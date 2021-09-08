Today's Racing News: Day one at Donny as St Leger meeting looks to start with a bang

It's Wednesday where the main focus of today's column will be the Doncaster St Leger Festival, but for those looking to claim some cash away from prying eyes, there is action up and down the country.

Jumps racing comes from Uttoxeter, while flat action comes from Carlisle, Cork and Wolverhampton on the all-weather.

13:45 Doncaster - Wonderful World 14/1 into 10/1

16:00 Doncaster - Khaadem 9/4 into 7/4

16:20 Carlisle - My Thought 9/2 into 15/4

16:00 Doncaster - Arecibo 11/8 OUT 2/1

The market suggests Arecibo may be worth a lay with both Khaadem and Live In The Moment backed against the favourite this morning.

In the opening 13:45 Take The Reins Nursery Handicap at Doncaster, horses rated 90 or above are two for six in the last ten runnings. Modern Games 2.757/4 is the only horse rated this highly.

In the same contest, handicap debutants have won six of the last ten renewals, with four of them contesting Listed or Group company on their previous start - none fit this bill, but there are five handicap debutants:

Modern Games 2.757/4, Sed Maarib 5.04/1, Bullet Force 10.09/1, Atrium 12.011/1, and Force Eleven 51.050/1.

Legends arise

Doncaster's 14:50 Mondialiste Leger Legends Classified Stakes will see legends of the saddle wills strap on the silks for one last hurrah as they compete for bragging rights. Class-acts and former National Hunt jockey's Barry Geraghty and Noel Fehily, along with Richard Johnson, will all take part.

The 15:25 Japan Racing Association Sceptre Fillies' Stakes is a highly competitive race, but every winner of this contest in the last ten years has come down the stand side rail. Track position may favour those drawn high despite the stats not supporting this.

No favourite has won the above race in the last ten years, with those at double-figure odds scoring in six of the last ten.

At 16:00 in the Cazoo Scarbrough Stakes, Tarboosh 5.59/2 will look to enhance his two for three record at Doncaster and land back to back wins in the contest.

Jockey Oisin Murphy will visit Carlisle today for just the third time and heads there for four rides.

15:50 Carlisle - Redarna - Has won here three times (23%)

15:50 Carlise - Arranmore - Has won here twice (100%)

16:00 Doncaster - Tarboosh - Has won here twice (67%)

17:00 Doncaster - Wentworth Falls - Has won here twice (22%)

17:00 Doncaster - Teruntum Star - Has won off 90 runs off 69

Teruntum Star is the only horse 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark today. Below are horses at Doncaster 5lbs or more below their last winning mark.

17:00 Doncaster - Wentworth Falls - Has won off 89 runs off 81

17:00 Doncaster - Rayong - Has won off 93 runs off 84

Trainer Ed Walker is operating at a 37% strike rate in the last 14 days (ten from his last 27). Today he has one runner at Doncaster: 15:25 Sunset Bay 19.018/1.

The most competitive race of the day looks to be Doncaster's 15:25 Japan Racing Association Sceptre Fillies' Stakes Group 3. Highly competitive, but those at the top of the market are all drawn low, and according to the past ten years, that may not be the place to be.

No. 2 (2) Highfield Princess (Fr) SBK 15/4 EXC 5.6 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Highfield Princess comes here off the back of an excellent runner-up effort in the City Of York Stakes behind seven-furlong specialist Space Blues. That is by far some of the strongest form on offer here, and she battled well at the finish to hold off some regular group performers.

Along with Just Beautiful, they both hold the strongest form and are rightly so at the top of the market. It remains to be seen how much Highfield Princess still has to offer, given she has improved 26lbs this season.

It's difficult to find too many negatives other than the draw, and this is probably easier than two of her three starts on good ground this season.

She is a major player.

No. 8 (9) Statement (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Martyn Meade

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

It's a wide-open contest outside of the top two in the market, and Statement may have been underestimated given her head defeat at Newbury over seven furlongs to Alcohol-Free earlier in the season. The drop back to seven is a positive on the balance of her form (although not on pedigree), and she hasn't had things go her way since then.

She looks a filly with more to offer, but excuses are now starting to wear thin.

An improved display, although not out of the question, needs to be seen to land this.

No. 9 (10) Sunset Bay SBK 22/1 EXC 30 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

Those looking for one at big odds may turn to Sunset Bay for Ed Walker, who is in fine form at present.

This is a big step up in grade, and she has plenty to find on the figures to get competitive, but she is an improving filly who is drawn well and did bump into a subsequent winner at Newbury last time when held up off a slow gallop.

The step-up in grade could see her to better effect with a strong pace likely to suit her powerful finishing effort, and she has improved with each run this term.

She has a piece of two-year-old form behind Saffron Beach at Newmarket when too keen and very green, suggesting she could be in the thick of things.

The Timeform team head to Cork today, and offer up their three best bets to land followers some cash.

Bullet Force to outgun his rivals

The opening 13:45 looks as though it may be a race worth following down the line with plenty of unexposed and potentially well-handicapped horses.

No. 7 (9) Bullet Force (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 9.2 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 82

Modern Games is very interesting off of this opening handicap mark of 90, and he could prove well ahead of that, but his form has a slight unknown factor, with debutant Crest (who beat him last time out) likely to show his worth later in the week in the Flying Scotsman.

Many will turn to his form with Saga at Newmarket, but that one didn't look entirely at home on the track, and the exposed horses in behind were too close for comfort. He will go off bigger than his current 7/4.

It may pay to side with Bullet Force, who had plenty up his sleeve when beating inferior rivals at Musselburgh last time, and the form did get a boost from the runner-up.

He has been in search of a good gallop and has failed to get that in his three runs to date, and this straight track will see him to good effect. He bumped into a useful rival on his penultimate start at Sandown, and it's worth upgrading that effort given the crawl they went early.

This opening mark of 82 will surely be left behind sooner or later.

Doncaster looks a belter today with excellent racing throughout, and the decs over the next couple of days suggest it could be a good week.

Every man and their dog seem to fancy Double Or Bubble in the 15:25 today. As mentioned in this column previously, that's not usually a good sign in such a competitive race.

Keep an eye on the straight track bias this week. I am pretty sure those drawn high are favoured, although I have little statistics to back this up.

Hopefully, we can see the week out with a few winners.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7