%)

19:00 Kempton - All Yours - Has won here four times (50%)

Sky's the limit for Frost as Cheltenham chances discussed

Betfair Ambassador Bryony Frost provides an update on her rides at the Cheltenham Festival and looks ahead to a promising pair at Leicester on Friday...

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

16:25 Fontwell - Chantecler - Has won off 113 runs off 100

20:00 Kempton - Power On - Has won off 67 runs off 52

20:30 Kempton - The Game Of Life - Has won off 59 runs off 46

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Karl Burke who makes the 272-mile journey to Lingfield with his sole runner of the day Kaboo 2.47/5 in the 16:10. Burke is three for nine 33% at Lingfield this year.

Race of the day

We head to Fontwell for their 14:40 Class 3 Handicap Hurdle, which sees a field of seven head to post. This looks like a very good opportunity for Gary Moore to enhance his 18% strike rate at Fontwell.

No. 2 Royaume Uni (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.28 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Joshua Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 122

He is represented by Royaume Uni, who finished an excellent eighth in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury last time and today drops into much calmer waters. He has been set some stiff tests this season, but a return to a sharp track should see him to best effect, and he meets many rivals who are out of form or simply not well-handicapped today. He must be a big player.

No. 7 Island Run SBK 9/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Tom O'Brien

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 107

Island Run got off the mark at Wincanton last time in what was a poor race on paper, and although he is at the right end of the handicap, he will surely need the favourite to underperform to score here.

No. 6 Manvers House SBK 8/1 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Robert Walford

Jockey: James Best

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 111

Manvers House likes it here at Fontwell, and connections are doing their best to get him back into some sort of form with the first time cheek-piece and tongue-tie combination enlisted today. If he is going to get his head in front, it will likely be at this venue, but he may simply not be good enough at this level.

Big race verdict

It would be highly disappointing should Royaume Uni not get the job done on this drop in grade with the drying ground and the longer trip both in his favour. He has optimal conditions to score for the Moore team.

Timeform head to Kempton for a True Icon

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP and Next Best selection at Kempton on Wednesday.

Calvin out to claim Sandown Saturday cash

Tony Calvin surveys this weekend's pre-Cheltenham horse racing, including Sandown's Imperial Cup, and tries to find the best antepost betting angles...

Final Word

There have been lots of talks recently by trainers such as Dan Skelton about horses arriving at the Cheltenham Festival fresh having a better strike rate than their counterparts who have run more frequently. That might be the case with some horses. Still, others thrive on their racing and treating each horse as an individual is probably the best way for a punter to go about this., there is a case to be made with specific meetings and ground on which they run.

However, The Irish continue to moan about the ground at Leopardstown's Dublin Racing Festival being too quick, yet that meeting tends to be a gold mine for Cheltenham Festival winners, and that could be down to the faster surface.

In turn, the Ascot meeting in February, which is usually run on dire heavy ground, has a shocking record for horses running at the Festival.

I can see the fresh angle working for some British horses who may leave their March race behind when the ground is on the deep side in January and February.

Perhaps something to think about next week.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7