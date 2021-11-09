Today's Racing News: David's Dolphin to Square away rivals in Lingfield feature

There are five meetings today for punters to get stuck into. Jumps racing comes from Lingfield, Hereford and Huntingdon in Britain, while Fairyhouse in Ireland has an informative Beginners Chase at 12:45, and Newcastle is your port of call for flat racing.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

13:52 Hereford - Wrong Way Harry 8/1 into 6/1

15:25 Herford - Oneonechop 20/1 into 12/1

17:30 Newcastle - Reigning Profit 9/1 into 15/2

The market says LAY!

Which horse is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to Lay?

14:22 Hereford - Nevilles Cross 5/6 OUT 11/10

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

At Fairyhouse in the 12:45 Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Committee Beginners Chase, former Albert Bartlett 2020 third Fury Road 3.7511/4 will make his chase debut along with Fakiera 6.05/1, who represents trainer Gordon Elliot who bids for a three-timer in the race.

Gabynako 2.915/8 heads the market after his chase second at Galway last month, but this race has gone to one making their debut off the back of a break in the last four runnings.

It may pay to look at Fury Road 3.7511/4, Fakiera 6.05/1 and Minella Escape 6.05/1 who all fit the bill.

At Huntingdon, Nicky Henderson has a 34% strike rate over hurdles and today saddles just one runner; Theatre Glory 1.910/11, in the 12:30 racingtv.com/freemonth Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

Trainer Archie Watson will look to maintain his 100% record in bumpers at Huntingdon at 15:30 with Alazwar 1.51/2.

Trainer Alan King heads to Hereford for just one runner today with Outonpartrol 2.5 6/4 in the 14:52, the outsider of three, but he has a 42% strike rate over fences at this venue with five winners from 12 runners.

At Lingfield, Paul Nicholls has a 60% strike rate over hurdles and saddles Blackjack Kentucky 3.02/1 in the 13:37 Sharon Knapp Memorial Cup Handicap Hurdle, Milan Bridge 5.59/2 in the 14:37 Chris Young Memorial "National Hunt" EBF Novices' Hurdle and Siroco Jo 1.84/5 in the 15:07 Flat Jockeys Can Jump Handicap Hurdle.

All three horses running in the 14:22 Royal Equestrian Bedding Handicap Chase at Hereford have a 100% record at the course.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

15:45 Newcastle - Manjaam - Has won here twice (50%)

18:30 Newcastle - Royal Prospect - Has won here twice (29%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

14:00 Huntingdon - Soupy Soups - Has won off 132 runs off 122

14:00 Huntingdon - Militarian - Has won off 138 runs off 122

15:25 Hereford - The Garrison - Has won off 105 runs off 86

15:37 Lingfield - Allardyce - Has won off 116 runs off 104

18:30 Newcastle - The Game Of Life - Has won off 59 runs off 47

19:30 Newcastle - Jackstar - Has won off 79 runs off 63

Form Watch

This section highlights a trainer, owner or jockey who is in excellent current form and their runners or rides for the day.

Jockey Jamie Moore has been riding at a 42% strike rate in the last 14 days. He has had 11 winners from his last 26 runners and today heads to Lingfield.

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Archie Watson with his runner Strike Me A Pose 10.09/1 in the 19:30 at Newcastle. He has made the 284-mile journey for just one runner.

Race of the day

Today's feature race of the day is the 13:37 Sharon Knapp Memorial Cup Handicap Hurdle at Lingfield, and it looks like a highly competitive contest on paper despite the small field of seven runners.

No. 2 Blackjack Kentucky (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 135

Blackjack Kentucky heads the betting at the time of writing after a fair reappearance second at Newton Abbot last month, for which he is entitled to improve upon now race fit.

It's difficult to suggest that he is well handicapped off of this mark of 135, and the drying ground is no help to him with all of his victories coming on soft or heavy ground.

He should have enough in the locker to play a part in this but his price looks awfully short for one who needs a good step forward to defy his handicap mark.

No. 4 Welsh Saint (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Sam Thomas

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 132

Welsh Saint is interesting on this first start for his new yard, and if bouncing back to the sort of form that saw him go off favourite for the Pertemps Handicap Final at Cheltenham in 2020, he will be a danger to all.

His performances have been underwhelming since then, though, and he is a little untrustworthy, to say the least.

However, he does have a fair record fresh, so it's mixed signals about what to expect.

No. 3 Dolphin Square (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 9 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Mr David Maxwell

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 134

Dolphin Square returns from Hunter Chasing on the back of a 175-day lay-off, but he is only two pounds above his last winning hurdle mark at Ludlow in 2020.

He has been a remarkably consistent horse over hurdles and has only finished outside the first three on three occasions. One of those was in a Grade 3 contest, the other he slipped on the bend, and the final one was a very close up fourth at Newbury.

He has a very positive profile when running fresh, with form figures of 12221, and today is effectively a drop in grade into class three for the first time since scoring in good style at Ludlow off two pounds lower.

He has very valid claims today and is an advisory selection.

Final Word

It was a bit disappointing that Annsam failed to finish off his race yesterday when coming with what looked like a threatening challenge. He is one I would keep on side with that run now under his belt, and a softer surface wouldn't do him any harm either.

Sometimes we find ourselves playing the "just in case" money only to realise that perhaps next time will be the time to catch him, especially with returning horses at this time of the year.

It can be a right pain, but you only lose if you don't gather information from the bet, and it should be looked at as more of a loan to the bookies rather than an expenditure.

Boothill was another prime example last month, he is sure to go straight over fences now, and with that run under his belt, he could be a real force over fences.

We are always learning, and compensation is only a stones throw away.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7