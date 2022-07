Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

In the 13:30 at Bath, Sir Mark Prescott saddles handicap debutant Gordons Aura 2.77/4 and the trainer has a 24% strike rate with handicap debutants. Prescott also boasts a 37% strike rate with his three-year-old runners at Bath in the last five years and 34% overall!

In the 14:30 at Bath, trainer Harry Dunlop saddles odds-on favourite Polly Pott 1.84/5 but is zero for 22 with two-year-old runners at Bath. Instead, it may pay to look at Saucisson 2.89/5 for Eve Johnson Houghton, who has a 19% strike rate and sends just one runner to this venue today.

Trainer Roger Varian and jockey Andrea Atzeni have a 21% strike rate when partnering up on the all-weather. Today they team up with Mobadra 2.77/4 in the 18:50 at Chelmsford.

Dettori is deadly when travelling to Chelmsford

Jockey Frankie Dettori makes a rare trip to Chelsmford this evening at 19:50 for the ride on Storm Castle 2.47/5. Dettori has won on his last four visits to this venue and has a 36% strike rate from his last 50 rides. He has ridden ten winners from his last 15 rides spanning back to 2019.

At Chelmsford in the 20:20, Sire Mukhadram has a 33% strike rate with his runners first time after a gelding operation. Today his offspring Napper Tandy 4.03/1 runs the first time after a gelding operation.

In the 16:40 at Beverley, trainer David O'Meara and jockey Daniel Tudhope have a 24% strike rate from their last 50 runners and today partner with Autumn Festival 3.7511/4.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

13:40 Beverley - Zihaam - Has won here six times (21%)

15:00 Bath - Ruby Cottage - Has won here three times (27%)

17:50 Chelmsford - Irish Times - Has won here five times (18%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

13:40 Beverley - Zihaam - Has won off 73 runs off 60

17:50 Chelmsford - Street Poet - Has won off 65 runs off 55

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Rod Milman who has made the 285-mile journey to Beverley for one runner - Princess Naomi 3.55/2 in the 16:10.

Milman has a 19% strike rate at this venue and saddles his first runner at Beverley this season.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is the 18:20 at Chelmsford, where a competitive field of eight runners head to post, and Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore is in action.

No. 3 (5) Inigo Jones SBK 16/5 EXC 5 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 91

Moore heads to Chelmsford today for two rides, the first on Inigo Jones in this competitive heat and the four-year-old returns to the scene of his Maiden success. Still, he hasn't gone on from that victory, including when returned here over ten furlongs on seasonal return when well held, and he now has questions to answer. He faded tamely at Sandown when dropped back to this 1m distance for the first time in five runs, and it's hard to recommend him on his recent outings.

He needs a career-best, but it's interesting connections persist.

No. 8 (2) Arctician (Ire) SBK 18/1 EXC 15.5 Trainer: Jim Boyle

Jockey: John Egan

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 81

Arctician is lofty odds if he can bounce back to anywhere near his two-year-old form, and he will have a solid pace to aim at if adopting his usual hold-up tactics for his new yard. He hasn't been disgraced on the all-weather this term, and he won't be long in winning. Although this is a stiff task, he is eligible for fewer contests than this.

No. 2 (7) Karibana (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: George Rooke

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 93

Karibana arrives on the back of an excellent course and distance victory when scalping a well-handicapped rival, and he has course form figures here at Chelmsford that read 123312. On the balance of his all-weather form, he can rate significantly higher, and he is unexposed at this 1m distance for which many of his seven-furlong performances suggested he would improve. He makes plenty of appeal in this race with the blinkers retained.

Big race verdict

A strong vote of confidence goes to Karibana, who is on a steep upward curve and loves this Chelmsford track. He is in-form and unexposed at this trip, for which improvement almost certainly lies. Arctician is one of the more interesting runners at an each-way price.

Timeform offer up three of their best at Beverley

The Timeform team offer their NAP, NB and each way shout.

Final Word

With unprecedented temperatures set for Britain this week, racing must surely be in doubt with the heat set to reach upwards of 35 degrees. Southwell abandoned its final two races, with temperatures reaching 36C in July 2019. A high of 32C was recorded on Monday, but it did not cause any issues to the five meetings across Britain. But let's hope that the BHA stewards use common sense this week.

Clerks of the courses around the country are preparing with extra water on the course and have been working closely with the Vets to ensure racing goes without a hitch.

Of course, these temperatures are the norm in other parts of the world and our horses can acclimatise but I can't, so I will be sitting in a paddling pool with a laptop this afternoon - as if that was an image you needed at 10 am on a Tuesday morning!

Until tomorrow, be lucky.



Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7