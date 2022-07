Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

In the 13:00 at Brighton, trainer George Scott saddles his sole runner of the day with T Maxie 7.06/1, a course winner on her previous start, and the trainer has a 33% strike rate (2-6) with three-year-old runners at this venue.

Trainer George Boughey heads to Brighton today with just the one runner Rock Girl 2.35/4 at 14:10. Boughey has an excellent 36% strike rate at this venue and a 45% strike rate with two-year-olds.

In the 15:20 at Brighton, jockey Jim Crowley makes the trip to Brighton for just one ride on Oriental Art 3.55/2. He has only been here eight times in the last five years, scoring twice. This is his first visit this season and has a 22% strike rate for trainer David Simcock and is profitable to back £45 for a £1 level stake.

Jockey William Buick heads to Yarmouth for two rides on two odds-on shots today. He rides Princeville 1.84/5 18:15 and Spangled Mac 1.910/11 19:50. The double pays 2.68/5.

If you are looking to take on the odds-on shot Princesville in the 18:15 at Yarmouth, look no further than Al Dasim 3.7511/4. Trainer Kevin Phillippart De Foy has a 21% strike rate with horses from other yards running for him the first time out.

Trainer Roger Varian has a 20% strike rate with handicap debutants. Today he saddles Love Trophy Power 2.47/5 at 20:50 at Yarmouth.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

13:00 Brighton - Wiley Post - Has won here three times (38%)

14:55 Catterick - Langholm - Has won here twice (33%)

17:45 Yarmouth - Lalania - Has won here twice (29%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

13:00 Brighton - Shamshon - Has won off 71 runs off 57

14:55 Catterick - Redrosezorro - Has won off 80 runs off 65

20:30 Lingfield - Bowling Russian - Has won off 80 runs off 67

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainers Charlie and Mark Johnston, who has made the 296-mile journey to Brighton with their sole runner, World Without Love 5.04/1, in the 15:20.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is Catterick's 16:05, which features five runners over the sprint trip of six furlongs.

No. 1 (2) Natural Path (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 85

Natural Path makes the 202-mile trip for Michael Bell, takes a marked drop in grade, and returns to six furlongs in Britain for the first time since scoring at Yarmouth in a Class 3 in September. He has failed to see out the seven-furlong trip in three starts this term (two on the AW), but his seasonal return in a hot Newmarket handicap behind a subsequent winner reads extremely well in the context of this race.

This six-furlong trip looks right up his street, and he hinted that he could play a hand in some of the big handicaps this season before connections sent him up in trip. Much better is expected, although this track may prove sharp enough for him.

No. 2 (3) Abate SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Adrian Nicholls

Jockey: Barry McHugh

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 83

Abate won well at Newmarket on his latest outing but has had his limitations exposed previously, and after 36 starts on turf, it's hard to see where the improvement will come from. He may need Natural Path to falter, but he does have some strong form in defeat. This track should suit him, and his form figures in Class 4 company read 121 on his last three starts.

No. 3 (1) Embour (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 13 Trainer: Ruth Carr

Jockey: James Sullivan

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 83

Embour is the best-handicapped horse in the field, but a revival is needed after a couple of no-shows this term, but that could come at the hands of a recent wind operation. He finished a narrow second on his last visit to this venue, so it's no surprise to see the 33/1 overnight price disappear. He is interesting but can only be watched at his current odds of 11.010/1.

Big race verdict

A tricky contest, but Natural Path has an air of quality about him, and the return to six furlongs is just what the doctor ordered, and he may now be able to kick on dropped in grade. He is the class act in the field and should take some stopping.

TC looks ahead to the weekend's action

Tony Calvin discusses the weekend's racing from Newbury, Market Rasen and the Irish Oaks, but feels the weather will have the biggest part to play in come Saturday...

New whip rules announced

Jockeys in Britain will have to make significant changes to how they use the whip within a matter of months following the news that a review group has decided to ask for a ban on whip use in the forehand position.

Jockeys will now only be allowed to use the whip or the pro cush in the back hand position after the Whip Consultation Steering Group published the result of their two-year deliberation on the use of the whip.

Horses will be disqualified if their jockey has used the whip four or more times more than the limit for that type of race, with discretion allowed to the stewards to discount instances of whip use down the shoulder with both hands on the reins, or if needed for safety.

The aim is to stop the "all or nothing" type of ride with jockeys receiving more severe punishment should they break the whip rules to win a race.

The main recommendations from the Whip Consultation Steering Group Use of the whip for encouragement to be limited to the backhand position only.

Permitted level for use to remain at seven on the Flat, eight over jumps, in the backhand only.

Development of a review panel which is responsible for the evaluation of all rides and any necessary sanction or action (including directing jockeys to further training)

Increased penalties for offences, including doubled suspensions in major races when the whip is used above the permitted level

Disqualification is introduced for offences in which the whip has been used four times or more above the permitted level in all races.

The future doesn't look bright!

The new rules are welcomed, and I have been a strong advocate for harsher punishments for jockeys for rule-breaking, which will allow for more of a level playing field.

Still, it's the future that should now be the concern of racing fans and those involved with the sport in each department.

A member of the 15-strong consultation group is Roly Owers, a veterinary surgeon, who said the new rules "do not go far enough."

He also said: "We are clear that we want to see a move away from the use of the whip for encouragement on both welfare and ethical grounds."

"We simply do not believe its use is justified, especially in light of what we know about what makes a good horse-human partnership."

The RSPCA also had their take on the matter, saying, "We urge the BHA to rethink these proposals; and better protect jockeys and horses by ending the use of the whip for encouragement once and for all."

Education is the key

According to the data from an external survey - 55% of the British public want a total ban on the whip. That dropped 12% to 43% when they were educated on the use and reasoning for the whip.

I am afraid to say that this could the beginning of the end for the whip.

While harsher punishments have been called for jockeys breaking the rules, focusing on the whip rather than the retributions themselves may leave the sport open to more changes in the future.

There will be simple questions now from the groups that oppose horse racing. Why is four too many but three is not? When referring to the use of the whip. If you think using the forehand to hit a horse is bad for horse welfare, then why are we hitting it at all?

Final Word

Anyway, I mentioned on Monday that trainer's for some reason stick up inexperienced claimers on horses that are returning to form. A good example of this is Haveoneyerself in the 13:00 at Brighton today. He ran his best race of the season last time at Yarmouth and drops back into a Class 5 race today, yet his trainer opts for a jockey zero for 25 to claim seven pounds.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.



