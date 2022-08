Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

Ripon's feature race is the 15:25, where fan favourite Dakota Gold 3.02/1 will look to score for the second time at this venue. Hyperfocus 3.55/2 is back on soft ground for the first time this season and has been in excellent form, while Aleezdancer 5.04/1 takes a drop back in distance and will likely be seen to best effect in a trappy heat for punters to solve.

In the 15:55 at Ripon, He's a Gentleman 3.7511/4 remains a Maiden after finishing second five times from eight starts. He is favourite, but Edward Bethell has teamed up with Kevin Stott (17%) for his runner Gainsbourg 5.04/1, who finally steps up in distance.

In the 16:25 at Ripon, the drop back to five furlongs could see Roach Power 1.910/11 shed his Maiden tag. He finds himself in a winnable race, and David Allan, who has form figures of two and two, jumps back on board.

At Carlisle today, all races are for female professional and amateur jockeys.

Trainer Karl Burke has a 21% strike rate with two-year-olds at Ayr. Today he sends Espionne 2.47/5 163 miles for the 13:18. This is his only runner of the day.

Trainer William Haggas has a 31% strike rate at Windsor with his three-year-olds. Today he sends Spanish 2.26/5, his only runner of the day in the 19:30.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

14:48 Ayr - Glasses Up - Has won here six times (24%)

18:25 Windsor - Lequinto - Has won here twice (100%)

20:00 Windsor - Carp Kid - Has won here twice (15%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

13:48 Ayr - Granite City Doc - Has won off 71 runs off 58

17:30 Carlisle - Mr Coco Bean - Has won off 69 runs off 50

18:05 Carlisle - Zihaam - Has won off 73 runs off 60

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer James Ferguson who has made the 360-mile journey to Ayr for his sole runner of the day City Of Life 4.57/2 at 13:48. Ferguson is having his first runner at this venue.

Simon and Ed Crisford also make the 360-mile journey to Ayr today with their sole runner Chance 3.55/2 in the 14:48.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is Ayr's 14:48, where a small but competitive field of five head to post. This is a tricky contest, and there is rain due at the Scottish venue, which could see the already Good ground turn into testing conditions.

No. 1 (2) Chance SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Harry Burns

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 97

Chance, on first glance, looks weighted to his best, but other than one blip, he has brought out further improvement in the cheek-pieces, and this represents a drop in grade.

He is fairly lightly raced, and his five pounds claimer does make him more appealing today. He is also the one that will handle any rain that should fall, and he may even be better for it.

No. 3 (5) Faylaq SBK 11/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Ewan Whillans

Jockey: Tom Eaves

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 87

Faylaq was behind Glasses Up here in June, but he had to suffer a slow pace from the rear of the field and, after making rapid headway, saw his effort peter out in the closing stages. The drop back in distance looks favourable to his chances, and the cheek-pieces go back on today. He is not the force of old, but he is well-handicapped and has been better than the bare results on a couple of occasions this term.

No. 2 (4) What's The Story SBK 2/1 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 90

What's The Story has been running well in defeat, and some of that form this season would be good enough to score here. Any rain would be a concern over this trip - he hasn't been the most potent finisher over 10f.

He is handicapped to go well and can give the favourite something to think about.

Big race verdict

This is a good race despite the numbers, but Chance is entitled to improve for his first run since January when catching the eye at Sandown, but he is hardly one to be putting maximum faith in, especially over this distance. This is asking for an upset and outsider of the field, Faylaq, for who the drop back in trip and return of the cheek-pieces should see him to good effect to capitalise on this rapidly reduced handicap mark.

Final Word

Wow, that was some five days of racing at Goodwood this week! I got out alive after a big punt on Ajero, who owed me some cash from Royal Ascot.

It's always a good feeling when those come off, and it came after the disappointment of Chil Chil in the Stewards Cup, so the meeting ended on a high note.

The draw played a huge part in all the six furlongs races over the course of the week, with high drawn numbers very much favoured, so on review of the meeting, it may be worth upgrading those from low drawn stalls (over six furlongs). The bias wasn't strong in the five furlongs races, which is slightly strange, but it's worth going back and having a look at.

I will be covering Tony Calvin through August with short-term ante-post pieces as well as all the ITV racing through the month, including the Racing League, which kicks off this Thursday!

It's going to be busy!

Until tomorrow, be lucky.



