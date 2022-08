Money Talk

Mark your card

Jockey Jim Crowley heads to Nottingham for two rides today, and he is profitable to back £171 to a £1 level stake at this venue. He teams up with trainer William Jarvis (3-10 here) on Mrs Gallagher 9.08/1 at 13:10.

At 13:45 at Nottingham, Grandfather Tom 3.7511/4 drops into a Class 6 contest for just the third time in his career - he has scored on both occasions when in this grade.

Jockey Ryan Moore is at Nottingham today for two rides. He teams up with Roger Varian for just the second time this season. He has a 23% strike rate for the trainer and is on First Officer 3.7511/4 at 15:25. His other ride is Terra Mitica 2.35/4 at 15:55.

The quickfire Nottingham Moore double pays 8.415/2

At Newmarket at 17:45, Equiano Springs 5.59/2 is ridden by James Doyle, who has his first ride for trainer Tom Tate. Four of his wins have come at this trip, three on undulating tracks (27%) and four on galloping tracks. Today he gets the combinations of all three.

At 19:58 at Newmarket, Bashosh 3.7511/4 will need to score to gain a six pounds penalty to get into the Clipper Logistics Handicap at York next week. He is well-handicapped. In the same race, Power Of Darkness 9.08/1 is re-fitted with the cheek-pieces for the first time this season and won this race last year.

At 18:07 at Thirsk, Alligator Alley 2.111/10 could be about to put it all together after catching the eye at Doncaster when denied a clear run. He drops in grade into a Class 4 for the first time.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

16:18 Wolverhampton - Mutabaahy - Has won here seven times (25%)

17:37 Thirsk - Diamond Haze - Has won here twice (33%)

18:48 Newmarket - First Dance - Has won here twice (25%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

13:45 Nottingham - Grandfather Tom - Has won off 76 runs off 64

18:48 Newmarket - Catch My Breath - Has won off 68 runs off 58

17:37 Thirsk - Musicality - Has won off 87 runs off 70

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Karl Burke with his sole runner at Newbury Tele Red 3.02/1 at 16:40. Burke has made the 239-mile journey and has only had one winner from 45 four-year-old plus runners at Newbury.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is Newbury's 15:10 St Hugh's Stakes. This looks like a cracking contest and form surely worth following. A strong field of 12 head to post headed by Queen Mary runner-up Maylandsea 3.55/2.

No. 5 (8) Maylandsea SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

She needs to bounce back after disappointing over six furlongs at Newmarket last time. That could have been the combination of running too free and not handling the unique undulations of the track. Still, she sets a good standard on her second to Dramatised and today she drops back to the minimum trip.

There's lots to like, although she does now need to back her Royal effort up, and that form has taken a few knocks. She is interesting but not one to be steaming in at with her current odds on the short side.

No. 3 (12) Funny Story SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Funny Story 5.04/1 looked potentially very useful when scoring at Newmarket on debut, and the way which she travelled through that race suggests the drop back in trip should be no issue. She won under no more than hand and heels riding and looked green under pressure but easily scooted away from her field.

She will be better suited to this flat track, and although that form has taken a few knocks, the runner-up was narrowly touched off by two lengths by the useful Meditate in the Albany at the Royal meeting before running third in the Group 3 Sweet Solera.

Her time figure was only four lengths slower than Persian Force on the same card. She could be right out of the top draw.

No. 12 (3) Woolhampton (Ire) SBK 22/1 EXC 22 Trainer: Rod Millman

Jockey: Trevor Whelan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Woolhampton 15.014/1 caught the eye, finishing strongly in the Super Sprint here last time and is no back number despite the double-figure odds. A strong pace will suit, but she does have a bit to find at the weights.

Big race verdict

This is a belter, but ready preference is for the wildly unexposed Funny Story, who could be a potential superstar. She is a strong traveller with a smart turn of foot and we haven't even so much as glanced under the bonnet of this one.

Carter's Saturday selections

After landing two winners from three selections last Saturday, I'm back to cover the racing on ITV. I have two selections to add to my 10/1 ante-post bet earlier in the week.

Final Word - Cheer up son

There's a huge negative bubble surrounding racing at the moment, with field sizes, prize money, interference rules, and whip debates just a few of the issues that need to be sorted.

It's Friday, so it's best to focus on the positive. Next week we have the excellent York Ebor Festival kicking off on Wednesday. Top-class racing action at a spectacular racecourse in the beautiful sunshine sometimes there's not much more you can ask for than that . So for a week, let's put on a cheerful face and look forward to and appreciate what we have.

I will be back on Daily News duty from Wednesday as Alan Dudman now takes over on Monday and Tuesday on a permanent basis. I also have a York tipping column for Betfair each day of the Ebor Festival, and I can't wait for it.

Until Wednesday, be lucky!



