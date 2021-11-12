Today's Racing News: Cheltenham's November meeting not to be missed!

There are five meetings across the country today, but the complete focus of many punters will be on the first day of Cheltenham's November meeting, which kicks off from 13:10.

The shrewdies looking for what most have missed will be at Worcester, Kempton, Newcastle and Dundalk.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

15:30 Cheltenham - Off Your Rocco 3/1 into 11/4

16:00 Cheltenham - Howdyalikemenow 9/1 into 15/2

17:00 Kempton - Crunchie 8/1 into 6/1

19:00 Kempton - Nate The Great 11/2 into 4/1

Daryl says LAY!

14:55 Cheltenham - Balko Des Flos 9/2 OUT 5/1

I think you have to be against any top weight in this contest. Tiger Roll and Easysland couldn't manage the burden of carrying lofty weights, and these horses are usually overbet in this handicap scenario. No horse since this race switched to a handicap back in 2016 has carried top weight to victory.

Mark your card - Cheltenham

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

In the opening contest at Cheltenham, the 13:10 Markel Insurance Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle, trainer David Pipe is looking for a fourth win in the race with Neon Moon 9.08/1.

In the same race, Paul Nicholls' Skatman 4.03/1 is due to go up three pounds and inclusive of the claimer Lorcan Williams, he is effectively six pounds well-in.

Magic Saint 4.03/1 is looking for back to back wins in the 13:45 Mucking Brilliant Paddy Power Handicap Chase, and trainer Paul Nicholls has been clever in running this horse over 2 1/2m and now drops him back to his optimum 2m trip off the same handicap mark as last season.

My Drogo 1.42/5 will make his return to action and his chase debut but will only face one rival in Gin On Lime 3.55/2. Rachel Blackmore makes the journey over the Irish Sea for the ride on the latter at 14:20.

In the 14:55 Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase, no horse carrying more than 11st2lbs has won this race since becoming a handicap in 2016, including Tiger Roll and Easysland - both Cheltenham Festival winners the same season.

The 15:30 Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2) looks like a hot contest and features in our race of the day section, but the race has been won seven times from the last ten runnings by five-year-olds.

In the finale, the 16:00 Valda Energy Novices' Handicap Hurdle, the last four winners have been five-year-olds and the last two winners at 33/1. Don't be put off by a price in this contest. Using the above, Kalyptra 34.033/1 fits the bill?

Cheltenham Stat attack

Trainer Christian Williams has a 38% strike rate at Cheltenham with three winners from eight runners. Today he runs two: 13:10 Asserted 29.028/1 and 14:55 Potters Corner 8.07/1.

Jockey Harry Skelton has ridden just nine winners from 99 rides over fences at Cheltenham.

Trainer Sam Thomas has had one run over fences at Cheltenham and has had one winner. Today he saddles Stolen Silver 4.03/1 13:45.

Having £1 on Rachel Blackmore rides for Henry De Bromhead would have yielded a £38.35 profit. Balko Des Flos has an enormous weight to carry, so it could be Gin On Lime 3.55/2 that sees her grab a winner today.

Horses for courses - Cheltenham special

This section highlights horses that have won here at Cheltenham and that are running today.

13:45 Cheltenham - Magic Saint - Has won here once (17%)

13:45 Cheltenham - Bun Doran - Has won here once (14%)

14:55 Cheltenham - Balko Des Flos - Has won here once (33%)

14:55 Cheltenham - Back On The Lash - Has won here once (20%)

14:55 Cheltenham - Diesel D'Allier - Has won here once (50%)

16:00 Cheltenham - Samba Dancer - Has won here once (100%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

11:50 Newcastle - Little India - Has won off 70 runs off 55

14:35 Newcastle - Ornate - Has won off 97 runs off 86

Form Watch

This section highlights a trainer, owner or jockey who is in excellent current form and their runners or rides for the day.

Trainer Martin Keighley has sent out four winners from his last 13 runners for a 33% strike rate. Today he runs two in the 14:55 Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase. Talk Is Cheap 11.010/1 and Back On The Lash 8.515/2, he also saddles Brorson 13.012/1 in the 16:00.

Furthest traveller

Cheltenham - Today's furthest traveller is trainer Jeanne Foster who runs Sigurd 101.0100/1 in the 14:55. She has made the 300 mile journey to Cheltenham.

Away from the main meeting today...

Trainer Roger Charlton makes the 313 mile journey to Newcastle with his only runner Honky Tonk Man 4.57/2 in the 15:10 Watch Racing Free Online At Coral EBF Novice Stakes.

Race of the day

Today's focus for this section is the very hot renewal of the 15:30 Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2) which sees a good field of seven head to post. It's quite possible we could see a very smart performer here, so well worth a watch!

No. 3 Gelino Bello (Fr) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.62 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Gelino Bello heads the market for Paul Nicholls, and his five-year-old looked very smart when scoring on hurdle debut last month at Aintree.

He was doing his best work at the finish under an easy ride, but it was the time figure that blew many away and the reason he is strong at the top of today's betting. He was 38.96 lengths faster than the handicap on the card won by Mackleduff, rated 122, and he was carrying 13 pounds more on his back.

It was a very smart performance for a hurdling debut, and he is sure to improve and have more in the locker once asked a serious question. He has a very tough test today, but he has already run-up to a mark of around 140 on that evidence, and he could yet be anything.

Very interesting!

No. 1 Off Your Rocco (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Davy Russell

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Off Your Rocco will need to improve to give away five pounds to the favourite should he repeat his efforts at Aintree, but this five-year-old has looked impressive himself, scoring in three of his four starts.

He has a lovely way of racing and has a very smart turn of foot, and he gets ideal ground conditions to put in a bold showing.

He is two for two in this headgear for Gordon Elliott, and it's tough to knock what he has done to date, including his Listed win last time at Limmerick.

He is a very smart horse and sets the form standard.

No. 7 Current Mood SBK 15/2 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: -

Of those outsides of the top two in the market, Current Mood has done little wrong and was very eye-catching at Ludlow last time to record her second success over hurdles from two starts.

She does need to take a big step forward form-wise and on her recorded time figures to trouble those at the top of the market, and this could turn into a two-horse race.

She's likely to fill the third spot.

Roll the each-way dice with Deyraan in Paddy Power Gold Cup on Saturday

The 14:15 Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase on Saturday is wildly competitive this year, so it might need a horse that has plenty in hand of the handicapper, and when I say plenty, I mean plenty.

Those types are rarely seen towards the top of the market, and just for transparency purposes, I have backed two - the first Zanza, who seems to be popular, which is always a concern, and the other a left-field shout which is the one I will leave you with today.

No. 16 Deyrann De Carjac (Fr) SBK 33/1 EXC 38 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 137

Trainer Alan King has his first runner in the race since scoring with Annacotty in 2015, and he saddles Deyrann De Carjac, who, on the balance of his form, looks very well treated and has been completely overlooked in this race.

According to reports, he had plenty of problems last season, which explains some of his poor runs, but the same source confirms they are now all sorted, so a return to form can be optimistically expected.

He has won two of his eight starts over fences, including beating the 140 rated Pym at Huntingdon in good style under a penalty (giving 5lbs away). The following season's Badger Beer Chase winner was back in fourth, who is now 23lbs higher in the handicap.

He ran a blinder at Newbury behind Champ and Black Op the next time, both rated 152 to be beaten just four lengths before running third beaten two lengths behind Midnight Shadow and Paint The Dream in the Dipper Novices' Chase here at Cheltenham off level weights.

He is now ten pounds better off with Midnight Shadow and 23 pounds better off with Paint The Dream.

He was lame in the plate at the festival in 2020, which is easily forgiven, and his three poor runs since then are likely courtesy of his issues, but he did look threatening at Market Rasen last time before dropping out tamely.

He has a very fair record fresh and lurks on an attractive handicap mark of 137, and if the summer has rejuvenated him, he could be a big player in this contest at a wild price.

The Sportsbook offers five places.

Final Word

What a weekend we have, sit back, relax and enjoy some top-class racing.

What else is there to do on Saturday?

I will be hard at work studying our next ante-post bet for Sunday's Cheltenham Festival Focus column.

Until Sunday, be lucky!

